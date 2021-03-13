WILMINGTON — Over the past year, as many area communities sought the means to keep their youth off the couch and active in some form or another, there certainly was no shortage of well-meaning citizens willing to devote their time and money toward that end.
Frank Cain took that worthy cause a step further, transforming his Wilmington back yard into an actual skating rink, complete with walls, a lighting system for nighttime use, and red and blue LED-lighting beneath the ice surface to mark the lines. Cain dubbed his rink the “Blackstone Ice Arena,” named for the street where he makes his home with wife Becky and his two children.
“I’ve been building this rink each winter for about five or six years,” said Cain, as he prepared to join his seven-year-old daughter Samantha at her learn-to-skate session. “Last year, it was about 75-feet in length but this year, with COVID-19 and added spacing in mind, we expanded to over a hundred feet.”
In order to build a rink of that scope, which actually measures 112-feet in length and 50-feet in width, Cain resorted to removing a number of trees. “I wanted to make it as big as possible, for the kids,” he said.
Since its construction was completed, the rink has been a huge draw for area youth seeking an enjoyable and safe venue to skate, as well as participate in actual organized games. Last week, for instance, Cain and Wilmington Youth Hockey President Steven Doherty welcomed as many as twenty-five kids to a round-robin mini-tournament.
“What we did was play a three-on-three-on-three tournament,” explained young Frank, 12, who skates with the Wilmington PeeWee 2’s. “Two teams went first and whoever won would progress to the semifinals and so on, until reaching the finals.”
Cain, 43, explained that the Town of Wilmington was unable to land a contract with the Ristuccia Arena, likely due to the restrictions placed on facilities where typically, large groups of people tend to congregate. Without the benefit of an indoor ice facility, skaters and hockey programs would usually turn to area ponds. But in recent years, warmer winters with wildly fluctuating temperatures have made skating on lakes and ponds a risky proposition.
“Years ago, that’s what we did,” recalled Cain, who is currently an assistant coach with the WYH PeeWee 2’s. “We played pond hockey. But they don’t freeze like they used to. I think we got out on Silver Lake just once this season. So, my rink supplements the lack of safe places for kids to skate.”
That would include, of course, his daughter Samantha and son Frank, who is a member of the PeeWee 2’s, coached by Paul McDonald.
“I think having an ice rink in our back yard is great,” said Cain’s soon-to-be-eight year-old daughter Samantha. “The best part of it is being able to have friends over to skate. It’s also nice that I can skate anytime I want to.”
“Honestly, I haven’t yet figured out if my kids have more fun or if I’m having more fun watching them skate,” Cain said.
Most of the skating activity at Cain’s Blackstone Ice Arena takes place after dark, when temperatures tend to dip and the ice surface solidifies. One might gather that, with the bright lights and the commotion, nearby neighbors would raise concern. This is not the case, however.
“I have great neighbors and they’re all very supportive of what we’re doing here,” he said. “Our neighbors and their children have been known to take a spin or two.”
Cain, 43, grew up in nearby North Andover and was a co-captain with the Knights until graduating in 1996. He met and married Chicago-native Becky and the couple later settled in Wilmington and started a family. Becky, as it turns out, has been an integral part of maintaining the rink.
“I can’t get away without mentioning how important she is,” Cain stressed, with a laugh. “If the rink ice does happen to soften and a skater breaks through, she is out there in her high boots, making repairs to the liner sometimes until two-in-the-morning.”
“I enjoy it because we have an opportunity to watch our kids play, together, as a couple,” said Becky. “During this pandemic, with the rinks allowing only one parent to enter, some of us moms have been missing out. But with this rink in our back yard, it’s nice to get everyone together.
According to WYH’s Doherty, Cain has done far more than build a hockey rink.
“This is so unlike other sports, like soccer or basketball where all you need is a field or a ball and a hoop,” said Doherty. “In hockey, there’s only so much ice time available and this additional access is appreciated by the kids. My son played until after midnight the other night. Thanks to Frank, many of these kids are building memories that will last a lifetime.”
Doherty went on to credit Cain with his focus on safety during the ongoing pandemic. He pointed out that the kids wear helmets and masks, nobody enters Cain’s home, and parents who are observing spread out around the rink circumference, some in lawn chairs.
“We were playing the other night, mostly boys,” said Doherty. “And then their younger sisters many between the ages of 4-8, showed up and took a turn. Some expressed a desire to play more hockey. It was inspirational. Whether he realizes it or not, Frank Cain has built in his back yard a feeder system for Wilmington Youth Hockey and beyond.”
In the not-too-distant future, there might well be a hockey player who successfully climbed through the ranks and reached the big stage in the NHL but holds fond memories of a few midnight spins he took on Frank Cain’s Blackstone Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.