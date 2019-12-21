BURLINGTON – With a schedule that includes difficult Middlesex League matchups almost every night, including some where his team is simply going to be overmatched, Wilmington High Boys Basketball coach Dennis Ingram know there will be some nights where a victory just isn’t in the cards. Not that he likes losing, but he is prepared to accept some losses along the way as long as his team is improving and hopefully making a run at the state tournament by earning a winning record in their Division 3 games.
One thing he does want to see from his team, however, is a lack of effort. And that is what he felt he saw last Friday night in the Wildcats season opening 70-45 loss at Burlington High School, at least for the first half of the game, with the Wildcats trailing 42-17 at halftime.
“The effort in the first half really wasn’t there,” Ingram said. “We kind of looked like we had the deer in the headlights sort of thing. We expect a lot more from our guys in terms of effort. I get it, you are going to run into teams that are really good, but when it looks like you are not really trying and I have my assistant coaches saying it looks like we didn’t show up that is bothersome to me.
“I thought we played a lot better in the second half than we did in the first half,” Ingram continued. “We tried to have the mindset that the score was 0-0 coming out of the half and we had to play hard and we had to play good. So that was nice to see. We talked about that with them at the half, about playing hard and we tried to do that. So that is a little bit of a positive we can take out of this.”
The Wildcats did indeed look somewhat sluggish in the early going, but with Burlington also struggling to get their shots to fall, the Wildcats trailed only 5-4 midway through the opening quarter. Burlington however, took over from there, going on a 10-1 run over the three and a half minutes to take a 15-5 lead, before eventually holding a 15-8 advantage after Wilmington’s Tommy Mallinson nailed a three-pointer at the first quarter buzzer.
Burlington would continue to establish their dominance in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 16-3 to start the frame to take a 31-11 lead with 3:30 left in the half before senior Kevin Palmerino drilled a three pointer to stop the run. Palmerino, who led the Wildcats with 14 points in the game, would nail another three-pointer before the end of the half, but it was not enough to prevent the Wildcats from facing a large halftime deficit.
The Wildcats looked like a much different team in the third quarter. After scoring just 17 points in the entire first half, they scored 18 points in the third quarter alone, led by the efforts of Mallinson, Palmerino and senior Ryan Clarke. But despite their improved play, they could not cut into the Red Devils lead, as Burlington had also started to improve their shooting on their way to a 63-35 lead at the end of three quarters.
The fourth quarter was not as well played by either team, at least in the early going, as neither team scored until Burlington hit a pair of free throws with 4:29 left in the game, and nobody hit a field goal until Palmerino hit a three pointer with 3:20 left in the game, at which point Burlington led 65-38.
The Wildcats also got buckets from sophomore William Stuart and junior Ryan Forcina off the bench down the stretch. While the matter had long ago been decided, Ingram was happy to see the effort of his reserve players when they were given an opportunity.
“Those guys who came in at the end played as hard as you have asked, so that was nice to see,” Ingram said.
