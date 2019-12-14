WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High Wrestling team will enter this season with the goal of not only repeating their success of last season’s post season tournaments, but at the same time looking to improve on their dual meet record from recent years.
Last season, like several in recent years, was a struggle at times for the Wildcats in their dual meets, as they were forced to compete with a depleted lineup due to not having wrestlers for several weight classes.
With 20 wrestlers coming out for this year’s squad, Wildcats coach Joel McKenna is hoping to see improved results from his squad throughout the season.
“We have improved a lot in that area,” McKenna said. “Twenty kids is a good number, but it is also the beginning of the season, and sometimes retention can be an issue, but as of right now, I am happy with our numbers.”
As McKenna said, retention can certainly be an issue for a wrestling team, as it requires quite a commitment, but even in that regard, the Wildcats are looking strong, as they return a very strong core of very committed wrestlers from last year’s squad.
While they lost some pieces of last year’s team to graduation, including Ryan Murphy at 285 pounds, Nick Kullman at 195 and Alex Stearns at 132, they bring back several starters from last year’s team, many of whom had great success in post season tournaments.
“We are feeling good about what we have going on heading into the season,” McKenna said. “We have Joe Ganley and Shane Penney, who both placed at States, and Jacob Bernard would have placed if not for being injured, so we are kind of psyched about that.
“We have those guys, as well as some newcomers we are excited about joining our lineup. We have some kids who have a good wrestling background, as well as some kids who don’t have quite so much, but we are looking good early on.”
As McKenna mentioned, the Wildcats are very excited to have three talented wrestlers returning to the middle of their lineup in senior Jacob Bernard and juniors Joe Ganley and Shane Penney.
Bernard earned a third place finish at 113 pounds in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, and will wrestle at 120 this season, while Penney was a second place finisher at 120 pounds and will compete at 132 this year and Ganley will compete at 126 pounds after winning a sectional title and finishing fifth at the state meet at the same weight last season.
“I really feel like Jacob would have placed in states if he had not gotten injured, and his goal this year is to do that. He knows he belongs there,” McKenna said. “Shane is going up a couple of weight classes, so that will be an adjustment for him, but he will tough it out, and we expect another solid season from him.
“And Joe is looking good. He is picking up right where he left off last season. We are expecting another great season from him.”
Those three returnees will not be alone in trying to bring the Wildcats a winning season. A pair of newcomers, freshmen Mark Donovan and Gabe DaSilva are competing for the 106-pound spot in the lineup, while another newcomer, sophomore Luke Vitale will compete for time at 113 pounds, along with sophomore returnee Adam Lopex.
“Mark is already picking up the sport really well. He is a little under 106, but he will put on some weight as he gets into the wrestling season. Gabe is new to the sport, but he is doing a great job of picking things up,” McKenna said. “Luke looks good. He has a lot of youth wrestling experience. He is tenacious, and he is a hard worker. We are excited to have him. Adam has had a promising start to the season. We are excited to have him in the varsity lineup.”
Other members of the varsity lineup will include senior Ryan Martin at 138 pounds, junior Dylan Clerico at 145 and senior Stephen Smolinksy at 152.
“Ryan put a lot of time and effort into getting ready for the season. The tough thing for him is that he hasn’t been able to stay healthy, but he looks healthy to start the season and he is excited for the season,” McKenna said. “Dylan will be improved this season with a year of experience under his belt. He is a tough, tough kid, with a good martial arts background. He is also a talented wrestler who shows up every day willing to spill his guts.
“And Stephen is off to a good start to the season. He is a really bright kid and he is a real student of what we are trying to do. That will play off for him this season.”
A pair of sophomores, Nick Doyle and Marcello Misuraca will compete at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively, and McKenna is looking for successful seasons from both of them.
“Nick got a year of experience last season, and he put in the work in the off season and then did all the weight lifting for football and kept himself in good shape. I feel things will work out for him this year after getting some experience last year,” McKenna said. “Marcello is very promising. He has a great attitude. I really think he could make some noise for us.”
Senior Dean Nally will wrestle at 285 pounds for the Wildcats and he is eager to start his season after missing last season when he was injured on Thanksgiving with the Wildcats Football team.
“Dean has a great work ethic and he has all the intangibles, so that makes it exciting in itself to have him with the team, beyond even his physical potential” McKenna said. “One he picks up some more technique, I feel like he can have a really great season,”
Martin, Bernard and Ganley will serve as the Wildcats captains and McKenna is confident that they will be successful in that role.
“They are all great student athletes. They are getting it done in the classroom and that spills over to their teammates,” Mckenna said. “That attitude that they bring to practice every day, and the work ethic they bring is second to none. They are putting a great effort in and getting the job done, and that will make them great leaders for us.”
The captains, as well as the rest of the Wildcats lineup will have to be at their best in order to compete in the Middlesex League, a well as with a tough non-league schedule.
“You don’t get any nights off in the Middlesex League. In the Freedom Division, Wakefield brings back a lot of tough kids, but really pretty much any coach you go up against in the Middlesex League is a Hall of Famer,” McKenna said. “It starts with Wakefield, but Melrose now has Larry Tremblay in his second year as their coach and I think he has as many wins as anybody in the country.
“Burlington has a lot of talented kids and so does Watertown. There are no easy matches in this league.”
Wilmington will open the season on Saturday when the team travels to take on the co-op North Reading/Lynnfield team.
