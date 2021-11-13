MEDFIELD – You can say what you want about the new statewide tournament format, but if the intentions are to get seedings correct based on strength of schedule, then in terms of the Wilmington High School Volleyball team, they nailed it.
Of the 13 teams that the 'Cats faced this season, all but one advanced to the state tournament. That includes in D1, seeds 11, 18, 23 and 25; in D2, 5, 10, 14, 20 and 22; in their own D3, 1 and 12 and then in D4 18.
That's incredible competition. That being said, despite the team's 4-15 record, they belonged there. Certainly tri-captain Haeleigh Wilson thought so.
“We are excited to brag about it at school, being the first team in 17 years to (qualify),” she said with a laugh. “I was born in 2003, so I was alive the last time the team made it.”
Making their first tournament appearance since Mark Staffier took the 'Cats to the Division 3 North Sectional semi-finals back in 2004, just a week or so after the Red Sox won their first World Series title in 86 years, Wilmington was defeated 3-0 by the No. 12 seed Medfield with scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-19.
“Honestly, I thought we were going to be more evenly matched. They came in swinging. In the first two sets, we were just not communicating as best as we could. But in that third set, we woke up and it was just a little too late,” said another one of the captains, Alyssa Fricia. “I just wished that the way we played in the third set, would have set the tone for the first set. I’m happy with how we played though, because all of us gave one hundred percent.”
With the new playoff format in place, two of the drawbacks is the travel and the unfamiliarity of your opponent.
“In the Middlesex League, we’re used to the teams because we play them so often, so we know how they play and we know some of the hitters personally from the other teams. I think coming into this, we were all a little bit more nervous than we usually are, but watching their warm-ups, we knew that they would be a good team, with strong hitters so we wish them the best of luck,” said Wilson.
Wilson was the team's setter all season and Fricia was in the back row, diving for everything in sight. The two of them had strong seasons, helping turn the program around, even though the record may not back that up.
“I couldn’t be prouder, especially with this being our senior year, making that mark was just so special,” said Fricia.
Fricia added that she will continue to play club volleyball and hopes to maybe also play club at the collegiate level so her playing days are still here. Wilson wrapped up her competitive career with this loss.
“I’m not playing club so today was my last game so it’s definitely going to hit me hard that I won’t be able to see my best friends everyday for practice,” she said. “I made my best friends because of volleyball. I met Alyssa here and she’s practically like my sister, so it’s definitely going to be hard not playing with them every day.”
