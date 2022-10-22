On November 5th, the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks. This year there's 12 athletes, one coach and two teams getting inducted. Due to that large class, we elected to run feature stories on each of the individuals/teams. We started last week with Billy Harrison, and this week we continue with Mark Boudreau (below) and Lisa (Southmayd) MacKenzie.
We will feature additional ones over the next three issues.
There's roughly 150 athletes who have been inducted into the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and none of them have accomplished two unique things that newly inductee Mark Boudreau did back during his playing days.
From the Class of 1981, Boudreau was a standout three-sport athlete excelling in football as a halfback and safety, in hockey as a forward and then with track-and-field, mostly as a sprinter and a jumper mostly in the 100, the 440-yard relay and the long jump.
He had a number of accomplishments, both individually and as part of teams with those three sports, but none more impressive than being a freshman on the hockey team and scoring five goals in one game, including a natural hat trick with three goals in the first period. Then during his junior year, he ran back three blocked punts for touchdowns, all in the first half in a game against Austin Prep.
It's been over 40 years since he put on the football pads, laced up the skates and put on his running shoes, and Boudreau said some memories are understandably foggy, just like this thoughts were when he was told that he would be part of this 2022 induction class.
“I got a phone call and I was just floored and didn't know what to say. I know a good friend of mine nominated me, so it's just weird,” he said.
Boudreau is one of three children, with his sister Sharon and brother Paul. Paul is 15 months older than Mark and also played hockey. Mark said that he always enjoyed tagging along with the bigger kids, whether in neighborhood games or in youth hockey.
As a freshman, then head coach Ken Palm selected Boudreau as well as teammates Ricky Ballou and Dennis Foley as three rookie players who made the 1977-1978 team. Boudreau made his presence felt throughout the season including scoring 14 goals that season. Two came against Central Catholic and then five came against Dracut late in the season. The first two came 24 seconds apart to start the first period. He netted one more late in the first before adding two more in the third.
That performance, also earned him a nickname, which should present itself to be a funny moment come November 5th when he is officially inducted.
“I got a nickname from my freshman year, “Stewey”. Jimmy Stewart (The Hall of Fame Master of Ceremonies) was the Most Athletic Senior of the school that year and one of the hockey games I scored five goals and my teammates started called me “Stewey” and it just kind of stuck,” said Boudreau with a laugh.
The Wildcat hockey team had success over Boudreau's four years. As a junior, the team finished 13-5-1 and just missed out on the playoffs. As a senior, the ‘Cats were 10-3-4, and went on to beat Lexington, 5-4 in a dramatic overtime win which included Boudreau scoring a goal, before losing to an extremely powerful Matignon team, 10-0. That season, Boudreau finished with 14 goals and 11 assists.
While he was known for putting the puck in the net, he was also known for missing some ice time for other reasons.
“I was told that during my junior and senior seasons, I led the team in scoring and also penalty minutes,” he said with a laugh. “After you play football, and you get into hockey, you're kind of hitting people a little bit more than normal. After I graduated, Coach (Bill) Cullen and (former Athletic Director) Jimmy Gillis said the referees had to call all of these penalties on me because I was playing like a college hockey (player) in high school. I did spend a lot of time in the penalty box which didn't make my father too happy.”
One of Boudreau's teammates back then was current WHS Boys Hockey coach Steve Scanlon, who said that Boudreau really made an impact in all of his sports, not just on the ice.
“Mark was a tough kid and a physical player. He was the same way as a football player too. He made the varsity hockey team as a freshman which was unheard of back then. He had heavy shot and was a powerful skater. You could always could count on him to be battling out front and in the corners. He was a team first player and a good teammate,” said Scanlon.
Boudreau ended up earning 11 varsity letters, with four each in track and hockey, and three in football. Although undersized at 5-foot-7 inches and 180 pounds, Boudreau was also a part of some successful football teams, including the 1978 team finishing 6-3, the 1979 team finishing 6-21 and then in 1980, the team finished 5-5.
Throughout those three years, he played alongside many outstanding players including Hall of Famers Matt Phillips and David Woods, as well as quarterbacks John Robarge and Glen Sargent, and two-way standout Chris Briggs.
“We had some good ballplayers (on those teams). I remember going up against teams like Chelmsford, who always had some real big guys. (My senior year) we lost to them (8-0). (My sophomore year, we lost to them 19-6) and they went to the Super Bowl. (Every year we played them) their line all weighed like 250 (pounds), it was ridiculous. We always had pretty tough games against everybody.
“I also remember getting my helmet knocked off by Mark Riddle of Tewksbury. I think that was my junior year.”
During that same junior season, in week two of the season, Wilmington trounced Austin Prep 44-0, and in the first half, with help from teammates Scott Holloway, Briggs and Foley, who each blocked a punt, Boudreau returned all three for touchdowns from 5, 10 and 14 yards out.
“Those were all gifts. Someone else blocked them and I was in the right place at the right time. One of them I remember I had to wait for – it was up in the air so high, I had to stand underneath it,” said Boudreau.
Mark was known for his physical style and quickness in both football and hockey, and during the spring seasons, he was just quick – really quick as a member of the track-and-field team.
“I never really played baseball growing up. I usually played hockey in the spring so I ran track. It was just natural to go into track. I was always fairly quick for a short, little guy,” he said.
As a freshman, he anchored the 440-relay team to a first place finish in a meet against Billerica, and came in second in the 100-yard dash at 10.8 seconds. Over the next three seasons, he had a number of first places in the 100-yard dash, as part of the relay team and with the long jump.
“We were at an invitational meet once and one of the Morris Brothers – Joe played for the New York Giants (of the National Football League) and I went up against (Mike) in the 100 (yard dash). At one point I was leading in the race and then he just went right by me like it was nothing. I did it at 10.4 (seconds) and he finished like 9-something. And I remember doing the long jump against Joe,” said Boudreau.
Mike Morris (Ayer High Class of ’81) starred in football and track at Ayer and Syracuse University. He set national high-school sprinting records and later beat Olympic legend Carl Lewis three times over 100 meters.
During his 11 varsity seasons over four years, Boudreau played for a number of outstanding coaches including Hall of Famers John Ritchie and Frank Kelley, as well as Ken Palm and Bill Cullen.
“Ken Palm really helped me. He was really good. Just to have faith in us as freshmen, to put us on the team. It was myself, Ricky Ballou who played goalie and Dennis Foley, and we all started as freshmen which was kind of unheard of back then. He was a tough coach,” said Boudreau. “Coach Cullen was good too. I remember getting the phone calls at home for bed check the night before games. He was a good guy. Mr. Kelley was just a super, super great guy.”
After high school, Boudreau went to college for two years and then was employed by Pepsi-Cola for 30 years between working in sales and as a bulk delivery driver. During his time there, he was lobstering in Gloucester and did that for five years before selling the business, his boat and gear. He now works at a scrap yard for a demolition company as the Office and Yard Manager.
“I never in a million years thought I'd work at a scrap yard but it's really interesting,” he said.
He currently lives in Gloucester with his wife Kathy. Come November 5th, the two will enjoy the trip back here to Wilmington for one special night that he will never forget.
“I'd like to thank all of my coaches. They were all good to me. I definitely have to thank my friend Russ Ryan for nominating me. Without him, none of this would be happening,” he said.
