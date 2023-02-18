Several members of the Wilmington/North Reading co-op boys and girls swim teams took part in this weekend's sectional meets.
On the boys side, Ethan Ryan finished 18th in the breast stroke in 1:04.87 and was also 22nd in the 200-IM with a time of 2:11.55. In addition to those two events, he joined up with Spencer Bagtaz, Dat Tran and Jonathan Mangano to finished 25th in the 200-medley relay in a combined time of 1:51.92.
On the female side, the only individual to compete was North Reading resident Maddie Koenig, who was 22nd in the 100-backstroke in 1:06.13. She was also part of two relay teams. The 400-free team of Lindsey Kane, Ella Dong, Lauren Feffer and Koenig finished 15th in 4:13.43. Then the same four swam together in the 200-medley relay and finished 17th in 2:08.94.
Finally, the 200-freestyle relay team of Kane, Dong, Feffer and Priscilla Vo finished 21st in 1:56.52.
This upcoming weekend both Ryan and Koenig will compete in the Division 2 state meets to be held at MIT. Ryan is seeded 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.54) and the 200-IM (2:08.52) and Koenig is seeded 23rd in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.98).
Recently, the Cape Ann League announced its post-season awards and many of the swimmers were recognized. Both Koenig in the 50-free and Ryan in the 100-breaststroke were named All-Conference.
In addition, Koenig was also second team in the 100-backstroke and part of the second team 400-free relay with Kane, Feffer and Dong.
Ryan was also second team in the 200-IM and part of the second team 200-medley relay team with Bagtaz, Tran and Mangano.
Ivan Deiko (200-free) and Bagtaz (100-backstroke) were also named to the second team.
