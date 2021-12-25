WILMINGTON - Looking back on the basketball career of Kylie DuCharme, it is almost astonishing to think about what she was able to achieve. Not only did DuCharme, who graduated from Wilmington High this past June, become just the sixth player (and second female) to reach 1,000 points in her career, she also became the only player in either the boys or girls program to reach 1,000 rebounds in her career.
Along the way, she won two Middlesex League MVP awards, while helping to lead the Wildcats to three state tournament berths, as well as the Middlesex League Freedom Division title in her junior year of 2019-20, the program's first league title since the 2011-12 season.
On Monday night, in front of a packed house at Cushing Gymnasium, that 2020 championship team was honored in a pregame ceremony, prior to the Wildcats game against Reading. Also honored prior to the game was DuCharme in recognition of her historic achievement of surpassing 1,000 points in both points and rebounds in her career.
It is an achievement that even a player as great as DuCharme, currently a freshman forward with the Bentley University Women's Basketball team, sometimes still has trouble believing.
"No, I don't think I have processed that still," DuCharme said in the moments leading up to the ceremony. "It's obviously a big milestone, but mostly it was just a great thing to be able to share with my teammates. Maybe tonight will make it feel real."
One of the best parts of Monday night for DuCharme was not just her being honored for her tremendous individual achievement. For DuCharme it was more about the opportunity to reconnect and to celebrate with her friends and teammates from not only that magical 2020 season, but from all of the teams she played on at Wilmington High.
"It's fun being back. It was great to see so many of my old teammates, and even some of the older girls came back, so it has been fun and exciting to get to see everybody," DuCharme said. "It brings back a lot of memories, especially just talking with the girls just now. We were sitting up there and talking about all the funny stories, so it is great to be back."
Prior to the ceremony, DuCharme's name was added to two banners that were proudly hanging near the entrance to the gym. The first was the 1,000 point banner, where she joined five other former Wildcats, Winston Fairfield, Mike Lombard, Eric Swiezynski, Ashley Vitale and Connor Bennett. The second was the 1,000 rebound banner, where she is of course currently the only name.
During the ceremony, DuCharme was joined on the court by her family, including her parents Linda and Bob, and her brothers Robbie and Moe. Perhaps the only thing better than having her former teammates share the moment with her was having her family share the moment with her.
"I love my family, so it is awesome having them here," DuCharme said. "All my grandparents and my aunts and uncles are here as well, so it is awesome. I am so glad they are here."
Soon, of course, DuCharme will once again say goodbye to her family and return to Bentley, where as just a freshman she has helped lead the Falcons to a 5-3 overall record, averaging over 15 minutes per game, and scoring 5.1 points per game, while also averaging 5.4 rebounds per game.
"I am still adjusting, but it has been awesome. I love my new teammates. Everything is going well," DuCharme said. " I still have a lot of work to do, but I am getting there. So far it has been really good."
