HERSHEY, PA/WILMINGTON — It is amazing how quickly things have changed for Zach Malatesta.
Just a little under six months ago, the Wilmington native didn’t know when or where he would be playing his next hockey game.
Today, the talented defenseman is one step away from the NHL, having signed a PTO (Playoff Tryout Agreement) with the Hershey Bears of the AHL on February 23.
He had spent the last three seasons playing for the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL, but when the Gladiators decided last October to close down operations for the season due to COVID-19 concerns, the 24-year old Malatesta was a man without a team despite having scored 14 goals the season before, ranking him second in the ECHL among all blue liners.
“I had no idea where I would be playing this season,” Malatesta said. “I was planning on signing back with Atlanta. I had a great relationship with them and really enjoyed playing with them. But they were one of the first teams to opt out, so I was a free agent.”
But his fine play over the previous year had caught the eye of the South Carolina Sting Rays, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, and their head coach Ryan Blair. Blair was only too happy to have Malatesta join their squad. And just as he had the season before, Malatesta once again stepped up his game, with three goals and eight assists for 11 points in just 12 games.
So, in some ways it probably should have come as no surprise that when Hershey, the Capitals AHL affiliate, came calling last week when injuries hit their blue line hard. But as well as he had been playing, Malatesta still couldn’t believe it when he got the call from Blair and was told he was moving up to the AHL.
“Really, it was just like a dream come true. Coach Blair called me and told me and I almost didn’t even believe it,” Malatesta said. “I knew I had been playing well, but it never really crossed my mind. It didn’t really hit me until my first game, and seeing some of the guys I was playing with and against. Our captain (Matt Moulson) is a guy I watched on TV with the Sabres and Islanders. It was definitely a great moment for me. It was kind of overwhelming. It just unbelievable.”
Of course, Malatesta wasn’t the only one who was excited by the news.
“The first thing I did was call my mother. She was probably more excited than I was. It was great to share it with her,” Malatesta said. “I really have to credit my mom and dad for everything I have been able to do. They just did everything for me when I was younger to try and help me with my career, hope this has finally kid of paid off. I know it has only been a couple of games in the AHL, so maybe it isn’t a big deal, but it is a cool thing for my family, and I really want to thank them.”
With the jump to the AHL, there will be a step up in the level of competition for Malatesta. Of course, he has been used to facing great competition throughout his career, from his days with the USPHL’s Boston Junior Bruins, to his three-year stint in the QMJHL, the premier junior hockey league in North America, to his past three years in the ECHL, Malatesta has seen almost everything. But even for him, the AHL, was an eye opening experience.
“It was definitely a step up from where I had been playing,” Malatesta said. “Not to take anything away from the ECHL, because there are some great players there, but everybody at this level is just so strong and so fast. But the guys on my team who I am playing with are the same way. They are all just so good, so that has made things easier.”
Malatesta is realistic about what the rest of this season and beyond could mean for his career. A PTO is exactly as it sounds, a tryout with the Bears. Of course, it is a tryout where Malatesta is playing on a regular shift as a top six defenseman with a team that is just one step below the NHL, but it is a tryout nonetheless.
“I could be with Hershey for a week or another couple of days, or it could be the rest of the season,” Malatesta said. “I wish I knew how long it was going to be, but I am just going to make the most of it and do as well as I can for as long as I am here.”
While he is not going to guarantee a roster spot to anybody, Hershey head coach Spencer Carbery has liked what he has seen so far. Malatesta has already made quite the impression on Carbery and his new teammates.
“Zach is a really, really, great competitor,” Carbery said. “He is the type of player who gives everything he’s got every time he is on the ice. As a coach, you appreciate players like him, guys who will do anything for the team. He will block shots, or dive in front of pucks. Already, in his first game he took a shot off his leg because he literally just dove in front of a shot.
“There is no question he can play at this level and hang in this league. He has done it so far, but the thing that separates the guys who are able to stay here from the ones who go back down is consistency. Can you do it for five, six, seven games in a row, just game after game with that same level?”
One thing that Malatesta has shown throughout his career has been the ability to raise his game as the level of competition rises. He has shown that at every level, including the past two seasons in the ECHL. While he had been a solid player for his first two years in the ECHL, he took his game to another level the past two season, becoming one of the top scoring defensemen in the league.
“The past couple of years I have become more confident, especially with my offensive game,” Malatesta said. “It took a few years to get used to that level of play, but I think once I got used to the pro style game I was able to improve. Definitely playing with that confidence helped me. After being around the league for a few years, I know I can make plays, and that helps so much.”
In addition to his offensive prowess, Malatesta has also become well known for his physical style of play, not afraid to throw his body around to make his presence felt. At 5’9, 174 pounds, Malatesta is not the biggest player on the ice, but that doesn’t stop him from taking on some of his biggest opponents.
“I try to be an all-around player as much as I can” Malatesta said. “I am a smaller size defenseman, but I like to throw my body around. I do enjoy that aspect of the game.”
It is an aspect of his game that has not gone unnoticed by Carbery, who had seen Malatesta play for several years prior to his joining the Bears, and has always been impressed by his aggressive style.
“Zach is unique in that he is the nicest young man off the ice, but on the ice, he just has that fire,” Carbery said. “He will not back down from anybody. He doesn’t go into anything half-heartedly.”
That all out effort by Malatesta applies not only to his physical style of play, but every aspect of his game. Of course, there is no telling how this stint in the AHL will work out for Malatesta, but whatever happens, Carbery knows that Malatesta will get the most out of his abilities.
“A lot of players who get to this level will look back 20 years later and wish they did a little more,” Carbery said. “I can tell you this after having known Zach a little and talking to some of his other coaches, he will be able to look back someday and know he got everything he could out of his career.”
