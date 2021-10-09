WILMINGTON — Wilmington head coach Craig Turner was not going to let another late first half spark out of his opponent doom his team.
The week prior, Turner watched as Billerica scored a touchdown right before halftime to cut his team’s lead from 14-0 to 14-7. Wilmington marched downfield in response but was unable to notch points, going on to lose that contest 36-21.
In somewhat similar fashion, Melrose was able to score a touchdown and then limit the Wildcats to a short-range field goal just before halftime last Friday night, before a large crowd at Alumni Stadium.
With Melrose set to receive the ball to start the second half, it felt like a repeat of last week’s fortunes was destined, but Wilmington stifled the Red Raiders’ opening drive of the second half before marching downfield from its eleven and running the score up to 24-7 in its favor.
In the end, the Wildcats ((2-2, 1-0 Middlesex) came out on top, 31-22.
This is the first win for Wilmington against Melrose since 2011, as the ‘Cats had dropped nine straight against their ML Freedom Division rivals.
“I thought the field goal was huge,” said Turner. “It kind of stemmed the tide a little bit, but we talked in the locker room, “Billerica came out, went right down the field on us and scored. So, we really just spent the entire time in the locker room talking about how we were going to get a stop that first possession. And the kids buckled down.”
Wilmington’s march downfield that started on its own eleven encompassed 15 plays and took the clock all the way down to the 1:24 mark in the third quarter.
Featuring an array of hard Marcello Misuraca and Michael Lawler runs, Pedro Germano keeps, and Germano-to-Gavin Erickson connections, Wilmington’s offense had its way with Melrose on that drive. Gavin Erickson sprinted into the end zone from the one yard line on an end-around to cap things off.
The Wildcats’ ability to control the clock on that drive and later in the contest dampened Melrose’s comeback hopes.
“We wanted to keep the ball on the ground and take our spots with Pedro at quarterback,” said Turner. “We got to take our shots down the field... I’m just really happy with the way our guys played. That’s a really tough, physical, top-tier program.”
The game began with Wilmington being forced to go three-and-out after its running back Marcello Misuraca was dragged to the ground for a loss by Melrose defensive lineman Braden Marceau-Olayinka.
Wilmington got the ball right back, however, when on Melrose’s ensuing drive defensive back Luke Murphy undercut an out route to the near side of the field, coming up with an interception at Melrose’s 40 yard line. Seizing on the opportunity, Germano took a shotgun snap on fourth down a couple of plays later and dashed 33 yards into the end zone. The PAT was good, making the score 7-0 Wilmington at the 6:38 mark in the first quarter.
On the last play of the first quarter, a beautiful punt pinned Melrose at its own two yard line. Melrose went three-and-out and was forced to punt, setting up Wilmington with the ball at the Wildcat 47.
Four plays into its drive, a 20-yard carry by Erickson moved the ball to Melrose’s two yard line. The Melrose defense managed to stuff Wilmington for little-to-nothing on the next two plays before Germano lofted a pass to an open Erickson for a three yard score. The PAT was good, leaving the Wildcats ahead 14-0 with 5:05 to go before half.
Throughout the first half, Wilmington’s powerful backfield gave the Melrose defense all they could handle, and several times brushed off would-be tacklers for more than a few yards after contact.
Turner seemed impressed with his team’s physicality and willingness to grind things out.
“We got kids that really want to run,” said Turner. “They want to run. They want the ball. A couple of times down on the goal line, the kids are calling the plays. I’m asking them, ‘What do they see? What do they like?’ I trust those kids... put it in their hands and let them go.”
Following Erickson’s score with 1:24 left in the third quarter, Wilmington found itself leading 24-7. Melrose attempted to make up ground and time through the air, but the Wildcats defense shut down the Red Raiders’ passing game. After allowing one first down on its opponent’s next possession, Wilmington forced three straight Melrose incompletions and, subsequently, a punt.
“We did a good job of staying home for the most part on the (Defensive) line, keeping [Botto] in the pocket,” said Turner. “He got loose on us a couple times late in the game. We just had a pretty good scout of what they wanted to do offensively... the kids — all the credit to them — they really came out and performed.”
The Wildcats got one more score in the fourth quarter from Lawler, who turned what seemed sure to be a short gain up the middle into a 40-yard touchdown run thanks to sheer willpower and effort.
Leading 31-7, Wilmington let up on the gas a little bit, allowing a nine yard touchdown run to Melrose’s Liam Maher and later a 10-yard touchdown run to Botto, but at that point only about one minute remained in the contest.
The ‘Cats compiled 312 yards of offense, including 219 on the ground. Pedro Germano led the team with 95 rushing yards, and he was also 8-for-13 for 93 yards with a TD.
Lawler, Misuraca and Erickson combined for 124 rushing yards, 61 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Wilmington will look to carry the momentum from its win into its matchup on the road Friday night against Watertown. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.
