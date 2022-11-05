WAKEFIELD — As Wilmington went through their warm-up paces last Friday evening, there was a degree of optimism in their ranks that they might catch their undefeated opponent looking past the game ahead and perhaps abscond with an upset win. If nothing else, the Wildcats aspired to play well enough to give the undefeated Wakefield Warriors a run for their money.
Neither would be the case, however, as the Warriors ran roughshod over the visiting Wildcats, converting three turnovers for points on the way to a 45-0 blanking. Wilmington wrapped up the scheduled portion of the regular season winless at 0-8 while Wakefield remained perfect at 8-0.
“Honestly, I thought we took a step back this week,” said Wilmington Coach Craig Turner. “We had really played hard in the last five or six quarters. Definitely in the second half against Burlington and facing Stoneham, I thought we played our best and toughest football of the year. We just didn’t have it tonight.”
On a windless, but cold Landrigan Field, Wakefield won the toss and deferred. The Wildcats were soon three-and-out on a pair of incomplete throws from senior QB Jacob Roque. The ensuing punt landed the Warriors on the midfield stripe and they made quick work of the short field, scoring on a 49-yard linkup between QB Javin Willis and receiver Steven Woish.
The Wildcats went to the run on their second possession. On their own 48 and facing a fourth-and-two, Turner made a gutsy call and went for it. From all angles, it looked like Peter Leblanc had gained sufficient yardage. But an official measurement handed the ball back to Wakefield. Several plays later, Warrior tailback Bobby DeFeo was in from the five. Small victory for Wilmington but the PAT was blocked.
Midway through the first quarter, Wildcat workhorse Dempsey Murphy lost the handle on his own 36. Armed with yet another short field, Willis picked apart the Wildcats secondary with a brief series, completing three of four throws and capping it with a 25-yard strike to Woish to put Wakefield in front, 20-0.
“We were able to move the ball at times but then we just gave it away,” said Turner. “We’ve been turning it over at least two or three times a game.”
To their credit, the Wildcats nearly answered in the second with a well-balanced 12-play drive that progressed deep into Wakefield territory. Featured in the series were three first downs and a remarkable one-handed reception by Hunter Sands. Unfortunately, a late holding infraction was a setback the Wildcats could not overcome and the threat ended on downs.
“They’re very physical up front,” said Turner of the Wakefield defensive line. “Their big guy No. 18 (Ian Dixon) is a really good player and we knew he was going to give us some trouble so we did some things schematically. We knew it was going to be tough sledding running the ball. I thought we figured it out and got better as the game went on.”
As the first half came to an end, the teams traded interceptions between the twenties. Sands picked off Willis and later, Nathan Delgado got in front of a Roque throw. It was the Wakefield takeaway that proved more costly, however, as Willis converted it on a single play, finding Christian Delgado for a 42-yard TD. A 2-point attempt to balance the score failed but at the break, the Warriors held a commanding 26-0 lead.
As third quarter action got underway, Wilmington threw caution to the wind, attempting an onsides kick. Sands, the Wildcats’ “hands” man, recovered the bouncing ball on his own 47. Soon, Wilmington was knocking on the door, reaching the red zone for the first time in the game. The offensive scheme featured steady doses of Julien Cella and Murphy coupled with Roque throws to Leblanc and Sands. But forward progression soon came to a halt on yet another fourth down debacle. All indications were that Murphy had gained the three yards needed to progress. But another questionable spot and measurement undermined the Wildcats.
“I thought we got a couple of bad spots on fourth down that we should have had to keep drives moving,” said Turner. “On that third quarter drive, I thought we could have scored and made a game of it.”
As the clock ran unabated for the fourth frame, Wakefield rubbed salt in the wound, scoring three more TDs. Willis found Nathan Delgado for an 88-yarder, Delgado added another on a 2-yard lean, and lastly, Warriors linebacker David Amyouny cashed in from the 4 after scooping up a fumble.
“They were every bit 7-0 and we were every bit 0-7,” said Turner. “I’ve never been a moral victory guy but we’re now talking about being competitive one quarter at a time. That’s how we’re measuring ourselves going forward. Hopefully, we can get it going in the consolation brackets. We’re in a three-game season. We’re going to try and pick one up, and then another, and see if we can finish with three straight wins.”
Wilmington will travel to face Dracut on Saturday at 2 pm for a consolation round game. The Middies have one win this season, but have really struggled with just 20 kids on the roster, most of them freshmen and sophomores.
