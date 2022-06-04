HINGHAM – Four one-hundredths of a second. That was the difference of first and second place.
On Monday afternoon, the Wilmington High School Boys 4x100 relay team made up of Jonathan Magliozzi, Willie Stuart (celebrating his 19th birthday), Joe Demoura and Jeandre Abel finished in second place with a season best time of 44.14 seconds, while Pembroke barely hung on for dear life finishing first at 44.10.
That second place finish spearheaded Wilmington's ninth place as a team during the two-day Division 4 State Championship Meet held at Hingham's Notre Dame Academy.
“The 4x100 relay team exceeded expectations. They had a seed time of 44.68 and they just ran a 44.14 which was fantastic,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “We made some little adjustments (during last week's practices). Willie and Jeandre extended their legs because (the MIAA) made a new rule this year, expanding the exchange zone, so we had them running 110 and 120 feet each.”
That adjustment really benefited Wilmington, especially anchor leg Abel, who continues to be one of the more dominating athletes in the area.
“Jeandre probably got the baton like in fifth place and he flew by (three guys) and almost beat the (Pembroke) kid at the finish line,” said Kinney. “The four of them have good chemistry and have been running together all year. They were undefeated in (five) dual meets, and were the best out of the (Middlesex League) Freedom Division teams. They just did awesome tonight.”
Abel also got edged out at the finish line of the 200-meters to next door neighbor Alex Arbogast. Abel came through at 22.49 seconds, slightly behind the winning time of 22.27.
"It was a tough race. I knew it was going to be between me (and Jeandre) and there was also a Dracut kid, who is really fast but he did the triple jump so sadly he wasn't in it so it was really between me and (Abel),' said Arbogast. "We have raced before this year in both the 100 and 200 and he's really fast."
Abel also competed in the triple jump and finished fourth with a mark of 41-02.
Also placing for the Wildcats was senior John Ware. Fresh off his ML Championship title in the javelin, he kept up that strong season by placing second with a throw of 151-10.
“We finished with 29 points for ninth place, so that's not bad. We have a small group of seniors, but really talented kids. John (Ware), Willie (Stuart) and Jeandre (Abel) are awesome and just really athletic kids and they also all have really good attitudes,” said Kinney. “They are all just really disciplined kids, they work hard, they inspire the other kids, there's no behavior issues with any of them and they're just really good leaders.”
Besides his leg in the relay, Stuart finished 13th in the triple jump (39-05.50) and was 20th in the 100 (11.75), Magliozzi was 14th in the long jump (18-00.50), Ware finished 15th in the 400-meter hurdles at 63.77 and Demoura was 18th in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.63 seconds.
In the other running events, Noah Carriere was 16th in the 400 at 53.54, Aidan Burke was 20th in the 400-meter hurdles at 66.84 and Mike Oatis was 25th in the mile at 4:58.57. Two other relay teams also competed. The 4x400 team of Evan Shackelford, Tyler Nguyen, Carriere and Ware finished 14th at 3:42.95 and then the 4x800 team of Roman Moretti, Jameson Burns, Alex Kennedy, and Oatis finished 15th at 9:34.11.
In the field events, Luka Smilijic and Sean Patrone cleared opening height of the high jump at 5-6 to take 14th and 16th. Charlie Rosa was 19th in the triple jump at 35-07.25. In the throws, Cooper Loisel was 15th in the javelin throwing 129-04, John Spencer was 17th in the shot put at 38-08, followed by Jack Melanson, who was 21st at 37-03 and finally, Tyler Sheehan was 21st in the discus throwing 98-04.
“Sean Patrone cleared opening height (so that was good to see). Oatis has been a pleasant surprise and Cooper Loisel had about a four foot personal record in the javelin. He'll probably be our best javelin thrower next year,” said Kinney.
Wilmington will send just the 4x100 relay team, and Abel to the All-State Meet which will take place Thursday and Saturday at Westfield State College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.