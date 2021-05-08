WILMINGTON – From 2014 to 2019, the Wilmington High School girls' softball team qualified for the state tournament each year, including '19 when the 'Cats were defeated in the first round by Essex Tech. Last year's season got canceled with the pandemic, so heading into this season, veteran coach Audrey Cabral-Pini is hoping to keep that streak going, but she admits she has some concerns at this point.
“We are a young team, but we have a good nucleus of returning players,” she said. “It was very tough losing an entire year. Some kids didn’t touch a bat or ball until tryouts. In addition some players opted not to return this year. With a shortened season it’s going to be challenging to master in all the necessary defenses (slap, bunt coverages, first and third etc.).
“We are excited that we are playing and hope that we do not lose any of our games due to weather or COVID-19.”
The returning varsity players include four seniors, co-captain Ashley Crawford and Jenna Sweeney, along with Tori Gemellaro and Kiara Nadeau, and then junior Bella Kieran.
“Jenna Sweeney is our most experienced infielder,” said Cabral-Pini. “She is a captain and an all-star. She will be moved from second to shortstop. Her leadership will develop and lead our infielders. She covers a lot of ground. Offensively, she will once again bat lead-off. She has great speed and led team in steals.
“Ashley Crawford is the other senior captain and also a league all-star. “She did a nice job for us as a catcher two years ago. She is versatile and will also see some time at third or outfield. She has nice speed and a good bat.
“Bella Kieran will return to first base. She has a big explosive bat and will bat third or clean-up. Tori Gemellaro was our courtesy runner two years ago as well as playing some outfield. This year she will be in the outfield and may log some innings at second base. She is a great teammate.
“Kiara will return to the outfield. She has been out for a bit and is slowly working self back into playing shape. She is always encouraging her teammates.”
Also on the team includes two other juniors, four sophomores and a freshmen. Maddie Kelsey and Olivia Roya are the two juniors, joining Kieran.
Olivia Roya is new to program. She has good speed and may see some time as a runner as well as outfield. She just constantly hustles,” said Cabral-Pini. “Maddie Kelsey is up from the JV team. She's a good teammate and will play outfield. She has hit the ball well in practice.”
The final five spots have gone to four sophomores including batterymates Aubrey Powers and Abby LaClair, as well as Maddie Alexander and Sofia Scalfani.
“Unfortunately Audrey lost out her freshmen year (of pitching at the varsity level). “She pitched two years on JV and with this experience plus her club team experience she will do well,” said Cabral-Pini. “She is poised and calm which helps her defense. She has a variety of pitches. Fastball, change up, drop curve as well as continuing to work on other pitchers with her pitching coach.
“Similar to Audrey, who lost a year, but has JV and Club team experience, Abby has a big bat and a strong arm. Since we have a few catchers we will put her in a secondary position in the infield.”
Alexander, Scalfani and MacKenzie could all be impact players.
“Like Audrey and Abby, Maddie has two years of JV experience. She is also a catcher but will also earn some innings at first base and possibly in our outfield. As a catcher, she is very vocal and focused. She has a good bat.
Sofia also is an experienced JV player. She has played most of her softball career as a shortstop, but for this team she will be starting second base. Sofia is very athletic, she has a very strong arm and will take lots of cutoffs.
“Although she is a freshmen, Lily is very focused and improves with each repetition. She has good speed as well as hitting mechanics.”
Wilmington opens the season on Thursday night at 6 pm at Aprile Field against Burlington. The 'Cats will play ten games this season, all home-and-home series against Middlesex League Freedom Division teams. The other home games will be on May 11th vs Wakefield (6 pm), May 22nd vs Melrose (1 pm), May 29th vs Watertown (1 pm) and June 5th vs Stoneham (1 pm).
“We have good chemistry and team unity. Everyone is excited to have a spring season. We should be very competitive,” said the coach.
