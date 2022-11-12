It is that time of the year where many fall collegiate seasons are winding down, and many Wilmington players have enjoyed successful seasons for their respective teams.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Starting off on the soccer fields, for the ninth time in the past 12 NCAA Tournaments, the Lenoir-Rhyne Women's Soccer Team is dancing and Wilmington resident Stephanie Figueiredo is a part of that. The Bears earn the No. 5 seed and are set for a rematch with No. 4 seed Limestone on the campus of Columbus St. Game date and time are to be determined and the winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 1 seed Columbus St. and No. 8 seed North Georgia in the second round.
The Bears earned an at-large bid after an 11-3-3 season and another SAC regular season title, their eighth all time with all of those coming since 2010. To earn the title, the Bears defeated Catawba, 4-1.
After that, the Bears defeated Newberry, 1-0 in the SAC quarterfinals. Figueiredio registered an assist in that game. Then Lenoir-Rhyne was defeated by Limestone, 2-1 in the semi-finals.
The SAC also recently announced its post-season awards and Figueiredo was named to the league’s Second All-Conference team.
On the season, the midfielder has a goal and three assists.
At Bridgewater State, both Tori Gemellaro and Jenna Sweeney helped the Bears receive the No. 2 seed into the MASCAC tournament with a 10-5-2 regular season record. The team drew a bye before getting upset by Fitchburg, 2-1.
Sweeney, a freshman, has played in 18 games this season, starting in ten of them and notching a goal and an assist. Her first collegiate goal came on October tenth vs. Worcester State in a 2-1 win.
Cassidy Collins, a senior at Roger Williams University, started in 16 of 21 games played this season as the team advanced to the CCC semifinals following their 2-0 quarterfinal win against Gordon on Saturday. There in the semi-finals, they were defeated by Western New England, 3-2, in a game decided by penalty kicks.
At RIT, sophomore Amber Flynn started in all 18 games for the Tigers. Recently, the Tigers beat Vassar 3-1 in the Liberty League Quarterfinals. The team received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Tournament and will host first and second round games this Saturday and Sunday with Johnson and Wales (R.I.) on Saturday (Nov. 12) at 3:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium after Amherst (Mass.) and Westminster (Pa.) square off at 1:00 p.m. The winners advance to Sunday's second round at 3:00 p.m.
RIT will make its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2018 after also making the 2012 and 2013 fields.
Aly Colantuoni at SNHU has started in their last two games as a junior to combine with her nine other games played. Their season just ended after losing 3-0 to top seeded Saint Rose in the NE10 championship game.
Kaitlyn Maguire at St. Thomas-Aquinas started 16 games as a freshman. The team finished with a 5-10-3 record after falling to D'Youville 2-1.
Junior Tess O’Connell at URI recorded an assist in 18 games played. URI finished 3-9-6 with a loss to Dayton on October 23rd and a win vs. George Mason on October 16th.
Thea Aliberti, a senior at Colby-Sawyer, notched two goals this season. She played all 90 minutes and added a shot against Lasell in their 4-0 loss in the GNAC quarterfinals. She was just named to the GNAC All-Conference Third Team. Alberti's defensive presence was essential to the Chargers backline after starting in all 17 games she played in.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
On the tennis courts, Colby-Sawyer women’s tennis has just capped off a season for the ages. Senior Emily Hill won 9 of her 13 matches this season, including a perfect 6-0 conference record in the GNAC. Hill’s impressive season earned her a spot on the GNAC Second Team Singles.
Recently, Colby-Sawyer took down Regis College in the GNAC Conference championship by a score of 5-1. It is the third time in four years that the Chargers can proclaim championship status within their conference.
Hill scored the third point for Colby-Sawyer in her singles match by scores of 6-0 and 6-2.
Due to their conference championship, the Chargers earned a bid in the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament this May.
FOOTBALL
On the gridiron, sophomore Shane Roberts of Nichols had 33 tackles this season, including a season high ten in a 42-21 loss to Salve Regina where he led the defense in tackles.
Nichols is 3-5 as they search for their first conference win at Husson on November fifth.
His older brother Tyler Roberts, a senior at Merrimack, has played in five games this season. On Saturday, Merrimack was able to stay undefeated in NEC play as they beat Stonehill 17-10.
On the season he has four catches for 39 yards.
Freshman Pedro Germano at Curry has appeared in two games where he posted two tackles. Following their 48-7 loss to Endicott last week, Curry sits at 3-6.
Also at Curry, junior Bailey Smith has appeared in nine games, notching 57 tackles. He had seven tackles and forced a fumble against Endicott in the loss.
Closing out the football roundup, freshman Marcello Misuraca at Norwich recorded a tackle on Saturday in a 20-15 loss at WPI. Misuraca was a three-time league all-star and defensive MVP at Wilmington High School last year.
WPI is 3-5 on the year after suffering a 1-3 month in October with losses against Springfield, Catholic, and Merchant Marine.
At Bentley, junior Dean Nally has played in six games, recording three tackles. On October 22nd, they defeated Southern Connecticut 24-3 marking their fourth straight victory.
On Saturday, the Falcons were upset by AIC, 18-10.
FIELD HOCKEY
The Johnson & Wales University field hockey team captured its second-straight Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Championship with a 3-1 win over Simmons University Saturday afternoon at the Scotts Miracle-Gro Athletic Complex.
Graduate student Jillian Miele of Wilmington scored a pair of goals – including the game-winner early in the third quarter – and senior Margaret Johnson added an insurance marker late in the fourth. The wins sends the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament for the second-consecutive season.
Miele has recorded 25 goals and 18 assists this year for the Wildcats. An accomplished player, she set a program record last year for most points at 146, as well as most single season goals (26), assists (14), and points (66).
Junior goalie Jocelyn White has had a successful season at Regis College. She appeared in 14 games and posted a 3.76 GAA and .648 save percentage.
In their final game, White recorded a season-high 14 saves in a 6-1 loss to Colby Sawyer, marking the ninth time in her career where she has saved ten or more shots in a game. Their 3-13 record did not qualify for postseason play.
VOLLEYBALL
On the volleyball court, junior Maeve Cadogan posted 129 kills and 77 digs for Worcester State this season.
On October 27th, Cadogan led the defensive effort, leading the team in blocks with four in a 3-0 victory over Rhode Island.
Recently, the Lancers lost hopes of a first round bye due to a 3-2 loss to Framingham State. They finish as the four seed, and play Bridgewater State on Tuesday.
GOLF
On the links, Connor Hill has been having a successful season at Manhattanville. The Valiants just finished their season with a second place finish in the Skyline Conference Championship.
The sophomore finished the two-round tournament with a score of 162 (+22). On day one, he shot a +13 83, where he had a much better day two with a four shot improved +9 79. He parred 10 holes.
On October 21st, he had a team best 78 (+8) and had a finish where he was tied for sixth place in the Farmingdale Skyline Invitational.
WINTER SPORTS
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Lauryn Hanafin stopped 26 of 29 shots as the goalie of the Stonehill Women’s Ice Hockey team in the team’s 3-1 loss to St. Anselm held on Saturday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Freshman Garrett Alberti scored his first collegiate goal for St. Anselm, who were defeated 4-3 by Post played this past Friday night.
A Graduate of the Tilton School, Alberti played junior hockey for the Islanders Hockey Club and the Valley Jr. Warriors. He was named to the Honor Roll and also participated in the U18 USPHL All-Star Game and was a selection to the East All-Star Second Team.
He is the brother of Thea, mentioned earlier in the soccer section.
