MALDEN – It was a huge week for the Wilmington High School wrestling team, who went 4-0 to improve their overall record to 6-3 in dual meets.
The fantastic stretch started with a 39-24 win over Burlington in a Middlesex League Freedom Division match held last Wednesday, and then that momentum carried over to Saturday in a quad meet held at Malden Catholic. Wilmington defeated the host lancers, 48-21, then Roxbury Latin, 42-36 and the Co-Op team of Saugus/Peabody, 42-28.
Former head coach Joel McKenna filled in for first-year coach Peter Mitchell on Saturday and said that the Wildcats certainly had a strong overall showing.
“It was a solid day. Julien Cella, Marcello Misuraca and Dempsey Murphy were all 3-0 on the day. We had some good production and both Luke Vitale and Brian Duggan went 2-1,” he said. “These guys like to compete and I know Pete nailed it on the head when he said these kids really work hard because they certainly do. They grind things out and they are not afraid to get physical. It shows and they are excited about what they are doing.”
Coming away with wins in the S/P match included Adam Lopez at 126, Luke Vitale (132) with a pin at 1:36, Cella (138) with a pin at 3:30, Brian Duggan (157) with a pin at 20 seconds, Misuraca (182) with a pin at 1:24 and then Dempsey Murphy (220) and Elijah Valdivieso won by forfeits.
Against Roxbury Latin, Vitale (0:45), Lopez (1:59), Cella (1:43), Mohaned Said (1:46), Misuraca (2:27) and Murphy (1:05) all won their matches via pin, and then Adam LeBlanc at 152, won by a decision.
Against MC, Cella (0:57), Duggan (0:31), Nick Doyle (1:10), Misuraca (0:51) and Murphy (0:41) all made quick work with pin victories, while, Braedon Almas won a decision at 132, and both Nick Iascone and Said won due to a forfeit.
McKenna said he enjoyed filling in for the day as Mitchell plans to be back this week when the 'Cats took on Arlington with results not known as of presstime and then will compete in the Woburn Invitational on Saturday morning.
“For me it was a little awkward as I was working with some kids who didn't know me from a hole in the wall, so that was an unique experience, but they responded really well,” said McKenna. “I thought they listened to the game plan and executed it. A couple of things went our way against Malden Catholic and then we were in a real good battle with Roxbury Latin. They have some quality kids and kids who wrestle all year round so we were able to pull that win out which was pretty exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.