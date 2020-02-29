CHELMSFORD – Last year, Sam Cedrone wasn't even playing hockey.
Two years ago, he was on the JV team.
Tuesday night, he was not only the starting goalie for the Wilmington High Boys' Hockey team in their state tournament opener, but he was the star of the game – playing the game of his life. The junior turned away 40-of-41 shots, including 18 in the first period and 14 in the third period, while he also picked up two assists, on the first and third goals, to lead the No. 13 seed Wildcats to a 3-1 upset victory over the No. 4 seed Marblehead Magicians in a Division 2 North Sectional first round contest played at the Chelmsford Forum.
"(After being outplayed in the first period), we played a better second period. We clamped down defensively and (Cedrone) was terrific. It’s gotten to a point where we really have to depend on him. He made some really good saves, particularly late and then we got the goals when we needed to," said head coach Steve Scanlon.
Two years ago as a freshman, Cedrone was one of the two goalies along with Alex Fitzler on the JV team. Then about a week before tryouts last year, he got injured in a Club Hockey game, which forced him to sit out the entire season.
"I went to make a save and dislocated my right knee, and tore my ACL, my MCL and everything else," said Cedrone. "I didn’t have surgery, but I did physical therapy for about four months. I wasn’t able to play at all last year. I came back and played club before this season started."
That was just the start of the merry-go-round with the goalies on the varsity team. Fitzler came on and played the last handful of games last season, including going 1-1 in the tournament, but he also tore his ACL in his knee during the soccer season forcing him to sit this entire season. Cedrone meanwhile made the team this year as a back-up, but midway through the season, the team's starter got sick, and Cedrone was inserted and has played terrific, making nearly 35 to 40 saves almost every game out, including the 1-1 tie with Burlington, who is now playing in the Super-8 tournament.
"I worked hard this season and played the way I wanted to play. Then I got my chance, and it’s been great," said Cedrone.
Just four minutes into Tuesday night's game, the 'Cats fell behind 1-0, as Will Schull had the puck on the left boards. He sent it to the middle of the net, hoping one of his teammates would be there, but instead the puck bounced off a Wilmington player's stick and went in.
"(Sam) was so steady. When a goal like that goes in, it could easily destroy a goalie, but out of everyone on the team, he was the most relaxed after it happened," said Scanlon. "I can’t say enough about the kid and the job that he has done for us, especially under the circumstances. He’s a focused kid, and relaxed and pretty quiet. He’s a goalie, so I don’t know what they do, so you leave them alone and he is just extremely steady and focused. When he gives up a goal, he doesn’t get rattled. In that way, he reminds me a lot of Drew Foley."
Said Cedrone of the situation, "I guess I was dialed in. I didn’t want to get too excited after that first one went in, and I didn’t want to lose energy. I tried to stay calm and that’s how I play."
After making 18 saves in the first, things settled down a bit in the second period and this time Cedrone made nine saves, but the 'Cats were able to score a second goal, to go up 2-1.
The score remained the same into the third period which included Cedrone making two big left pad saves with Marblehead on the power play.
Then with under five minutes to go, he made the save of the night. Wilmington turned the puck over in their own zone, and the puck was sent to the low slot to a wide open Schull, who turned around and fired a low shot that Cedrone reacted very well to and kicked it away.
"I saw his stick come out and saw that he was going to shoot, so I challenged him and the shot hit me right in the pad," he said.
With two minutes to go, Marblehead pulled their goalie for the extra skater and Cedrone made a number of saves, including another low left pad stop. The puck bounced to his right onto the stick of Matt Pendenza, who quickly sent it to Joe Hill, who once he crossed the red line, fired the puck into the empty-net to seal the victory.
"It was a back and forth game. Sometimes in the periods, we had trouble in our zone, but we figured it out and got the puck out (when we had to)," said Cedrone. "This means everything to us. This is great, but we will get back to practice tomorrow and get ready for the next one."
The next one is Friday, 6 pm vs Triton at the O'Brien Rink in Woburn.
