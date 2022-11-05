WILMINGTON – When you're a defender in any sport really, so much of your success comes from within, and comes from your own self confidence.
For Cameryn Foresyth, it may have taken a while, but she built up that confidence, which has really helped her blossom into a pretty darn good outside back, and one who has improved leaps and bounds from her first varsity season two years ago as a sophomore.
“Cameryn came on really strong last year and has been even stronger this year. She's been really good at transitioning the ball out of the back, she's not afraid to make those attacking runs, kind of like Audrey (Curdo) did last year but just hasn't been able to finish with a goal, but she has been really, really close,” said head coach Sue Hendee. “And Cameryn's really smart, too. She can run all day long and she hardly ever comes out of a game because we really rely on her.”
While Foresyth has always had the quickness and the Soccer-IQ, she needed that confidence, especially knowing that after mostly playing center-back last year, she would be moving to left outside back. That switch meant more responsibility with runs up the field to create offense, as well as being a stay-at-home defender, who needed to shut down opposing attackers on 1-on-1 situations.
“She's definitely developed that,” said Hendee when asked about the much improved 1-on-1 defending. “She's more confident in it too. She's also more confident in coming out of the back. She used to kind of hang back and play that defensive role and now she understands the importance of being able to transition from defense to offense and under control.”
When asked about her improvement in those areas, Foresyth agreed, and said she kept it simple when trying to learn how to shield away attackers, or how to make a successful run up the field and knowing when to shoot or cross it.
“I learned a lot watching the older girls when I was younger. Most of the time I would watch them during practices and games and how they reacted to scenarios. I incorporated that into how I play,” she said.
And how she plays is much more aggressive – as well as extremely quick to boot.
“My teammates have my back (when I decide to move up with the ball) and the midfielders do such a great job of sliding over when I go up so I know that they are always behind me when I make a run,” she said. “I feel like I now know when is the right time to go in for a tackle, whereas before I would so it on a delay,” said the tri-captain.
While she's been instrumental in generating some of the offense coming from the back, she hasn't yet found the back of the net. She was asked if she's been close – like hitting a post or a crossbar?
“No, more like missing the net,” she said with a big laugh, before adding, “I like playing the outside. It's fun to make some runs up the field and I've had a few opportunities to score but just haven't yet.”
Foresyth will have at least one more chance – hopefully a lot more – to score as the 'Cats await their first round opponent in this year's Division 2 statewide tournament. As of Friday, they matched up with Plymouth North, but things could and most likely changed over the weekend with other teams in the bracket either adding to their win or loss column.
She said the team's game plan come state tournament time is pretty simple.
“We just need to play together as a team. We know what we need to do (to be successful). We have been working together all season. We need to take (more) shots and just go for it,” said the National Honor Society and DECA member.
Cameryn comes from a family of athletes as mom was a cheerleader and competed in track and dad was a football player. Cameryn's older sister Emersyn had a strong cheerleading career at WHS and is now doing the same at UMass-Amherst. Then there's younger brother Jonathan, who is a member of the WHS Boys Varsity Soccer team. Growing up the three kids always played soccer together.
“We all played together (until my sister switched to cheerleading) and that was fun. (Growing up) it was definitely fun to go watch (my brother's) games and I still like to go and watch the varsity boys play and support them. I actually got the opportunity to play with him during one of his indoor teams back in elementary school and that was super fun,” said Cameryn.
From those days of kicking the ball around together in the driveway or back yard, to the youth soccer days and now to high school, Cameryn knows that she has put her best foot – or feet – forward when it comes to her soccer career.
“It's definitely bittersweet that it's coming to an end. I'm proud of how I have played and how I have carried myself on and off the field. I'm proud with how far I have come,” said Cameryn with a touch of confidence.
