WILMINGTON — Saturday night was the annual Wilmington-Stoneham 'Kick Cancer' fundraising event with the boys and girls teams from both towns facing off in a Middlesex League contest, all the while raising money for the Hope and Friendship Foundation in Wilmington.
While the event was a success with the teams combining to raise between $4,000-$5,000 (which included two previous events), it was also an extremely somber and tough night for one of Wilmington's own players, Rocco Scalfani, who played the game with a heavy heart. A little more than 12 hours before he took the field, his sister Faith McConnell-Zeppi passed away after a five-year battle with brain cancer. She was just 35 years old.
Rocco and Faith are not blood related siblings, but both came to the Zeppi household, along Rocco's two biological sisters, Allie and Geena just three days before Rocco turned six years old. Faith was the first adopted child out of foster care to Renato and Sue Zeppi, who then came in touch with the three young children.
"Rocco came to us as a very troubled young boy, who along with his two sisters (Allie and Geena) had moved around a lot usually with (their biological) parents, who were trying to stay one step ahead of the law and DCF," said Sue Zeppi.
The biological parents had been living in the East Boston area and had been in and out of jail for various reasons.
"(Allie and Geena) had been in thirteen different schools with much of the time, each year missing large blocks of time from school," said Sue. "All three kids are smart and have never needed any education plans. They all suffered through lots of trauma (before we met them), but settled into a home routine fairly well. Their biological parents never made it easy on our family or on the kids, constantly trying to separate and create division."
While the biological parents were trying to do that, back at the Zeppi household, things were settling down with their large family which includes, Faith McConnell-Zeppi (35), biological siblings Jodi (34) and Theresa Tran (32), Allie (25), Geena (23) and Rocco (17), as well as Renato and Sue’s biological daughter Rachel (24).
In 2003, Faith went on to graduate from WHS and went on to the Lowell Academy Hairstyling Institute. She along with the "love of her life" Brendan Callinan, would later on become proud parents of Kyle, who is now 10-years-old.
"Faith’s my sister and she gave birth to my nephew and he and I are best friends. It definitely has been hard playing tonight with that in my mind," said Rocco just minutes after the Wildcats were defeated 4-0.
While Kyle is at the young age now, Rocco was around the same age when Allie and Geena were in high school. The sisters are now 25 and 23.
"We have watched the kids grow from very unstable young people to very well adjusted adults," said Sue. "Rocco is quite remarkable and has come so far that sometimes I'm amazed that he's the same child. He is funny, kind, generous and has a great future ahead of him whatever he decides to do. We can't imagine our family without him or his sisters in it. We are proud to call him our son and look forward to the next chapter in his life."
Rocco was asked about his upbringing — going from a troubled home in East Boston, to a loving home here in Wilmington.
"It was definitely hard. I had two (biological) parents who weren’t quite there for me when I was a child or my whole life," he said. "I did find two amazing people who took me and my two sisters into their home and I couldn't be anymore grateful to them for that. I owe everything to them."
Currently Rocco is in legal guardianship of Renato and Sue and he was never freed for adoption, but said that he wants to officially be adopted when he turns 18 this coming January. Sue said "we are more than happy to adopt him."
Besides love and a comforting home, stability, structure, consistency, education and among many other things, Rocco said that Renato and Sue gave him something else that he'll never forget.
"They gave me soccer and that's something I am really passionate about," he said. "I never would have had that with my biological parents. It's been amazing. I couldn't have asked for a better home."
On Saturday, home was a tough place to be — Faith had passed at 4:30 am. Rocco weighed his options of whether or not he should suit up for the Wildcats and play a soccer game later that evening.
Before, during and after the game, Rocco understandably struggled a bit with his emotions, but you never would have noticed. Since day one that he has put on that Wildcat uniform, he has gone all out every single second of every game, trying to get the most out of himself as a player and more importantly the team.
"This is my last season of (high school) soccer," he said. "I just want to give it everything that I have. I want to keep going until I can’t go anymore. I run to every ball and I run as much as I can, until I’m gassed."
Wilmington was defeated by Stoneham, 4-0, which put the team's record to 1-13-1 overall. Certainly having just one win on the season has been difficult and frustrating.
"We just seem to be dropping back a lot and giving up early goals which ultimately kills us in the end. It’s definitely hard to come back from being down a goal or two, especially when they score two goals. It’s definitely hard to come back from that because your motivation goes down and things get into your head, so that’s hard.
"It is disappointing with one win, but the one win we do have was a good win and we fought hard. We fight hard every game but sometimes we get tired or whatnot," said Rocco.
The Wildcats have just three games left on the schedule before the season ends. For Rocco, he's hoping he still has a chance to play the game he loves after he follows in the footsteps of Faith, Allie and Geena, and graduates from WHS next spring.
"I’m hoping to play soccer in college," he said. "My main goal is to go (to college) for business and hopefully find a school that suits me, but I’m hoping to find a school that lets me continue to play soccer so I can move forward with that. If that’s not an option and I don’t have a chance to do that, I’d still be happy (just to go to college)."
He added that he is looking at all of the UMass schools including Amherst, Lowell and Dartmouth with plans of studying accounting.
No matter where he ends up or whether or not he plays soccer again, this extremely brave and courageous young adult, will always remember this game against Stoneham and more importantly his older sister.
"(Faith) was an awesome person. It was definitely tough coming here today to play but I wanted to play for her and dedicate the game to her. I played as hard as I could — everything I did today was just about thinking about her," he said.
