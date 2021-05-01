WILMINGTON – When the 2019 football season ended, then junior Shane Roberts was putting high highlight film together to possibly send out to college coaches.
“It wasn't as good as I wanted it to be,” he admitted. “(So because of that) I started to go down to the field twice as often (as I did before), I hit the gym more and I just put in more work because I was disappointed with how my film had turned out. I just wanted to spend more time in the weight room, have more time on the field and just get faster and stronger to make sure that I could have the best senior year that I could.”
At that time Roberts alternated between defensive end and linebacker, but played more DE because the coaching staff felt that he wasn't fast enough to play linebacker. He was running a 5.4 second 50-yard dash.
“(When I watched the film, I noticed that) I was too slow to the ball and it was mostly my tackling. I felt like I never really could bring anyone to the ground, it was mostly gang tackles or the (other players) would fall over me and stuff like that. I really wanted to make sure that didn't happen anymore.
“I knew that after watching the film that I wasn't going to be good enough to play at any schools (in college), so I really knew that I needed to step it up if I wanted to play at that next level,” he said.
Now 17 months later, he is deciding between playing at either Framingham State College or Nichols College, while Plymouth State showed interest in him, and Springfield College did as well, but for the 2022 season.
“After his junior year, I told Shane upfront that I didn't feel comfortable putting his name out there to college coaches because I didn't know if he had it yet,” said WHS Football coach Craig Turner. “I told him that he needed to get bigger, stronger and faster. (In 2019), we were playing him at defensive end because he wasn't very fast, so we couldn't put him out at linebacker. I said, 'look if you want to play in college at any level and you want to be a linebacker, you need to get much faster' and he really, really put in the work so that's a real credit to him.”
After that 2019 season, Roberts took his off-season work to a different level. He worked out at the gym about six days a week, for 60-90 minutes each time.
In addition, Shane spent two days a week down at the football field, working on agility drills, doing a lot of 5-10-5's and just worked on all kinds of different aspects of the game. He also made good friends with a hill here in town.
“I had a sled and I put weights on it and there's a really big steep hill in Wilmington so I would run and down that a lot. I wanted to improve my footwork and get more power,” he said.
Did it work and was it all worth it?
“Yeah, but I got sick almost every time I did it,” he said with a chuckle.
After those long days of training and working out, Shane went from a 5.4 time in the 50 to a 4.8 time and went from squatting 250 pounds to 450 pounds.
“Tyler was a big reason I got into the weight room my freshman year,” said Shane, while noting that his oldest brother John also played until he reached high school at Shawsheen Tech. “I have to thank him a lot for that as he really drove me and then once I started lifting, I fell in love with it. This year I was able to lift with Tyler and some of his roommates and teammates at like 6 am, so it was a good time.”
All of that work led to Roberts, who never came off the field as an offensive guard and linebacker, and was a major part of the team's 4-2 successful season.
“A lot of times, kids think that to get better speed they need to just go run a bunch, but a lot of times speed is your squats, and getting stronger in your legs, so get your squats up, get your (Power) Cleans up and working on those quick twitch muscles that you get out of doing Cleans,” said Turner. “A lot of it is (proper) stretching and being more flexible. Shane just really put in all of the work and it was fun to watch the kid from (2019) to the kid of this year.
“This past off-season, we were worried about how are we going to replace Bailey Smith. He made pretty much every single tackle for us (during the 2019) season. We were hopeful that Shane might be able to become that guy, but if we're being honest, he had a long way to go. He really, really got there and it's just really impressive to see the kind of player that he has turned himself into. A year ago at this time, I would have said there's no chance that he would be a college football player unless he really got after it and he did.
“The coaches who I have talked to from the schools that he's interested in, they rave about how he comes down hill, the energy that he plays with and all of the stuff that we have seen since he showed up in February,” said Turner. “He was just fantastic for us and that's just a credit to him and all of the work that he put in.”
Turner said that he explained fully to Roberts everything he needed to do after the Turkey Day game of '19.
Besides getting bigger, stronger and faster, Turner said that Roberts had to also stop overthinking things and just react.
“The coaches always get on him because he tries to break everything down to the finest detail to the point where he starts to confuse himself. He got a lot better at that this year. He simplified the game and just went and played and he played faster that way and was a lot better. In the past he was so worried about 'if this guy does this and that guy does that' and we would just say 'do what you are supposed to do. Don't worry about what happens if this or that happens'.
“Tyler was a lot like that when we first got there too, so I think part of that is kids just need to learn team defenses as opposed to trying to make every single play out there.”
For the season, as a linebacker, Roberts made 46 tackles in six games with 14 for loss of yards, while he had one QB sack and one defensive interception.
On top of those stats, more importantly, he was a true leader by example, which is clearly showed by his tremendous improvement from one season to the next, including joining the offensive side of the ball for the first time in his life.
“Shane was also a great leader for us, too. The kids all looked up to him,” said Turner. “As good as he was as a linebacker for us, in our offense, he was a fantastic guard. I told the kids at the beginning of the year that we are making this move offensively because we think it's best for us, but we knew it was going to take some time.
“In a normal season, you would have your three scrimmages and usually by your third or fourth game you are starting to see things really click offensively, so we didn't have any scrimmages, so we started to really click around our fifth or sixth game. A lot of that had to do with (Jake) Chirichiello and Shane getting used to the angles with all of the pulling, trapping and kicking out and that stuff takes time.
“We're down a practice each week, we missed out on all of those scrimmages so it was really starting to take shape and a lot of it was because of those guys. In our offense, we need our guards to be strong, athletic kids and Shane certainly fits the mold.”
While he fit the mold of being an athletic guard and now fits the mold of being a future linebacker in a D3 collegiate program, Roberts also fits the mold of being a proud Wildcat.
“We had a pretty good year. It's going to sting that Melrose game as I wish we could have pulled that one out. Overall I'm just proud of the team, proud of all of the work that everyone put in because I practiced with a good amount of kids during the entire off-season and I'm also pretty proud of all of them for showing up and putting the work in, although at the time we weren't even sure that we were going to have any kind of season.
“Overall, I'm very happy with the team but wish we could play more games because we were finally getting the hang of things.”
