CARY, NC/WILMINGTON, MA – On Saturday, Wilmington native Olivia Wingate made her professional soccer debut for the North Carolina Courage in a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Current.
Wingate played 25 minutes of action in her debut as the Courage started off their season in the win column.
Mille Gejl scored the game’s lone tally, coming in the 23’ which would ultimately be the game winner.
Goalkeeper Casey Murphy notched her 18th career shutout and now holds the club record, passing teammate Katelyn Rowland.
A first round pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, Wingate was selected sixth overall out of Notre Dame, where her five year career cemented her in the history books.
Totaling 26 goals and 14 assists, Wingate was named a Third Team All-American last season in a career year where she potted 14 goals, good for third most in the ACC and tenth most in the country.
She was also a two time All-Region selection as well as a two time All-ACC selection throughout her career on the Fighting Irish.
At Wilmington High School, Wingate was a two-time Middlesex League Player of the Year as well as the Division 2 Eastern Mass and State's Player of the Year her senior season.
The Courage are back in action on Saturday night when they take on the San Diego Wave.
