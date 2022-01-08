STONEHAM — For the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s co-op hockey team, there was simply no better way to kick-off the New Year than with a decisive win, particularly after dropping four straight games to start the season.
On the strength of a hat trick from Wilmington sophomore Lily McKenzie and a pair of goals from Stoneham senior Kaylee Cronin, the S-W club handily dispatched the visiting Melrose Red Raiders, 8-1.
“It is a good way to start off the New Year,” agreed S-W co-coach John Lapiana, who saw the team improve to 1-4 overall. “It is also the first time on our side of the (Middlesex) League, as well. Even though we started this season by digging a deep hole, we’re hoping now that we can make some strides.”
Making strides was McKenzie, who is currently second in scoring with three goals and two assists. The talented winger put her team in front with a tally just 2:08 into the contest, on a feed from Stoneham’s Ava Krasco. Melrose netminder Ruby Hansen swept an initial bid behind the net but Krasco was there to dish it to McKenzie, who drilled it home. Cronin, who leads the team with seven points, picked up a helper on the go-ahead goal.
Several minutes later, Cronin cashed in during heavy action in front, drilling a wayward puck behind Hansen to double the S-W lead. Krasco and McKenzie were credited with assists.
Wilmington sophomore defenseman Ashley Mercier picked up her second of the year, from Stoneham sophomores Grace Tobias and Marisa Thorne, beating a beleaguered Hansen from the left circle.
Melrose, obviously suffering from growing pains after recently emerging from a two-year co-op with Stoneham, now possesses the sufficient personnel but lacks experience. There are several talented players who will eventually lead this once-great program back to respectability, including Ella Daniels. With 3:08 left in the first period, Daniels set off on a solo coast-to-coast rush, ultimately beating S-W goalie Maddie Sainato low glove side to ice the shutout.
The Melrose jubilation was short-lived, however, as McKenzie collected a cross-ice feed from Cronin on a 2-on-1 break and restored the 3-goal lead, 4-1, as time ran out on the first frame.
“Lily came to us with a lot of talent and a natural hockey sense,” said Lapiana. “She’s someone who does all of the little things, as well as some of the big things. There’s a lot more we’re going to get out of her. Everyone wants to play on a line with Lily.”
“I think part of it was scoring early because it helped to build our confidence,” said McKenzie, when asked about the success against Melrose. “Obviously, it’s better to be up than down. Later in the game, we were able to work on stuff that we worked on in practice, which we wouldn’t be able to do under normal game conditions.”
It’s likely a stat many on the S-W bench would rather not discuss, but the first period production matched the team total notched in the four games played prior to Saturday night’s meeting with Melrose. It certainly wasn’t lost on Lapiana, who was pleased that the girls finally snapped out of their scoring drought.
“Confidence is a huge part of sports, especially youth sports,” he said. “It’s important that the girls realize that if they do as they’re told, it will work for them and it can build on itself. It’s the same way that success will build on success.”
McKenzie opened the middle frame with her third of the night, knocking in a rebound of a Cronin bid.
Less than a minute later, it was Cronin’s turn, making it 6-1 with a hard shot that carried into the net off Hansen’s blocker. Mid-period, Mercier capped a nice rush with a backhander to stretch the lead to six. Assists on the trio of goals were dealt to Cronin, Krasco, Wilmington’s Kiley Flynn, along with Isabella Shirtcliff and Sophia Carpentieri, both from Stoneham.
The final tally would likely have soared into double figures if not for a classy move on the part of Lapiana, who urged his players to ease off the throttle with a third period skate-around. In addition, he saw to it that the scorekeeper did not advance the count beyond six.
“We wanted to be respectful of the game and respectful of our opponent,” he explained, when complimented on his courtesy.
Despite the request to “avoid” scoring, Katelin Hally netted her first of the season, with 6:13 left in the game. Considering her position in the slot, Hally had no other choice and slid a weak shot that somehow found its way behind Hansen.
“This doesn’t mean that the next game is going to any less of a struggle,” said Lapiana. “It only means that we have to take every small victory where we can.”
S-W traveled to face Burlington on Wednesday (results in after press time) and will host Pope Francis on Saturday at 6 p.m.
