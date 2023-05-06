WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High boys track and field team cruised to another win last week with an 88-48 thumping of Stoneham.
The Wildcats won 11 of the 16 events on the day with seven different individuals winning events.
Noah Carriere led the way for WHS with three victories.
Carriere was first in the triple jump with a distance of 38 feet, 5 inches, won the 200-meter dash in 24.13 seconds and captured the 400-meter dash in 52.91 seconds.
Dean Ciampa was a double winner for Wilmington.
Ciampa scored first-place points in the mile with a time of 5:09.29 and then came back to win the two mile in 10:59.04.
Other first-place finishes for the Wildcats included Jon Magliozzi taking the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 9.5 inches, Sean Patrone winning the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 8 inches and Thomas Burns capturing the 800-meter run in 2:11.16.
WHS won both hurdle events as Aidan Burke was first in the 400-meter hurdles while Hunter Sands led a 1-2 finish in the 110-meter hurdles, taking first in 19.37 seconds and Patrone was second in 19.81.
Also scoring second-place points for Wilmington were Mike Oatis in the mile (5:14.58), Lucas Gorham in the discus (103-10), Gavin Dong in the two mile (11:03.17), Magliozzi in the 200-meter run (24.46), Martin Philiossaint in the long jump (18-3.5), Sands, who tied for second in the high jump, and Bradon Huddleston, who was second in both the shot put and the javelin.
Adding third-place points was Dong in the mile, Cam Jenks in the 400 hurdles, Tyler Nguyen in the 400, Roman Moretti in the 800, Jake Cronin in the two mile, Cooper Loisel in the javelin and Tyler Sheehan in the discus.
Wilmington also competed in the Div. 4 relays recently and enjoyed quite a day including a championship in the javelin.
The trio of Huddleston, Loisel and Burke won the javelin as Huddleston threw 121 feet, 4 inches, Loisel totaled 129 feet and Burke threw 123-11 for a combined total of more than 374 feet.
In all, the Wildcats had 12 finishes in the top 10.
The sprint medley relay team of Tyler Nguyen, Magliozzi, Carriere and Jameson Burns placed fourth and the long jump combination of Burke, Magliozzi and Philiossaint ended up fifth and the discus trio of Huddleston, Liam Lydon and Gorham was fifth.
Wilmington had three teams finish sixth including the 4x1600 foursome of Oatis, Dong, Dean Ciampa and Burns, the high jump trio of Sands, Patrone and Ashvin Baker, and the 4x400 foursome of Nguyen, Carriere, Jon Foresyth and Matt Steinmetz.
Taking seventh was the distance medley team of Oatis, Dong, Baker and Moretti and the triple jump group of Philiossaint, Carriere and Charlie Rosa.
The 4x800 foursome of Dylan Grace, Nick Atwater, Nathan Cardin and Brayden Gorski was eighth and two WHS teams placed ninth, the 4x200 team of Burke, Magliozzi, Nguyen and Steinmetz and the shuttle hurdles team of Patrone, Baker, Sands and Cam Pereira.
GIRLS TRACK
The Wilmington High girls track and field team improved its record to a perfect 3-0 with a 71-65 win against Stoneham last week.
"It was a total team effort with everyone contributing," said WHS coach Joseph Patrone.
Two girls finished with two victories apiece.
Addy Hunt won both the mile and the 800-meter run, capturing the mile in 5:59.01 and the 800 in 2:30.59.
Mollie Osgood set a personal record while winning the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 5 inches and then came back and won the high jump after clearing 5 feet.
WHS won four other events on the day.
Maddie Krueger was the winner of the discus, throwing a personal-best distance of 84 feet, 2 inches, and Molly MacDonald took first in the javelin, throwing 84 feet, 11 inches.
The two mile was won by Wilmington's Hannah Bryson in 12:39.56 and Alexis Melvin took the top spot in the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 30 feet, 8.25 inches.
The Wildcats had second-place points in eight different events.
Melvin was a runner-up in the 200-meter dash in 28.63 seconds and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:21.06.
Mallory Brown ran a grueling doubleheader, taking second in the mile in 6:06.08 and the two mile in 13:06.71.
Other second-place performances came from Osgood in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.34 seconds, Alli Ganley in the javelin with a heave of 84-11, Alison Doherty in the 100-meter dash in 14.01 seconds and Emily Grace, a runner-up in the 400-meter run in 1:05.27.
Chipping in with third-place points were Ganley in the discus, Bryson in the 400 hurdles, Krueger in the shot put , MacDonald in the 200-meter dash, Anna Jancsics in the javelin, Bela Zaya in the 800-meter run and Kayla Flynn in the triple jump.
Last Friday, the girls competed at the Div. 4 relays in Pembroke and took 10th as a team.
Four teams scored points for the Wildcats led by two third-place performances.
The sprint medley relay team of MacDonald, Melvin, Grace and Hunt combined to take third in 4:32.03.
MacDonald and Melvin each ran 200-meter dashes, Grace ran a 400 and Hunt finished with an 800.
The discus trio of Ganley, Krueger and Sofia Pitzon also took third with a combined distance of 235 feet, 6 inches.
Wilmington had two javelin relays finish in the top 10.
The top threesome of Ganley, MacDonald and Emily Doherty scored fourth-place points with a combined distance of 232 feet, 0.75 inches. The Wildcats also had a team come in ninth, a combination consisting of Pitzen, Jancsics and Abigail Howie.
The other WHS relay that scored was the 4x1600 foursome of Mallory Brown, Hunt, Bryson and Mia Stryhalaleck, who finished fourth.
Wilmington faced Melrose on Tuesday and takes on Burlington next Tuesday.
