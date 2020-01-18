BOSTON — Back on January 7th, the Wilmington High School girls indoor track-and-field team took carer of business with an 81-19 victory over Watertown held at Boston University. The win pushed the 'Cats to a 4-0 start, and will face Melrose a week from Friday to determine the Middlesex League Freedom Division League Champion.
"Watertown unfortunately does not have a big team so it was a good opportunity for us to try new events and build on other aspects we need," said Wilmington head coach Brian Schell. "It was also another chance at being aggressive in our races which a few more people took advantage of."
Wilmington swept the 300, 600, 55-meter hurdles, the high jump, long jump and won the 4x400 relay and those six events accounted for a swing of 54-0 on the scoreboard.
In the 300, it went Madison Mulas (47.21), Nokem Bramantechoen (48.26) and Aaliyah Abel (48.47). In the 600, it was Maggie Bourgeois (1:51.17), Angelina Zaykovskaya (1:53.20) and Anja Jensen (1:57.00). In the hurdles, it went Kaitlyn Doherty (10.27), Miriam Nelson (11.42) and Joanne Arulraj (11.45).
The relay team won with a time of 4:24.50 and then in the high jump, Juliana Patrone was first clearing 5-0 and was followed by Hannah LaVita and Bourgeois, who cleared 4-10 and 4-6. Finally in the long jump, Doherty was first again at 14-6 and was followed by LaVita (14-1.50) and Katherine McLaughlin (13-9).
Coming home with other second places included Amanda Broussard in the 55-meter dash (7.98), McLaughlin in the 1,000 (3:33.14), Olivia Erler in the mile (6:12.80) and Carissa Rubin in the two-mile (14:16.88). Shea Cushing also grabbed a point with a third place in the 1,000 coming in at 3:40.07.
Over the weekend, the team participated in the MSTCA Northeast Invitational Meet, which was held over three days at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Shannon Murphy was the winner of the unseeded shot put section, throwing 32-03.75, to highlight the team's overall performance.
"All of the throwers have been very consistent every meet so far and Shannon had a big personal record on the day," said Schell. "Sometimes it has been tough on the throwers having doubled up on events except for her so she stepped up big. Even at the Northeast Invite she looked strong in warm ups and tossed a big one on her third throw. Coach (Dave) Wilson has worked well with the throwers whether it be their power throw, glide or shuffle. Shannon really works hard on her drills everyday and its good to see it paying off."
Two other individuals placed in the top ten. Gianna Misuraca was fifth in the unseeded section of the two-mile as she came in at 13:09.44, and then Amanda Broussard was sixth in the 400 at 1:03.57.
Three members of the team participated in three individual events each. Ashlyn Buckley was 38th in the 55-meter dash (8.30), 51st in the 200 (29.15) and 29th in the unseeded section of the shot put throwing 24-10.75. Emma Jensen was 112th in the 200 (31.10), 46th in the 55-meter hurdles (11.40) and 49th in the shot put throwing 20-10.
Then Kayla Flynn was 118th in the 200 at 31.45, 45th in the 55-meter hurdles at 11.30 and 27th in the unseeded section of the long jump at 13-00.70.
Additionally, 11 other athletes participated in two events each. Amber Flynn was 21st in both unseeded sections of the mile (5:59.55) and shot put (26-09.50). Mulas was 26th in the dash (8.18) and 35th in the 200 (28.60). Bramantecohen was 62nd in the dash at 8.56 and 87th in the 200 at 30.31. Abel was 65th in the dash at 8.60 and 100th in the 200 at 30.62.
Emily McHugh finished 129th in the 200 at 31.79 and then was 54th in the unseeded heat of the hurdles with a time of 11.68 seconds. Arulraj was 145th in the 200 at 33.02 and then was 50th in the unseeded section of the hurdles at 11.68, while in the same two events, Fothergill was 145th at 33.20 and 44th at 11.21.
Also, Maggie Bourgeois was 29th in the 400 at 1:08.26 and 30th in the unseeded section of the long jump with a mark of 13-04, McLaughlin was 28th in the unseeded long jump at 13-04.75 and 31st in the 800 at 2:37.74, Miriam Nelson was 11th in the unseeded shot put at 28-05.75 and 43rd in the 55-meter hurdles at 11.15 and then Quinn Proulx was 43rd in the unseeded shot put at 21-01.25 and then was 52nd in the 400 at 1:14.95.
In the unseeded mile, Erler was 34th at 6:08.76, followed by Cushing (40th, 6:15.04), Talina Khalil (53rd, 6:48.44) and Gianna Spada (59th at 7:15.92). In the 400, Angelina Zaykovskaya was 26th at 1:07.61, followed by Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo who was 30th at 1:08.91, Jensen, who was 31st at 1:09.13 and Kari Wells, who was 43rd at 1:10.98.
"She had a good first race back coming off an injury that has kept her out all season," said Schell. "Not her best time but definitely looks good as if she has not missed a beat. A good couple of weeks of training and I know she is going to be better than before."
Finally, Kaitlyn Doherty was 17th in the unseeded section of the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.07 and Mallory Brown was 56th in the 800 at 3:05.32.
"This meet was just another meet for practice and work on a few more things heading into State Relays and Melrose,” said Schell. “We had some good overall performances on the day and are heading in the right direction for what needs to be done.
“Overall both meets were fairly low key but a good atmosphere for the team. With the weather cooperating, hopefully we can finally get some good workouts in on the track as training has been lack luster all winter and it has been showing.”
Two members of the girls team also competed at the Dartmouth Relay Meet over the weekend with Hannah LaVita ending in a tie for eighth in the high jump clearing 5-0 and in the same event Juliana Patrone was tied for 15th as she cleared 4-10.
On Friday, Wilmington will participate in the Division 4 State Relay Meet to begin at 4:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.