This story originally appeared in the July 8, 2009 edition of the Town Crier.
WILMINGTON — It was Sunday afternoon with perfect baseball weather. A warm sunny day, and four gentlemen gathered outside the snack shack. It’s a place they have all grown so familiar with. They have spent hours and hours at the snack shack and especially on the field. You can only imagine how many pieces of gum they have gone through, or how many times they hit groundballs to the infielders and fly balls to the outfielders, or how many times they said ‘keep your glove down’ or ‘keep your head in there’ to all the different 10-13 years olds they have coached. You can only imagine how many times, depending on which way they were coming, the lefts and the rights they took into Aidelade Street to park their cars and spend another day at their home away from home known as Rotary Park.
Between Bob Gage (30), Brian Kane (23), Tom Sheehan (23) and Tom Southmayd (22), the four of them have combined for 98 seasons of coaching Wilmington Little League, and have been coaching against one another since 1990.
Gage started in 1980, and three years later he took over for Bill Savosik as the second manager of the Major League White Sox team in the history of the league.
Four years later, in 1987, Gage’s nephew, Brian Kane, was 16 years old and was asked by his neighbor Bob Corby to assistant him as a coach on the Major League Orioles. Kane agreed, and three years later when Corby left, Kane took over as manager at the age of 19 and the now 38-year-old just took his team to the league championship game, losing to Southmayd’s Red Sox team.
The same year Kane took over the Orioles, Tom Sheehan took over the Twins. He first got involved in coaching in the T-Ball, Farm and Minor League levels working his way up with his son Kevin. Once Kevin left the Major League level, his father stayed and several weeks ago his 20th different Twins team finished with a 7-7 record.
Back in 1988 when Kane was just 17, the fourth manager at the time, Southmayd was coaching in his second year in youth softball. He began as his oldest daughter Laurie was a member of the Under 12 Softball team. That youth softball team won a state championship, and five and six years later in 1993 and 1994, Laurie Southmayd and many of those teammates enjoyed winning back-to-back Division 2 state championship as members of the WHS Softball team. As his daughters got older, Tom switched from coaching softball to baseball and became the head coach of the Red Sox in 1992, where he coached his son Tommy, then a 10-year-old, who five years later was a part of the WHS varsity baseball team which reached the Division 3 Eastern Mass Final, coming two wins away from winning a state title.
Between the four coaches, they have seen kids like Jason Bere and Mike Alonardo go through little league and advance to the professional level. They witnessed kids like Sean Kerrigan and Dave Rappoli play at an elite collegiate level, and they have watched kids like Nick Boutoures, a current member of the high school team who wore a White Sox jersey and played for Gage. The four of them have seen all kinds of kids graduate from high school and college, many now married with kids, and they have unfortunately seen some former players move to other states or pass away. Throughout it all, the 30 years for Gage (27 with the White Sox), the 23 years for Kane (20 as manager of the Orioles), the 23 years for Sheehan (20 years as manager of the Twins and the 17 years for Southmayd with the Red Sox, the four of them have a combined 87 seasons at the Major League level, and another 13 in other levels, giving 98 combined seasons of volunteering their time to so many kids in this town.
“No (I never thought about the 98 combined seasons), but that is incredible,” said Sheehan. “It’s remarkable that people give that much time, and it is a lot of time in a quick three month span. My wife will say ‘when are you going to be home or when are we going to eat’ and you have those kids for four days a week for a couple of hours and it’s like they are all your own kids.”
Besides coaching, all of them have spent their share of time as members of the Board of Directors, or as Equipment Managers and so forth. The four of them with the other Major League Managers gather together for the registration dates, the tryouts, the draft, the three-month season from late April to late June, an then the all-star team. They have all been coaches of the all-star teams over the years, all having a turn at success. Sheehan remembers his team from several years ago winning the District Title behind current WHS infielder Vinny Scifo, only to lose in the Bi-Districts over in Tewksbury. This past Sunday night the Major League All-Star team won its opener against Woburn under the direction of Southmayd.
But if you ask all of them, sure the wins and the trophies are nice, but it’s not about how many championships, and it’s not about how many all-star teams you coach. It’s much more than that.
“What I hope for is that the kids learn the game,” said Southmayd. “I’ve probably have had the most fun with the teams that haven’t been as good because you get to see the improvement of the kids and the team from the start of the season until the end and that’s gratifying. And when you get them back for that second season, they are a completely different player.”
The four of them have been good friends over the years. Gage and Kane are related as uncle and nephew which makes the family functions a little entertaining, but the four coaches are close on and off the field, always helping one another as coaches but more importantly doing what’s best for the kids of this town.
“I like the kids and you enjoying seeing the kids get better,” said Sheehan. “And I just like baseball and I like the competitiveness. It’s fun the guys like Bob, Tom and Brian make it fun, and they have all been good to go up against and we all root for each other. It’s not like you hope other guys and teams lose. I’ve been with Bob a lot more with ordering the equipment every year until this year I gave that up. But he knows my coaching philosophies of always trying to steal, and we go back and forth. I try to create runs, Tommy loves to bunt, Brian is more of a station to station guy, but it all comes down to pitching and catching.”
Southmayd knows a lot about pitching and catching. He was a pitcher, his second daughter Lisa and his son Tommy were catchers, and like any good baseball or softball coach, he or she knows success always starts with a strong battery, especially at the ages of 10 through 13.
“The main thing is I just want to teach the kids to play the game the right way and I think I’m pretty good at that,” said Southmayd. “But I’m tough. (Gage, Kane and Sheehan) are much easier going than me as a coach. I like to drill the kids in practice with repetition. I always tell the kids that I don’t care if they make a mistake or an error, as long as they are in the right position to make that error. I like coaching the fundamentals of good pitching and defense, and yeah I do like to bunt a lot. The enjoyment I get is I get much more out of this than I give — its very satisfying.”
And for Southmayd, as well as the other three, it’s also very gratifying to go up against each other at least two times a year, with most cases four to six depending on the playoffs. The last two years the Red Sox and Orioles have had plenty of great competitive battles.
“It’s almost like you get geared up a little bit more whenever you play any of their teams,” said Kane. “You almost know all the ins-and-outs of how they are going to coach their teams. When you think about it, I’ve coached for (23) years, and you face each other twice and then the playoffs, so that’s a lot of games so you get to know their tendencies, and the sort of kids they like to draft and stuff like that.”
Added Southmayd: “We want to beat each other, and the competitive aspect is great but I respect these guys a lot. If these (three guys) hadn’t stayed all of these years, I really don’t think I would have come back and I really mean that.”
All four of them continue to come back year after year. Although there’s been talk that perhaps this is the final year for this one or that one, they all said on Sunday, they will be back for 2010.
“Yeah probably I’m coming back,” said Gage. “I tend to think about it at the end of the season and I have a good group of kids coming back, and plus I want to knock the Red Sox off their high horse.”
Gage said that with a big grin on his face. And if you know Bob Gage you know that he likes to have a great time with people, especially kids with jokes or funny remarks. He is extremely organized, extremely pleasant and light hearted, and extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the game of baseball. Whenever anyone thinks of Wilmington Little League, immediately they think about Gage, who is the face of the league. He was asked how he got involved with coaching, dating back to before 1980 when his son John played for the Seals of the Farm League Division.
“My son was playing and the coaching he was getting was terrible so I said to myself well I can coach better than that,” said Gage. “John was with the Seals for two years, and then he went to the Braves in the Minor Leagues for a year and then the White Sox. That’s when I came to the White Sox.”
In the history of the Major League Division, only two people have ever coached the White Sox, the first Bill Savosik and the second Gage.
And from when he started in 1983 to today, Gage admitted that the game of baseball has changed quite a bit.
“I don’t want to slight any kids or previous teams, but I think the first team I had (is my top memory) because back then you didn’t have the distractions that you have now,” he said. “Today kids leave to go play soccer, lacrosse, hockey or they go to dance class or whatever. Back then baseball was it for them. They were alot more baseball smart, and they were easier to coach. Now you have parents who may see a kid doing something wrong and they will tell the kid well this is how you will do it, forget telling them how the coach will tell them. Back then a kid would show up just with his glove. Today a kid has two bat bags, filled with gatorades, water and seeds all for his two hours of baseball.”
But even with the distractions and all of the surpluses kids have today, Gage said there’s nothing like standing at home plate of Rotary Park for a normal practice, and hitting groundballs and instructing his kids how to play such a great game.
“Coaching at this level you get kids who want to play, who want to be here, who are here and who want to learn,” he said. “At this level where the majority of the kids are 11 and 12, the kids want to play and want to learn and want to win. Working with the kids is the best part, and the competition. Seeing the kids improve is great. And this year Nick Boutoures had a really nice year with the high school team and I had him and the McIsaac brothers last year at Shawsheen Tech, so you think that you had a little part of that. I’ve met so many great people, and I’ve had so many great coaches help me. I had a couple of guys stay seven or eight years with me, so I don’t want to leave anyone out, but you always remember those guys who helped you.”
Gage has certainly gone through his share of hardship over his tenure as a Major League Manager with the deaths of his son and his wife over the years. But he said that once he gets on that field, with his cap and his chewing gum, he can overcome those hardships with a few smiles from an 11-year-old kid who made a diving catch, or smacked a double or had a laugh with his teammate in the dugout.
“Coaching baseball is a great release,” said Gage. “The best part is this is for two hours a day where you don’t have to worry about work or family, and it’s a release, it’s a hobby and people do different things as hobbies and one of mine is coaching baseball.”
Gage has coached so many different kids. He was asked about his best players, and saying he didn’t want to short anyone, he added that Steve Hanifin dating back to ‘83 and more recently Mike Kelley stood out. Gage has also gone through eight different league presidents during his tenure, whereas Kane, Sheehan and Southmayd have gone through six each. Many things have changed over the years, including improvements to the field, age limits, as well as three other former longtime managers, Bill Wallace (Yankees), Joby Szymanski (Tigers) and Bill Harrison (Indians) leaving for new blood. But the kids haven’t changed. Sure the faces have, but year-to-year, team-to-team, it remains mostly the same.
“I enjoy it so much,” said Southmayd. “It’s a short season but I really like working with the kids. And baseball is a game I like. Here, every kid gets to play and people can appreciate that. There’s no favoritism or anything like that. Plus it keeps me in touch with the community and all of the younger kids. And the kids are great — you get them before they reach the teenage years, and it’s an age of innocence really. It’s a lot of fun and I really get a kick out of it as much as the kids do.”
Southmayd, Sheehan and Gage have all coached their sons. Kane hasn’t. He started as an assistant coach in 1987 and worked his way to become a manager at the age of 19. Now 19 years later, he’s married with two children. Right now he’s pinned in the corner of not knowing what to do, whether or not he’s going to remain for many years to come as the Orioles Manager.
“I’ve had a lot of fun,” he said. “I have a very supportive wife. Michelle has never complained once about me coaching and now it’s harder because my son Hayden is six and my daughter Julia is four because they are starting to play sports. But they like coming down to the field. That’s the hard part. If I left today, I could come back. If those three left, they wouldn’t be back. I hope they all coach for another 20 or 30 years, but I think if I left, I could come back (because of my kids). I enjoy it and I think if there’s a time when I say it’s not fun anymore, then I’ll get out. That hasn’t come yet. I’ve met so many great kids and great families, and I’ve had so much fun and have so many great memories.”
Dating back to 1989, the four teams, Red Sox, White Sox, Orioles and Twins, hold the best records in the league, with 21 wins separating the top team, Red Sox, to the fourth team, the Orioles. Thus, not only have the four of them put in countless hours and years, but it’s been an extremely competitive and fair league over the last two decades.
“With these guys we have had some good battles,” said Gage. “You know each other’s tendencies. And the way the draft works, you’re going to be up at the top for a while and you’re going to be on the bottom for a while and go back up again.”
Currently Southmayd has the chore of being on top, as his team won the Major League Championship just recently. But to him sure that’s special, and it’s a memory he’ll always cherish, but he has one more chore he would like to accomplish before he leaves as coach of the Major League Red Sox for good.
“I’m getting to the point where I’m going to have my eighth grandchild, and my oldest, the twins are six, and I would like to be able to coach them,” he said. “I have no plans on leaving — I’d like to see the grandchildren come through the program so maybe another five years so I can coach them. I don’t know how my daughter (Laurie) would feel about that because I was tough on my kids, but I wouldn’t be tough on the grandkids. So I look forward to coaching them.”
And perhaps then, maybe outsiders or just regular ballplayers and parents of ballplayers in the league will realize how much time and effortthe four longtime coaches have put in over the last 20-plus years.
“I don’t think the average parent has any idea how long any of us has been here,” said Kane. “I don’t think there’s a lot of parents now who know that I’ve been coaching the Orioles since I was 16 and now I’m 38. If I tell them that they are like ‘huh, what, no way’. I think it’s impressive (that we have been here for so long) and I think it’s a good thing the way the draft works and how the league works. They all make it a lot of fun and I respect them a lot.”
And certainly while the four of them respect each other as coaches and friends, many people today respect Kane, Gage, Southmayd and Sheehan so much more than they realize for making such special summers for so many 10, 11 and 12 years old boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.