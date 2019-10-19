WILMINGTON — Throughout the first five or six weeks of the season, the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team certainly had already exceeded expectations, since after all almost the entire team is brand new.
With five wins in hand, the Wildcats needed to salvage any points they could against a strong Wakefield team in order to have a chance to really overachieve this season by qualifying for the state tournament. Wakefield was coming off a strong performance in a 2-1 loss to Watertown and had already defeated the Wildcats, 4-3, back in the team's fourth game of the season.
In the second match-up, Wilmington rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score the game's next two goals, but saw Wakefield turn around and score the next two themselves to come away with an exciting back-and-forth 3-2 victory held Monday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.
The loss put Wilmington at 5-8-1 on the season, meaning the team has to go 3-0-1 in their final four games against Stoneham, Watertown, Melrose and Tewksbury, in order to get back to the playoffs.
Earlier this season, Wilmington defeated Stoneham and Melrose by the same 3-0 scores, but were defeated by Watertown, 6-0.
In the game on Monday, Wilmington dominated play especially early on. In the first 12 minutes, both Sophia D'Amico and Ida Bishop had good scoring bids with the Warriors' goalie Abby Boudreau turning away both shots.
With about five minutes left in a scoreless half, things really opened up. Wakefield had a great chance to score but a strong defensive play by Zoe DeRose ended that threat, and quickly Wilmington moved the ball up the field in transition with Rita Roche had a low hard shot kicked out for another save. Then with under a minute left, Wakefield's Annabelle Forziati redirected a shot from up top giving the Warriors a 1-0 halftime lead.
In the opening minutes of the second half, Wilmington again dominated. On the team's second offensive corner, Chase Anderson sent a pass out to DeRose, who slid the ball to her left to Bishop and her shot landed in the back of the net to tie the game up at 1-1.
Wilmington had a golden chance to take the lead as Wakefield was called for two infractions but couldn't convert with the short two-player advantage.
Right after the second one ended, the 'Cats did take the lead. Bishop gave a nice heads-up pass around midfield to Roche. Coming down the right side with a strong burst of speed, she made a quick move putting the ball past a defender and catching up to it, before doing it again to another defender, and then she moved in and fired a high shot over the glove hand and inside the right post for a tremendous goal, which gave Wilmington a 2-1 lead with 15:35 left in the game.
But 2:13 later, Wakefield tied the game up and then with 3:12 left off a corner, the Warriors scored the game winner with Forziati notching all three tallies.
Wilmington did have a chance in the final seconds of the game with an offensive corner but the pass sailed across the center of the net and out of bounds.
In Wilmington's 3-0 win over Burlington from last Thursday, Roche, Anderson and Katie McConologue scored single goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.