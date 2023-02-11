Last Saturday, the WHS Boys Hockey program joined up with the Local Heroes, wearing the camouflage uniforms, while raising money for the Foundation. Before the game started, the team honored Dick Wetzler, a Veteran of the US Navy, who also has been the No. 1 fan of the hockey program dating back to when he first starting coming to games in 1965. Taking part in the ceremony includes Burlington High captain Will Curtin and Wilmington High’s Nate Alberti. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).