WILMINGTON – The 2022-23 high school wrestling season is only officially a few weeks old. For one particular junior on the Wilmington High School wrestling squad, that was enough time to make history not once, but twice.
Last week, Wilmington junior Hannah Bryson became the first female in Wilmington program history to wrestle in a varsity match. On Saturday at the Sons of Italy Tournament, she became the first female in program history to win a match.
To Hannah, she had no idea that every move she makes on the mat this year is history for the first year wrestler.
“I had no clue (about the history) until someone mentioned it to me at the joint practice on Saturday,” admitted Bryson. “I was like ‘wait, are you sure?’”
Bryson may be new to the sport of wrestling, but she is a black belt in mixed martial arts and is using her knowledge of jujutsu to accelerate her introduction to the sport.
Bryson is also an All-Conference runner, and was a part of the league champion cross country team this fall. When it came time to decide whether or not to run or wrestle this winter, Bryson went in the direction of her life-long passion.
“I love running,” said Bryson. “But I’ve always been more passionate about like the martial arts. So wrestling is something I’ve been considering for like a long time. And I was always kind of like, I don’t know if I was afraid to try it, but I was doing so well in track that I wasn’t sure I wanted to give that up. I got to the point where I was doing well in track and I was doing well in cross country, and I was like I really want to try something new. I really want to see what else I can do.”
And that’s exactly what she did. Bryson knew that if she didn’t push herself to step outside of her comfort zone this winter that she would regret it.
“It was my decision for the most part,” said Bryson. “I mean I talked to my martial arts instructor about it beforehand so he could give me some pointers and his opinion on it. I was like ‘I feel like I’m going to regret it if I don’t try it’ and he was like ‘go for it then.’”
Throughout the opening weeks of the winter season, Bryson has had to learn a lot about the rules and techniques of wrestling.
“It’s definitely hard not to go to my back,” said Bryson. “When I’m in that match the instinct kicks in. I want to go to my back and I want to go for a choke like in jujutsu and I have to remind myself that’s the last thing I want to do,” Bryson said with a laugh.
Besides learning the do’s and don’ts of the sport, it would be imagined that Bryson would have to get over the hurdle of being one of the few girls on match days. However, it doesn’t seem to faze her one bit.
“To be honest, I don’t really think about it that much,” said Bryson. “I mean we showed up to the match yesterday and I definitely looked at the Melrose kids, like ‘any girls out there?’ And when we are training at practice it’s not really something I pay attention to or even notice.”
Last Wednesday, Bryson competed in her first varsity match, making history and starting the chapter of her wrestling career.
“We weighed in, and I was the first one up because I’m the lightest weight,” said Bryson. “Mason (Kwiatkowski) is 120 but he was sick yesterday so I was up first, which was definitely a little bit nerve racking. I walked out on to that mat and I was like, I have no clue what I’m doing, but I’m going to put up a fight, so that’s what I did.”
Bryson put up a fight indeed, dropping the match by a score of 4-1 to Samuel Cognata in the 132 weight class matchup.
On Saturday at the Sons of Italy Tournament, Bryson wrestled in the junior varsity tournament, making history once again by winning her first match by a 9-6 decision to Tewksbury’s Aaron Stadnyck.
Bryson is excited to keep writing the history books in Wilmington wrestling, and nods her head to the support of her team for making it a seamless transition.
“Everyone on the team has been really supportive, the coaches have been really supportive, everyone has been really great (and) very inclusive,” said Bryson. “I talked to coach Riley before I even started (and) he was like ‘we would love to have you on the team.’”
Head coach Kevin Riley welcomed Bryson into the team in a heartbeat, but also acknowledged that his father instincts took over at first.
“I’m a father of three daughters myself,” said Riley. “When Hannah came out for the team my natural instinct was let’s be careful here. It didn’t take long before I realized that she’s probably one of the toughest kids in the room. And she does not want to be treated any differently than anybody else.”
When Riley’s squad traveled to Shawsheen Tech for a combined practice earlier in the season, both Riley and Bryson noticed there were other girls competing. From that moment on, the both of them knew there was no holding back.
“Once we went to that combined practice at the (Shawsheen) Tech and she saw all the girls there and I realized it too, it just (was) like game on,” said Riley. “We owe it to her to just be as aggressive as possible just like anybody else. She thrives in that. I know she doesn’t see herself any different than anybody else and I’m sure that the rest of the team doesn’t either. I sure don’t.”
With Bryson’s determination and Riley’s commitment to pushing her for greatness, the junior wrestler will no doubt continue to be an inspiration for female athletes across the state.
This week, Bryson will look to compete in both Wilmington’s meets. The Wildcats have their eyes on Wakefield on Wednesday for a dual meet, as well as the Framingham Four this Friday.
