HINGHAM – Sarah LaVita has been a big part of this sports section over the last few weeks. That's because she's been such a big part of the success of the Wilmington High School Girls Track-and-Field team.
Monday was just another day at the beach for the outgoing and personable senior.
And while everyone should have been at the beach because of Monday's weather, she spent the entire day on her feet. It started by taking part in the Memorial Day Parade as a member of the high school's band and it ended with her first place in the javelin, which along with the fourth place finish by teammate Molly MacDonald, helped push Wilmington past Holliston and capture the program's first ever Division 4 state championship title.
“Sarah has been the backbone of this team all season. We have been able to count on her in all three of the throwing events when we need the points. This weekend was no exception. She came up huge with a seventh place finish in the shot put, a third place finish in the discus and then today with the meet on the line, winning the javelin.
“Throughout the season she was consistent in the three throwing events, only losing once in the javelin at the first meet of the season against Wakefield. Sarah was always willing to do whatever we needed her to do in order to win the meet. Because in the dual meets you are only able to compete in two field events, we often had to decide where best to put Sarah to maximize our points. Sometimes it meant shot put and sometimes it meant discus. In the closest meet of the season against Melrose, Sarah beat the eventual league champion in the javelin and then came back to win the shot put, giving us ten important points in that meet.”
While those ten points against Melrose were huge, her ten on Monday will be etched in program history. She said that she didn't know at the time that she was competing how close the team scores were, as at the time Wilmington trailed both Holliston and Burlington. With the final running event, the 4x400 going on, LaVita informed the coaching staff that she won the javelin and teammate Molly MacDonald added a huge fifth place finish, which gave Wilmington 14 combined points. LaVita said that MacDonald's the one deserves so much credit.
“I'm so proud of Molly. She had a massive personal record and I think she threw like 97 feet. She let that one go, and it was crazy. I was right there when she threw it. I got out of my chair and everything,” said LaVita with a laugh.
In two meets now – the Middlesex League and now the D4 State Meet – LaVita has competed in six events, finishing with a pair of first places, a second, a third, a fifth and a seventh.
“(Winning the javelin title) means the world to me. I had my parents with me when I got my medal, and Coach (Don) Wilson was there. I just got massive support behind me and it was really exciting,” she said.
More importantly, she scored 18 of the team's 74.2 points helping the team win its first ever state championship title.
“Coach Patrone has been pushing us all season. He set goals at the start of it, to first win the league, and to win the state relay meet and we got those and then the third one was to win the state meet. That was next. We all really wanted that and to do it is just really crazy,” she said. “I'm so proud to be a part of this team. This team has meant everything to me over the past four years. I don't know what I would be doing without (my teammates).”
As the MIAA officials presented LaVita and the fellow captains the state championship trophy, she admitted that she was relieved that her busy day was coming to an end.
“I'm a little tired. I did march in the Memorial Day Parade this morning. I play in the (high school) band, so I wasn't going to let them down so I have to go out and march. I went out and marched and then I got on the bus and came here,” she said before being asked what plans she and the team had once they got back to Wilmington.
“Maybe we'll get some Dairy Queen? Oh, wait that was last Thursday,” she said with a big laugh.
