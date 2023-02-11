WILMINGTON – For the past handful of years, the Wilmington High School Hockey program has joined forces with the Local Heroes Group. The gate receipts from one designated game would go to help benefit local veterans.
This Saturday afternoon it was only fitting that the hockey program honored a local veteran as part of the pre-game festivities. This veteran also happens to be the No. 1 fan of Wilmington High School Athletics for decades and decades.
Dick Wetzler, who later this months turns 91 years young, stood on the black carpet in front of the Wilmington bench and dropped the ceremonial puck between the captains of the Burlington and Wilmington High School teams. A member of the US Navy from 1951-1955, Wetzler then received a much deserved ovation.
“Dick's been coming to games here for as long as I can remember,” said WHS hockey coach Steve Scanlon. “I was thinking about it today. We have Brian Barry on the team and his father (Scott) played and Dick was coming to our games then. That's something – so two generations of players here. Dick's been a common denominator at the games. He's just a big supporter of Wilmington High School Athletics and always has been – he'd be at tournament games for years and years.”
Wetzler has been watching high school hockey for 80 years and Wilmington High School hockey since 1965.
“I started watching high school hockey in Stoneham when I was in the junior high,” said Wetzler. “I grew up in Stoneham, and Stoneham back then was a great hockey town because if you had an outdoor pond or surface, you were going to have a hockey team. At that time, there were only maybe four places (in the state) that had indoor ice. Stoneham had some great hockey teams back then and they played in the old (Greater Boston League) in Boston and they would play on Saturday afternoons. We would take the old trolley into Sullivan Square.”
After those rides on the trolley, Wetzler switched gears and took rides on the USS The Sullivans Ship as part of his four-years with the Navy. According to Wikipedia, “The USS Sullivans Ship is a retired United States Navy Fletcher-class destroyer. The ship was named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers (George, Francis, Joseph, Madison, and Albert) aged 20 to 27 who lost their lives when their ship, USS Juneau, was sunk by a Japanese submarine during the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal on 13 November 1942. This was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II. She was also the first ship commissioned in the Navy that honored more than one person.”
About ten years after his days with the Navy had ended, Wetzler was in a bowling league and that's when he was introduced to Wilmington High sports.
“(After moving to Wilmington), I was introduced to Jimmy Newhouse and he graduated in 1965. At that time I was in a bowling league and he was on my team. We started to talk about high school sports and I didn't know at the time that he played football,” said Wetzler. “He was the captain of the Wilmington High team and I went and watched his next game. It was at Chelmsford and they had a big quarterback.
“Anyway, Jimmy was so tough, just a hard-nosed football player. I've told the story so many times that Jimmy was the one who got me involved with watching Wilmington High School sports.”
A few years after watching Newhouse as a running back, another star back came along in Mike Esposito, who also played ice hockey and ran track. It didn't take long before Wetzler made his way into the cold rinks.
“The very first Wilmington High hockey game that I saw had Mike Esposito on the team. Then over the years I watched the teams off and on, and then I really started to come once Steve Scanlon became the head coach (during the 1991-'92 season). I knew his father Dick, who was from Wakefield and I was in Stoneham. I started to watch the hockey team a lot when Steve became the coach.
“Steve graduated a year after my son Neil. Steve was also in the same class as my son-in-law Steve Mazzola. They played soccer together. Then I got to know Steve's father Dick because my son Brian played for him for two years of soccer and two years with baseball.”
Besides watching the games, Wetzler formed a great relationship with Coach Scanlon, assistant coach Mark DiGiovanni and some of the previous assistants.
“Before some of the games, I'd come in early and chat with Steve and his coaches for a while. I got to know Steve (better) over the years and we would share stories of when he played. I didn't get to see him play in college.”
Dick and his wife Philomena of 63 years, have three children, Neil who graduated in 1979, Valerie who graduated in 1982 and Brian, who graduated in 1985. Neil played basketball and baseball and Brian was a captain of all three of his sports teams, soccer, basketball and baseball. Valerie dabbled in cheerleading but was mostly a dancer.
Brian went on to the Naval Academy and had a successful career in the Coast Guard. He currently lives as a resident at West Point. Neil went on to become a successful businessman, and lived in Italy for an extended amount of time. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 55.
“I played baseball with Neil and my father coached Brian and he was a real good soccer player,” said Scanlon. “We have known the family and stuff for a long time.”
Before Saturday's game, Scanlon and DiGiovanni, who Wetzler proudly remembered watching him play in the late 1990’s, came up with the idea of honoring Wetzler.
“Dick's just such a great guy. We were doing the veterans tribute and Mark actually thought about it saying 'wouldn't it be good to honor Dick'? So we planned the puck drop and everything was great,” said Scanlon. “We talked to Lou (Cimaglia) and everyone thought it was a good idea. The (pep) band adds a lot to it as well. We were excited about it. We talked to the kids about Dick, and what he did with his (military) career, so the whole thing was really good.”
Besides watching Newhouse and Esposito, Wetzler said that making three trips to the Garden to see the 'Cats hockey team first get defeated by Sandwich in 2008, only to become back-to-back state champions in 2012 and 2013, are memories he will never forget.
“I remember taking the trips into the Garden. I would get there real early and spend the entire day watching all of the games. There's a lot of stories that come from those days,” he said.
While cheering for the Wildcats for almost 60 years now, Dick Wetzler has countless enjoyable stories that he has shared with so many of his Wilmington and non-Wilmington friends.
“I sat in the same spot every game. Over the years I got to know the parents, the relatives of the different players as they came along. I got know a lot of the parents, cousins and sisters over the years.
“I have enjoyed every minute of it.”
