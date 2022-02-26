ROXBURY – Heading into the season, it was well-known that the Wilmington High School Boys Indoor Track-and-Field team was young, inexperienced and small in numbers. It was going to be a season to work to get better, so those who return for the outdoor season could then perhaps be consistent point scorers and state qualifiers.
On Thursday afternoon, the season came to an end for the Wildcats in the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet. The members of the team who competed in this 30-something team event, certainly improved throughout the course of the season, something that brought a smile to Coach Mike Kinney's face.
“We had a good group of kids this season. They worked hard, the attendance was awesome, they all get along great, they had good team chemistry and we're looking to bounce back in the spring. We've got over 60 kids signed up so looks like we'll be back to getting normal numbers pre-COVID years,” he said.
The biggest bright spot for the team came from senior Jeandre Abel, who placed in two events and accounted for all Wilmington's five team points which landed them in 27th overall place.
Abel was fifth in the 55-meter dash at 6.72 seconds and then later on grabbed an eighth place in the 300 at 37.31. The field of competitors in the dash was stacked, so kudos for Abel for placing fifth. Unfortunately his time was not good enough to advance to the All-State Meet.
“Jeandre had a personal record in the dash and overall had a good day. His time in the dash is the second fastest time in Wilmington High School history. John Kenney ran 6.66 and Jeandre just did 6.72. Jeandre is looking pretty strong for the 100 (meters) for the (upcoming) spring (season),” said Kinney.
The only other member of the team to compete in two individual events was Thomas Burns, who was 18th in both the mile at 4:59.58 and two-mile at 11:52.07. In the other running events, John Ware was 18th in the 55-meter hurdles (9.07), Christian Niceforo was 19th in the two-mile at 12:00.1, Ethan Kennedy was 21st in the mile at 5:06.09 and then Owen Mitchell and Roman Moretti were 29th and 34th in the 1,000 at 2:57.61 and 2:58.83.
In the relay races, Kinney shifted some things around and the 4x800 team of Nick Atwater, Tyler Nguyen, Matt Steinmetz and Evan Shackelford, not only were surprised that they all were running this event, but they finished in 12th place at 9:39.47.
“We tried some different stuff and put some new kids in the 4x800 relay, who really haven't run distance events before. We are working with a young group of distance kids. They keep getting better consistently but they have to be patient, and just keep working at it,” said Kinney. “They'll need to continue to build up the mileage and getting more experience and better conditioning.
“Those guys who did the 4x800 are mostly 600 (meter runners) and I just thought it would be a good opportunity to get them some experience in a state meet. They were a little freaked out about running a longer distance, but we need more distance runners.”
The 4x400 team of Mitchell, Moretti, Noah Carriere and Ware finished 18th at 3:57.76 and then the 4x200 team of John Magliozzi, Ware, John McNamara and Carriere were 19th at 1:41.55.
In the field events, both Jack Melanson and John Spencer had personal bests as they finished 10th and 15th in the shot put, throwing 40-04.50 and 38-10.50, respectively. Magliozzi added a 13th place in the long jump at 17-10.75.
Kinney added that Melanson, Ware and Abel were named as league all-stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.