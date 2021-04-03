WAKEFIELD – Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Parcells was fond of saying “You are what your record says you are,” in regards to his football team. What he meant by that statement is that it does no good to make an excuse for a loss, while at the same time a win is a win regardless of how you get it, because wins are hard to come by.
With that attitude in mind, it’s easy to think the Big Tuna probably would have used those exact words to describe what the Wilmington High Football team has accomplished so far this season. It hasn’t always been pretty for the Wildcats in the early going, but two games into the season, they are 2-0. Their latest came this past Saturday in a 9-2 triumph over Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Wakefield at Landrigan Field in a game where, for the second week in a row, they turned in a dominant defensive performance.
Saturday's win marked the first time Wilmington has started the season 2-0 since 2017.
The Wildcats limited Wakefield to just four first downs in the game, two in each half, limiting the Warriors to 146 yards of total offense, with 65 of those yards coming on one play.
Defensively, for the second week in a row, they did not allow the opposing offense to score any points, with the Warriors only points coming on a first half safety. This came on the heels of a 3-0 season opening win over Burlington last week.
The two points in two games marks the least amount of points the Wildcats have given up in the first two games of the season since 2000, when they began the season with shut out victories over North Andover (27-0) and Masco (31-0). It was also the first time the Wildcats had given up exactly two points in a game since 2006, a 36-2 win over Lawrence.
Wilmington meanwhile, picked up just six first downs of their own in the game and had a lot of difficulty moving the ball after a great drive to start the game. But they got just enough offense to stay perfect on the season, scoring on their first possession of the game, and then adding a late third quarter field goal to provide the margin of victory.
"We continue to grow and we continue to get better," Wilmington coach Craig Turner said. "We still have some things to work on and we need to clean some things up, but we are 2-0. If you are going to play bad, you may as well end up with more than your opponents at the end.
"But, with that said, I have to tip my cap to my brother (defensive coordinator Sean) and the defense. They have been absolutely fantastic."
At the outset, the offense looked like they were in for a big game of their own, as they marched 71 yards on eight plays on the opening drive of the game, capping the drive with a two-yard burst up the middle by senior running back Stephen Smolinsky. The score was set up one play earlier by a 38-yard pass from junior quarterback Pedro Germano to junior receiver Gavin Erickson to give the Wildcats a first and goal at the two. Germano was 3-for-3 on the drive for 56 yards.
The extra point attempt was blocked, and the Wildcats held just a 6-0 advantage with 7:24 left in the first quarter.
“What you saw out of us in that first drive is what we can be, and then our drive later in the third quarter when we were kind of grinding it away, that is who we can be too,” Turner said. “But we just continue to make critical mistakes at big points.”
The Wilmington offense stalled from that point on for the rest of the half, but it hardly mattered thanks to an incredible defensive effort by the Wildcats, who were constantly in the Warriors backfield dropping their running backs for a loss of yardage. There were multiple defensive stars for the Wildcats, but a few did stand out for stellar efforts.
Senior captain Shane Roberts and Smolinsky led the way for the Wildcats with multiple tackles for losses, while junior Nate Rebinskas had a fumble recovery and an interception. But they were not alone in their efforts.
“We play with a ton of effort on defense,” Turner said. “When I put on the film, what I like most is I see eleven kids run to the ball and we tackle. It’s really been impressive. The game plan the staff has been putting together and the way the kids are executing it have been great.
“Our front seven is as good as any we have had since I have been here, between (Marcello) Misuraca, Smolinsky and Roberts at linebacker, and our defensive ends (John) Rhind and (Luke) Murphy have been fantastic, and our defensive tackles (Dylan) Clerico and (Jake) Chirichiello have been really good for us.”
The Wildcats were so good on defense in fact, that even when things went well for the Warriors, the Wildcats still came up with a big play. After holding the Warriors to just four yards of total offense in the first quarter, Wakefield finally got a spark on just the second play of the second quarter, when Wakefield sophomore quarterback Javin Willis broke free on a keeper and raced 65 yards deep into Wilmington territory.
Erickson, however, made the play of the game for the Wildcats’ defense, knocking the ball out of Willis’s hands at about the 15-yeard line. The ball rolled to the one-yard line, where Wilmington took over.
Three plays later, Wakefield would score their only points of the game when Germano was called for intentional grounding while attempting a pass out of the end zone, giving Wakefield a safety and making the score 6-2 with 8:24 left in the first half.
The is how the teams would go to the half, and the score would remain that way for much of the third quarter, until Wilmington put together the other drive Turner had referred to when discussing his team’s offense, marching from their 35 all the way to the Wakefield 15. That is where the drive stalled, however, and the Wildcats had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Smolinsky to make the score 9-2 with 17 seconds left in the third quarter. Smolinsky and Erickson keyed the drive with back to back runs of 18 yards.
Wakefield tried to mount a comeback on the ensuing possession, but after picking up one first down, Rebinskas came up with his second big play of the game for the Wildcats, picking off a Willis pass at midfield.
Wakefield tried one last time to mount a comeback, when they took over with 1:39 left in the game. But after picking up their second first down of the half, and fourth of the game on a 20-yard run by Willis on first down, the Wildcats defense did what they had been doing all game, and shut down the Warriors.
With a road clash at Middlesex League powerhouse and 2019 Super Bowl champion Melrose set for this Saturday at noon time, Turner knows his team will have to be better than they were in this one. But he is eager to see what they can do against their talented opponents.
“You know exactly what you are going to get out of Melrose,” Turner said. “They are going to line up and they are going to run power, they are going to run iso and they are going to run outside zone and they are going to throw it. Their quarterback (Brendan Fennell) is one of the best in the state. That is going to be a real test. We will see how good we are. It is going to be a much stiffer competition this week, but I am excited. This is what you want. You want to play the best.”
