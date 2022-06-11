WESTFIELD – Having won the program's first state championship just three days earlier, a handful of members of the Wilmington High School Girls Track-and-Field barely had any time to go on any kind of victory tour with the new piece of hardware since next up was the two-day Meet of Champions, held this past Thursday and Saturday at Westfield State College.
Tired and fatigued, three individuals, Celia Kulis, Sarah LaVita and Mollie Osgood, as well as a relay team, all fared very well while representing the Wildcats.
Kulis participated in the State Pentathlon and finished seventh out of ten competitors with 2,728 total points. In the five events, she was second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.12), tied for third in the high jump (4-11.50), seventh in the shot put (26-11) and was tenth in both the long jump (15-05.50) and 800-meter run (2:58.88).
She also came back to compete in the 100-meter hurdles individual event and finished seventh at a time of 15.12
“Celia ran 15.02 in the trials to make it to the finals – our goal for her in the meet,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “Although she did not have her best race in the finals, she did run 15.12 to place seventh and earn a medal. Like Sarah (LaVita), Celia was a crucial member of our track team, helping us be league and Division 4 Championship. We could always count on her scoring points in the hurdles, high jump, and long jump. She ended up being a League All-Star in the hurdles and was named co-MVP of the track team along with Sarah.”
LaVita competed in two events, finishing 11th in the javelin throwing 111-04 and 15th in the discus throwing 101-07.
“Sarah threw a personal best of 111-04 in the javelin to place 11th, unfortunately it was not far enough to make the finals,” said Patrone. “Sarah has done so much this season for the team. She was crucial in our winning the league title and the Division 4 title as we could always count on her to score in any of the three throwing events. She ended up being All-Conference in the discus as well as a conference All-Star in the javelin and shot put. She was voted by the Middlesex League coaches as the Freedom Division Field Event MVP.”
The other field event competitor was sophomore Mollie Osgood. Fresh off of her D4 state championship title in the high jump, she again cleared the same 5-2 height, which was good for 11th place in the entire state.
“Our goal for the meet was to make the opening height of 5-0 because she had never come in that high before. We took this meet as an 'extra' meet and to get the experience for her for the future. She made 5-0 on her first attempt and then 5-2 on her third attempt. It has been an extremely successful season for her as she cleared at least 5-0 in every meet and jumped 5-2 on six separate occasions. She ended up being a Middlesex League All-Star and capped the season off last week with the Division 4 State Championship.”
Finally, the 4x100 relay team of Madi Mulas, Ali Doherty, Molly MacDonald and Kaitlyn Doherty finished 12th at 50.85. re-breaking the school record, which before them was set back in 2010.
“The 4x100 relay team capped off an excellent season. The four girls ran together all season and had a great chemistry,” said Patrone. “They always had great hand-offs in a race that can sometimes see a dropped baton or some other catastrophe. Their season included being undefeated in the dual meets, a third place finish at the league meet, a second place finish at the State Relays, and a fourth place finish at the Division 4 State Meet. For their accomplishments during the regular season they were named the Freedom Division All-Stars.”
KULIS WINS AGAIN
On Tuesday, the MSTCA North Heptathlon Championship was held at Weston High School. Kulis came away as the individual champion, scoring a total of 3,692 points to win over Alex Bold of Needham, who scored 3,415 points. Celia's point total broke the school record of 2906 set by Rachel Alatalo back in 2013.
Overall, Kulis had the best time in the hurdles (15.33), in the 200 meters (26.98) and tied for the best high jump with 4-11.40.
Also competing for the Wildcats included: Angie Zaykovskaya (31st place, 2376 points); Kayla Flynn (32nd place, 2,290 points); Alexis Melvin (38th place, 2,137 points; Shea Cushing (40th place, 2,069 points and Sarah LaVita (41st place, 2,052 points).
The team of Celia Kulis, Kayla Flynn, and Sarah LaVita placed third.
