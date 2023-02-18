STONEHAM – A year ago, the first-year Wilmington/Bedford gymnastics team surprised everyone by finishing third at the Middlesex League Championship Meet, before going to have great success at both the sectional and state meets, earning a high enough score to qualify for the New England Meet.
This season, despite a ton of injuries and lately some sickness, the team continues to put up impressive numbers. On Monday night, W/B finished third again at the ML Championships with a score of 138.35 held at Stoneham High School.
Reading, who W/B lost to by the slightest of margins during the regular season, won the meet once again with a score of 144.25 with Burlington second with 142.6. Arlington was fourth, followed by Melrose, Winchester, Woburn, Wakefield and Stoneham.
“(To finish third is terrific) considering we had injuries to two of our all-around people, and this week a couple of our kids were sick and a couple of them are having some mental blocks (is terrific),” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “We're trying to push through with our mighty team of thirteen, so it's a lot on the kids because not everybody competes.”
The top highlights came from senior Alexa Graziano and freshman Lexie Masters. Graziano of Wilmington, was crowned the league champion on the balance beam earning a score of 9.5. She also finished third in the all-around competition, placing third on the vault (9.1) and fourth on both the Floor Exercise (9.2) and the bars (9.05).
Masters is just a freshman and she was phenomenal as well. She finished ninth in the all-around, which included finishing sixth in both the floor exercise (9.1) and bars (8.9), while finishing 14th on the vault (8.1) and 20th on the balance beam (7.9).
“Alexa had a great meet and she hit four-for-four. Lexi Masters had a great meet and she also hit four-for-four. Then our various pieces had a pretty good meet for everybody. They all pretty much hit what they could, doing what we needed them to do giving the circumstances of injuries, illness and all that sort of stuff. Everybody pulled through and did what they needed to do,” said Hannon.
Besides the two all-around performers, W/B did have some strong performances from a handful of others. With the vault, Brooke Stuzynski and Keira Warford had 8.4 scores and Katie Desaulniers and Maddie Plurad finished with 8.0 scores.
On the bars, Selima Chan was 16th with an 8.25, followed by Makayla Comeiro, who was 18th with an 8.1, and then Plurad and Stuzynski finished with scores of 7.4 and 7.2.
On the beam, Chan finished with an 8.5, followed by Stuzynski (8.4), Desaulniers (8.35) and Comeiro (7.4).
Then on the floor exercise, Plurad was impressive with an 8.6, while Comeiro finished strong with an 8.4, followed by Chan at 8.3 and Desaulniers with a 7.5.
“We hope to qualify for the sectionals and we'll find out the middle of this week if we make it. Two of our kids, Alexa Graziano and Lexis Masters, made the all-around finals (of the individual state meet) and that's pretty exciting,” said Hannon. “Last year we had four individuals and this year we have two all-arounds. The all-around is really hard to make because you need to have that certain average and you're going up against the top kids in the entire state.
“Right now Alexa is ranked seventh out of the North and South sections and Lexis made the top forty, and as a freshman that's huge.”
The state individual meet will be held on Monday at Tewksbury High and if the team qualifies for the sectionals, that meet will be a week from Saturday at Algonquin Regional High School.
LAST DUAL MEET
Last Wednesday, W/B concluded its dual meet season with a 139.45-131.05 win over Woburn. The win improved the team's record to 6-2 and makes it 12-3 since joining the league a year ago.
Alexa Graziano was the top performer as she finished with scores of 9.5 on the floor, 9.45 on the vault, a 9.15 on the bars and a 9.1 on the beam. Mikayla Comeiro also received a 9.5 score on the floor, as she and Graziano tried the program record in that event. Comeiro also earned scores of 8.1 on the beam and 8.05 on the bars.
On the vault, other competitors included Keira Warford (8.6), Maddie Plurad (8.45), Katie Desaulniers (8.4), Brooke Stuzynski (8.3) and Addie Silva (7.8). On the bars it was Lexie Masters (8.8), Selima Chan (8.45), Stuzynski (7.25) and Warford (6.5).
On the beam, Plurad finished with an 8.2, followed by Chan (8.1), Stuzynski (7.95) and Desaulniers (7.7).
Finally on the floor, Plurad took home an 8.85, followed by Masters at 8.75, Chan (8.4) and Desaulniers (8.25).
