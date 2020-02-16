WILMINGTON – Needing a win to get into the state tournament for the third straight year, the Wilmington High School boys' ice hockey team hosted Wakefield for a Saturday afternoon matinee game.
Much like the season has gone, the Wildcats had minutes of playing extremely well and minutes of the complete opposite. And much like the season has gone, the Wildcats needed yet another brilliant performance from their goalie to bail them out, as junior Sam Cedrone was spectacular once again, turning away 37-of-the-40 shots he faced, including several gems late in the game when the Warriors took advantage of some Wilmington turnovers.
His performance is the only reason why the Wildcats escaped with a 3-3 tie, which came after another strong performance in a 1-1 tie last Wednesday night against one of the top teams in the state in Burlington.
The two ties puts Wilmington at 8-7-3 overall. Now the Wildcats will have two more cracks to get at least a tie against Stoneham — who beat them earlier this season and also needs one win in their last three games to get into the tournament — and then Tewksbury — one of the top ranked teams in Division 2, who on Monday night, played fantastic in a 4-3 loss to BC High, arguably the best team in the entire state.
"We still need a point (to qualify for the tourney),” said Wilmington coach Steve Scanlon. “We did enough to hang in there. Again, good goaltending saved us. We were hoping to do it (qualify for the tournament) (Saturday). It was Senior Day and all that. You’d think we’d really dig in on a day like this. But it didn’t happen.”
Over the last few years for different reasons the Wildcats have had to use two goalies throughout the course of the season.
Earlier in the season, Anthony Cuozzo played fantastic but ended up getting ill. Cedrone, who missed all of last year with a knee injury, has since come on and has played phenomenal. He stopped several point blank shots, his rebound control has been excellent, and two of the three goals came off Wilmington turnovers.
“He was the difference in the game,” said Scanlon. “For about the fifth straight game we’ve given up more than 35 shots — fly by defense, we can't handle the puck in our own zone. The penalties continue to be a problem.
“The turnovers too — hang on to the puck, hang on to it and we just have a lot of problems with stick skills. Some kids have them, but some don't and then we were undisciplined. We lost a player and that stuff just kills you."
Wakefield led 1-0 after the first period as the 'Cats were really struggling in their own zone to get the puck out. Things settled down in the second period as the 'Cats really took it to Wakefield.
Just 35 seconds into the period, while on the power play, captain Jared Venezia dumped the puck into the left hand corner, beat the player to the puck and put a gorgeous backhand pass to a wide open Joe Hill, who deposited the shot to the back of the net from the slot area to tie the game up at 1-1.
Then 3:28 later, the 'Cats were back at it on another pretty set up. Riley Fitzgerald showed off his skating ability and circled behind the net with the puck and passed it to a wide open Zachary Kincaid, who from the left side of the net, drove the puck home into the wide open left side to make it 2-1.
After Cedrone made a terrific glove save to keep the lead intact, Wakefield tied the game up with 3:48 left in the period.
Seventeen seconds after that, a small scruff to the left side of the Wakefield net ensued and after everything was sorted out, one of the Wilmington was players was given a penalty and a game misconduct.
Wilmington was able to kill off the penalty and seconds after it was over, Wakefield scored as Brogan Chambers scored his second goal of the game off a rebound and the Warriors were up 3-2 with 1:12 to go.
The 'Cats didn't stop and came right back. Just 26 seconds later, Venezia gave another nice pass back to Christian Robarge, whose quick shot through the 5-hole tied the game back up at 3-3 with 46 seconds left.
“That was a gutsy goal,” said Scanlon. “We were in a little trouble right there and then to come back and get one before we went in the room helped out a lot. We were looking for a better third period. We were going pretty good. Then we slowed ourselves with penalties. Two penalties came and you spend the rest of the period killing penalties. It’s hard.”
Wakefield outshot Wilmington 13-5 in the third period, including Cedrone making two gem saves, the first on a 2-on-1 coming halfway through the period and the second coming with a chest save on a high shot coming off a Wilmington turnover. The 'Cats did kill off two penalties, the first coming 17 seconds into the period and the second coming with 6:55 left.
“(Wakefield is) a very improved team,” said Scanlon. “They have some good wins of their own. You have to give them some credit. They played well. We’ll take the point and move on. (Counting today) we have three cracks to get the two points, so you would think you can do it.”
In the 1-1 tie with Burlington, Chris Bernazani scored the lone goal, while, Cedrone made 37 saves for the gigantic tie/point.
“Burlington is a high powered offense so you would think that they would get 30-plus shots on you and it ended up being 38-31 shots (in their favor),” said Scanlon. “We were right with them. The second period was fire-wagon hockey — just up and down the ice, both teams pounding away at the goal. We outshot them 12-11 in that period.”
On the season, the Wildcats have played in seven games decided by one goal and also have the three ties with Burlington, Melrose and Wakefield.
The 'Cats were defeated by the No. 1 ranked team in the state Arlington, 4-1, and minus the second game against Melrose a 5-1 loss, the team has played with every team, two terrific battles with Burlington, a 4-2 loss to Belmont, a 1-0 loss to Reading, they beat other D1 teams, Winchester, Woburn and Medford, and also played to a 3-2 loss to a strong North Andover team.
“We can skate and play with all of these teams but it's the little things,” said Scanlon. “It's the discipline, it's the selfishness and those kinds of things make a big difference.”
Wilmington faced Stoneham on Wednesday night with results not known as of presstime, and then will be off for eight days before going to the Breakaway Center in Tewksbury for a 1 pm game against the Redmen on the 20th, which is also the cut-off date for the MIAA tournament.
The seedings will be announced that weekend with games usually starting on the following Tuesday. Should Wilmington get the point, they will be a very crowded, wide-open and extremely competitive Division 2 North Bracket with the likes of Masconomet (14-2-1), Lincoln-Sudbury (13-3-1), North Andover (11-3-5, Tewksbury (12-4-2), Triton (12-3-1), Marblehead (11-3-3) and Boston Latin (10-4-3) and that's just the top half of the bracket (if the season ended today).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.