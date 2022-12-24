BOSTON – The Wilmington High School boys indoor track-and-field team opened its dual meet season against Wakefield last Thursday at the gorgeous New Balance Track facility and were defeated by a tough Wakefield team, 59-41.
“Wakefield is a very strong team as they were the Division 2 All-State Champs in cross-country. I was very pleased with how the kids approached the meet,” said head coach Mike Kinney.
Wilmington had three individuals take home first places as well as both relay teams. For the individuals, it starts with Sean Patrone, who took home the high jump, clearing 5-8.
“It was his personal best jump, clearing 5-8, which automatically qualifies him for the Divisional Meet. He looks like he is going to have a great season. He has his eye on the Indoor school record of 6-1 and the automatic All-State qualifier standard of 6-0,” said Kinney.
Another big performance came from Jonathan Magliozzi, who scored 7.25 points on his own. He won the 55-meter dash at 7.04 seconds, was part of the winning 4x200 relay team along with Hunter Sands, Aidan Burke and Matt Steinmetz (1:38.82) and also swiped a third in the long jump at 18-3.
“Jon Magliozzi blew away the competition in the 55-meter dash. He has already qualified in the dash and should be one the best in the league. He should also do very well in the long jump,” said Kinney.
Also, Noah Carriere had a big day. He won the 600-meters at 1:31.55 and then he was part of the winning 4x400 relay team along with Tyler Nguyen, Owen Mitchell and Thomas Burns, as they had a combined time of 3:46.68.
“Captain Noah Carriere is in great shape. He won the 600 by passing the Wakefield runner on the last lap and finishing strong with 1:31 (time). His time was the fifth best in the league (to this point). He also anchored the winning 4x400 team with a personal best split of 53.1 (seconds),” said Kinney.
Nguyen and Steinmetz came in second and third in the 400, Sands was third in both the 55-meter hurdles (9.70) and high jump (5-6) and Burns added a third in the 1,000 with a time of 3:02.07. On the day, the combination of those three athletes combined for 12 of the team's points.
“Tyler Nguyen placed second in the 300 with Matt Steinmetz right behind him for third. They both ran well in the relay as well. Both relay teams won with 4x200 running exceptionally well. In the 4x400, Thomas Burns and Owen Mitchell dug deep to pull out personal record splits,” said Kinney. “Hunter Sands had a good day placing second in the hurdles and third in the high jump with a personal record of 5-6.”
Rounding out the scorers included Braden Huddleston with a second place in the shot put (33-3.75), Liam Lydon with a third place in the shot put (32-3.50) and Gavin Dong with a third place in the mile at 5:09.56.
Wilmington will be back in action on Thursday against Stoneham, again at the New Balance facility.
“It looks like Melrose is going to be our big test whom we face in our last dual meet. This is a great group and everyone has been working hard so I would anticipate significant progress throughout the season,” said Kinney.
GIRLS TRACK
Last Thursday afternoon, the Wilmington High School Girls Indoor Track-and-Field team opened its season with an unusual tie against Middlesex League Freedom Division opponent Wakefield. While the season opener was the story, the real story was the location of the meet: the New Balance Track.
“It was great to have the kids running on the new New Balance Track. It is a world class facility and they ran the meet like it was a world class meet. For the running races, everything was organized and the results were posted on a large screen. With the field events there were officials there posting the live results so that the spectators could see how far someone jumped or threw. It was just an incredible experience for the kids,” said WHS Girls coach Joe Patrone.
On the day, Wilmington had five first places. Junior Mollie Osgood led the way with a pair of wins, taking the 55-meter hurdles at 10.28 seconds and the high jump, clearing 5-0. The other individual wins came from Christina Chesbrough, who took the shot put with a personal record throw of 23-01.25, and then junior Kayla Flynn won the long jump at 13-10.75.
“The stars of the meet were Mollie Osgood and Kayla Flynn who scored 11 points each. They both set personal bests in the 55-meter hurdles,” said Patrone. “In the high jump Kayla qualified for the Division 4 State Meet and Mollie won the entire competition. She was the only jumper that cleared 5-0 and so we decided to take a shot at her personal best by going for 5-3 his would have tied Stephanie Baima's school record and would have been her personal best.
“In the shot put Christina Chesbrough had a huge personal best to win and score her first varsity points.”
The other first place finish came from the 4x200 relay team consisting of Molly MacDonald, Emily Doherty, Gabby Fitzgibbons, and Ali Doherty, who came in at a collective time of 1:59.77.
Osgood finished with first places in the 55-meter hurdles (10.28) and the high jump (5-0) and she was third in the long jump (13-04.50). Flynn was second in the high jump with a state qualifying jump of 4-10, was also second in the 55-meter hurdles at 10.39 seconds and won the long jump at 13-10.75.
Chesbrough led a sweep in the shot put as she was followed by a second place finish by Ava Kennedy (23-0) and a third place from Maddie Krueger (22-09).
The other scorers included second places from Ali Doherty in the 55-meter dash (7.95), Mallory Brown in the mile (5:57.44), Addy Hunt with a state qualifying time in the 1,000 (3:19.16) and Alexis Melvin in the 300 (48.70).
Third places came from Cate MacDonald in the 600 (1:55.14) and Mia Stryhalaleck in the two-mile (14:02.41).
Wilmington will return to the New Balance Track on Thursday to face Stoneham starting at 4:30 pm.
