ROXBURY – Last year around this time, the Wilmington High School boys indoor track-and-field team watched league rival Burlington dominate the rest of the field and capture the Division 4 Eastern Mass Relay Meet for the third consecutive year, while the Wildcats finished in fourth place with just 14 points.
On Friday night, Burlington amazingly captured their fourth straight title, but this one barely happened. The Wildcats put forth an absolutely tremendous day, compiling 34.50 points, which was a half point behind the Red Devils to finish in second place.
"Earlier this season, we tied Burlington in our dual meet 50-50," said WHS head coach Mike Kinney. "We are both very evenly matched teams in a very competitive league. They have been a perennial powerhouse. This is their fourth relay meet championship in a row. They may have squeaked out this one, but we will be looking to beat them at the league meet, the state meet and in the spring."
The team championship title came down to the final event of the day, and Kinney said before that, the two teams just constantly traded jabs with one another.
"It came down to the final relay and the Reggie Lewis Center was rocking," he said. "It was one the best track meets I've ever been a part of. This team continues to excel and exceed expectations. They have been so committed at practice and their rate of progress has been phenomenal."
Wilmington really had a remarkable day with eight teams placing within the top six of their respective events to compile the team's 34.50 total points. In the end, the Wildcats had one second place, three thirds, a fourth, one fifth and one tie for fifth place.
"This meet is all about team depth, and it is extremely difficult to place and score," said Kinney. "Many times a relay team can be led by one or two exceptional team members. However, this was not the case for us. So many kids contributed to the overall team result. The boys stepped up big time. Across the board the effort and the results were unbelievable.
“It was a great overall team performance, and that can be reflected in that we had thirty individual medals earned by sixteen boys. Of the meet's ten events we scored in eight."
The top performance of the day belonged to the sprint medley relay team. The group of Jeandre Abel, Richie Stuart, Aiden McGrath and Sean Riley combined for a time of 3:45.89, which again was good for second place overall.
"Sean Riley's 800 split of 2:02 was a personal record and Stuart, Abel, and McGrath also all ran great splits as well," said Kinney.
In the 4x400, the team of Jake Danieli, Riley, Brian Elderd and McGrath were third with a time of 3:35.93 and so was the distance medley team of Owen Surette, Danieli, Patrick O'Mahony and Greg Adamek, who finished at 11:12.88.
The lone fourth place came from the 4x50 shuttle hurdle team of Joe Demoura, Chris Wong, Aiden Ryan and Sam Juergens, who ran a collective time of 28.37 seconds.
In the field events, Wilmington was fifth in the long jump and tied for fifth in the high jump. The long jump team consisted of Isaac Avila, Juergens and Stuart and they leaped a combined 55-03.25, including Avila leading the way with a 19-08.25 mark, which was good for fourth place in the entire meet, and it also qualified him for the state meet.
Then the high jump trio was Juergens, McGrath and Demoura and they combined to clear 16-05.50.
The 4x50 relay team was sixth to round out the scoring. The group of Avila, Matt Chisholm, Colton Sullivan and Abel finished at 23.35 seconds.
The 4x200 'A' team just missed out on scoring as the group of Avila, Stuart, Chisholm and Abel were eighth at 1:37.63. The 'B' team of Andy Lee, Nehemiah Camara, Sullivan and Ethan Juen were 38th at 1:47.34.
The 4x400 'B' team of Jimmy Valente, Akash Chatterji, Christian Niceforo and John Ware were 34th at 4:30.69. The 4x800 'B' team of Alex Boehm, Sean Lydon, Dan Maienza and Evan Shackelford were 29th at 9:23.97.
Additionally, the sprint medley 'B' team of Ryan, Wong, Valente and Joe Hartzell were 32nd at 4:27.88, the Distance Medley 'B' team of Joe Lydon, DeMoura, Boehm and Nolan Kennedy were 13th at 11:46.73 and the 4x50 shuttle hurdle 'B' team of Luke Smilijic, Brandon Moy, Ware and Camara were 16th at 33.16.
The shot put team finished 18th behind Nathan Curdo, Eric Lingenfelter and Jack Melanson with a combined throw of 93-05.75.
All in all, it was a terrific day for the 'Cats.
"Although losing by a half a point is tough because first place was within reach, we couldn't be more proud of our team's accomplishments. This was our best team result at this meet in at least twenty years. The team really responded to the moment," said Kinney.
With one league meet left on Friday, Kinney said that this season has been exceptional since day one, regardless of how the team does the rest of the way.
"Our team captains Richie Stuart, Jake Danieli, and Greg Adamek have been fabulous leaders and are the reason we have been so successful this year," he said. "Other great senior and junior leaders have been Sam Juergens, Sean Riley, Owen Surette, Pat O'Mahony, Aidan McGrath, Matt Chisholm, Brian Elderd, Isaac Avila, Joe Lydon, Nolan Kennedy, and Alex Boehm. Sophomores Joe Demoura and Jeandre Abel have been huge contributors as well."
