WILMINGTON – Under normal circumstances, this could possibly have been a banner season for the Wilmington High School Girls Soccer team.
Coming off a 13-win campaign, including a victory in the post-season, and returning 17 players with varsity experience, the Wildcats certainly would have been among the pre-season favorites in Division 2 North.
However as we all know these are not normal circumstances. In the fall athletic world, there will not be any divisional rankings or state tournament play. The season got pushed back a few weeks and instead of an 18-game schedule, there will be ten games, only against league opponents, and in this case the Middlesex League Freedom Division.
On top of that there's a large number of on the field changes — every player and coach must wear a mask, there's no more throw-ins, headers or body contact, among many other new rules. Yet despite all of that, head coach Sue Hendee is treating this like any normal season because after all, she like everyone else, has been chomping at the bit just to have any sort of one.
"It's honestly not as different as everyone has anticipated it being," she said. "I think you are still going to see a lot of really good soccer. It's just constantly reminding the girls that they need to be distanced. Honestly, it's very unnatural, even for adults. It's very unnatural not to hug somebody that you haven't seen in a long time or you get introduced to someone and you try to shake their hand and you can't do that. It's an odd thing and it takes some getting used too, but the girls are doing a good job with it."
Hendee was asked about her thoughts on the changes and how it'll play a role with this year's team, which opens Saturday at home against Burlington.
"The restarts I don't see that as an issue at all — it's just something they have to get used too. That won't change the game entirely. The reason why those were put in were to take a mask break. When the ball goes out of bounds on the sidelines, you have to wait for the whistle and the referee will say 'masks on’. So if the girls want to take those couple of seconds to take the mask down and then put it back up to play, that's an opportunity for them to do that. It's hard to move around with the masks on.
"I don't have a good interpretation of what that's going to look like until we start playing games and I also feel that each referee is going to call it different. I said to the girls just play. If the refs tell you to stop play, you just say 'OK', and now you know and you don't do it again.
“The choice was to play with these rules or don't play. It's not as different as I thought it would be."
Wilmington lost six players off last year's team including defender Aly Colantuoni, who was a league, Lowell Sun and Eastern Mass All-Star. There's six new players this year, including three freshmen who will all get a taste of varsity play which will be led by the 17 returners.
"I think we are actually quite solid," said Hendee. "We have 17 returning players this year and we also have some good, younger players."
Among the 17 returners includes six seniors, eight juniors and three sophomores. The senior group includes midfielders Amber Flynn and Jenna Sweeney, defenders Ashlyn Buckley, Ava Elliott and Samantha Papastathis, and finally goalie Tori Gemellaro.
The junior class is very strong with forwards Kali Almeida, Alyssa Granara and Olivia Spizuoco, midfielders Amanda Broussard and Jenna Moore, and defenders Audrey Curdo, Kaitlyn Maguire and Madison Mulas.
The sophomore returners include forward Ella Wingate, midfielder Jessica Collins and defender Colleen Baldi – all three who had older sister(s) previously in the program.
The newcomers include juniors Sofia Barletta and Quinn Proulx, sophomore Cameron Foresyth and freshmen Emily Grace, Molly MacDonald and Ashley Mercier, who will serve as the back-up goalie.
Overall Hendee likes what she sees within this talented roster.
"Amber (Flynn) was very solid for us last year. Our midfield was strong last year with Amber, Amanda (Broussard) and Jenna (Sweeney) and they are all back this year. They are all solid players who are just really fit and always ready to play.
"Our defense is essentially the same with the exception of losing Aly, but Kaitlyn Maguire was basically Aly on the other side and we also have Maddie Mulas who stepped in and she was making those attacking runs too (for us out of the back) and now she's a year older and a year stronger.
“I'm excited for this year. I feel that we definitely have a strong eleven players and even from there we have a lot of kids who got playing experience last year."
