WILMINGTON — The captains of the Wilmington High volleyball team have just missed making the tournament in each of the last two seasons. Raegan Sweeney, for one, has seen enough and hopes this year’s squad — at long last — is the one that busts the postseason door down.
“I feel like we are looking better this year,” said Sweeney. “We have more players at every position and everyone can play everywhere. I feel like we have a lot more options this year and I think we’ll get far, even better than last year.”
Sweeney and the other two captains, Maeve Cadogan and Savannah Andersen, fell in love with the sport at the same time and have progressed together from eighth grade club players to senior co-captains for the Wildcats.
When she was in eighth grade, Sweeney used to go to her cousin’s games when she played for Wakefield High. She and Andersen loved it so much, they joined the volleyball club, EVO, where they began their careers. Cadogan joined another club and the three have been developing their games ever since.
Sweeney started out as an outside hitter and stayed with that position right up into high school. Although Sweeney also learned how to play at setter, middle hitter and Libero, but when the games got underway, she was normally back at outside hitter.
That was until last year, when a back injury impaired her ability to play her favorite position. She made the switch to Libero midway through her junior year.
“Coach realized I was good at passing, so he made me a Libero along with my friend, Anna (Rideout), who was also a Libero,” said Sweeney. “I got used to it and stuck with it, and now I’m a Libero.”
Even though she has switch to a different position, Sweeney maintains that outside hitter mentality where you want to crush the ball, while keeping it inbounds, of course.
“She’s very aggressive and sometimes I have to rein her in a little bit so she doesn’t just blast away,” said Wilmington coach Bruce Shainwald. “She’s got a really powerful swing and possesses a no-quit attitude, which is terrific.”
What Shainwald likes about Sweeney at the position is that she can both serve well and hit the third ball with authority.
Sweeney admits it has been a bit of an adjustment, as far as accurately hitting those third balls in a rally, but she is getting better at it with each week of practice.
“You can still hit from back row but it’s a little tricky,” she said. “When you are in the front row as an attacker, you can adjust to the net, which is next to you. When you hit back row, you are 20 feet from the net and it’s a little tricky.”
Now that she has played Libero for half a season, plus a year of working at it in the offseason, Sweeney has grown to love her new position.
“I like the chaos of playing in the back row,” she said. “You are diving everywhere, and running everywhere, and I like that way more. If someone messes up or misses the ball, you have to go get it, and I like the chaos that comes with that.”
“You want a Libero who can serve the ball, and hit that third ball really well,” said Shainwald. “She can take that big, hard swing, and be able to hit that ball from the floor and really drive that ball home.”
Becoming a senior captain is another role that she has been embracing.
“I love it,” said Sweeney, on being a captain. “It’s fun because you have more control and you’re able to do things like plan team dinners, which we’ve had two or three already. It’s nice.”
Sweeney also likes how she and the other two captains are able to affect the direction of the team, making a positive difference.
“It changes the whole dynamic of the team, because we are always getting closer,” she said, of all the players on the squad. “It just feels so different from last year and I like it.”
Sweeney and the other captains have also helped team camaraderie through the program’s Big Sister/Little Sister concept, which pairs older varsity players with younger players in the sub-varsity.
The winning attitude is all around, not it is time for Sweeney and the Wildcats to get the job done on the volleyball court.
This could be the year.
