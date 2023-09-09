The fall sports season gets into full swing this week as Wilmington High and Shawsheen Tech have a full schedule of games ready to go.
On Thursday, four WHS teams will be in action.
The Wildcat golf team hits the road to play Belmont while the volleyball team starts its campaign at 5:30 p.m. at Wilmington against Reading.
Both Wildcat soccer teams will be on the field.
The boys will visit Reading for a 4 p.m. kickoff while the girls, who opened the season on Tuesday afternoon at home against Tewksbury, will be back at home on Thursday to entertain Reading.
Football season starts on Friday as coach Craig Turner and his squad host Arlington Catholic at 6 p.m.
Saturday, the Wilmington High field hockey team has a morning contest in Winchester starting at 10 a.m. The ’Cats started the season on Wednesday afternoon at home against Reading.
Next week will be just as buys for WHS teams.
Monday, the Wildcat golfers will host Arlington and the field hockey team will also be home against the Spy Ponders. The volleyball team will be on the road Monday for a 5:15 p.m. match against Winchester.
Next Tuesday, Wilmington has three events as the cross country team hosts Reading, the boys soccer team has a visit from Winchester at 4 p.m. and the girls make the tough trip to face Winchester, also at 4 p.m.
Next Wednesday, Wilmington field hockey will visit Wakefield and the volleyball team has a home match with Arlington.
SHAWSHEEN
Shawsheen Tech has three games on Thursday with the boys soccer team hosting Lynn Tech, the girls soccer team visiting Innovation Academy and the volleyball team welcoming Whittier Tech of Haverhill to the Cook Street gym.
On Friday, Shawsheen football opens its season with a visit to Bedford while the golf team plays Friday afternoon, a home match in Bedford against Nashoba Tech.
The Rams have a full slate of action on Monday, Sept. 11.
The golf team will be back in Bedford to play Lowell Catholic while the volleyball team and both soccer teams will be on the road.
Shawsheen boys soccer heads to Greater Lawrence, the girls soccer team will be at Groton-Dunstable and the volleyball Rams play at Essex Tech.
Tuesday, Shawsheen’s golf team will play in Somerville.
