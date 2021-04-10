MELROSE – Towards the end of the 2018 season and throughout all of the 2019 season, Wilmington High School football coach Craig Turner continued to praise his young group of players, saying that the current group of freshmen and sophomores would help turn things around by the time they were juniors and seniors.
If Saturday – and the previous three games – were any indication of what's to come this fall season when hopefully things get back to normal, Turner will stand corrected and perhaps the potential of a special season lies ahead.
After all, this past Saturday, his players have proven that they can play with the best of them.
Paying a visit to the Fred Green Memorial Field, which has not be kind to the Wildcats over the years including four straight losses — eight in all to the Red Raiders — by a combined mark of 134-24, Wilmington would have its hands full against the reigning Super Bowl Champs, who were also coming into this contest riding a 16-game winning streak and are now ranked as the No. 9 team in all of Eastern Mass.
The 'Cats had the Red Raiders on their back heels several times — totally outplaying them through the first three quarters. The only problem was Wilmington couldn't cash in on several golden opportunities and on the side of the coin, Melrose did, winning this one 21-7.
“Today we really showed where we are going as a program,” said Turner. “We challenged the kids to meet (Melrose's) toughness all week (in practice) and I thought we were just as physical as they were. We really rose to the occasion.
“We really, really kind of honed in on some stuff this week. We were telling the kids when we were watching the film this week that we were this close, the last few weeks. We were missing an assignment, or staying on a block too long, so we really got on the sled and got to work. That's a really good defensive line and I thought we handled them for long stretches of the game. We just made a couple of mistakes at the end and they are just a really good team and they made us pay for them.”
This game certainly saw a core of Wilmington players emerge to the forefront. Senior captain Stephen Smolinsky was simply spectacular once again. He finished the game with 91 rushing yards, added a 31-yard catch, scored the lone touchdown, booted the PAT and also came through with blocks and then tough tackles on the other side of the ball.
Wilmington has scored 19 points this season and he has all 19 of them with two touchdowns, two field goals and a PAT.
“Stephen was fantastic. Really, he was just fantastic. He just played a whale of a game. We have three kids (with Marcello Misuraca and Gavin Erickson) who really run hard. Stephen was fantastic, he really was.”
Besides Smolinsky, the offensive line has come so far in just three weeks and totally dominated over the three quarters. The likes of Andrew O'Brien, Shane Roberts, Jake Chirichiello, Michael Ings, Nick Sullivan and John Rhind were also spectacular, really jumping off the ball against a much more experienced group.
After Wilmington's defense held Melrose to one first down and Roberts stuffed them on fourth-and-two, Wilmington took over on downs with 9:14 and the OL went to work immediately. Starting out from its own 31, the 'Cats went all the way to the end zone with Smolinsky finishing it off with a 3-yard run and booting the extra point with 47 seconds left. All 14 of the offensive plays came on the ground including four of them for ten or more yards.
Melrose answered the bell, responding with a 8-play, 65-yard drive, capped off when QB Brendan Fennell (7-for-13, 190 yards, TD, and 2 rush TDs) connected over the middle to Charles Haggerty, who made a nice cut and went in for what turned out to be a 51-yard strike. The kick failed and the 'Cats led 7-6.
Again the 'Cats and the OL grabbed their lunch boxes and went to work. This time the 'Cats started at their own 43 and moved the ball to the five yard line with about 36 seconds left in the half — again 14 plays, all on the ground with a nice mix of going inside and outside with the three backs. Quarterback Pedro Germano moved the ball to the five on a four-yard keeper and Smolinsky followed with a two-yard gain.
With nine seconds left and the ball at the M3, the 'Cats were called for a penalty, which forced Turner to call his last timeout, to save the ten-second run off which would ended the half. Facing third-and-goal, Germano went back in the pocket, but threw an interception right before the goal line.
“We were fine on the time because we wanted to make sure that we had the last play. We were trying to throw a jump ball to Gavin in the end zone,” explained Turner. “The previous play they were giving up the inside. They gave us the inside again but their outside linebacker bluffed and bailed underneath it, so instead of throwing a jump ball to the corner and we tried to throw a seam route and their outside linebacker jumped in front of it and that's exactly what we didn't want to happen.
“We were hoping for a shot for a jump ball in the corner and if that didn't work, then we can kick the field goal.”
You would think that turnover would have taken the wind out of the sails, but it didn't. Wilmington opened the third quarter with the ball on its own 32, and again 10-running plays moved the ball to the Melrose 21.
Facing fourth-and-three, one more running play was stuffed, giving the ball back to Melrose. The Red Raiders managed two first downs before punting, and Wilmington had the ball on its own 12 with 3:42 left in the third, and still ahead 7-6.
On third down, Germano connected with a beautiful screen pass to his left, into the hands of Smolinsky, who raced down the left sideline for a huge 31-yard gain.
Three plays, the 'Cats turned the ball over the second time. Melrose then countered with the game winning TD as Fennell ran in a three-yarder, which came three plays after connecting with Liam Maher for what turned out to be a 67-yard completion before being dragged down at the 1 yard line.
“The pass that got to the one yard line, we went back and saw it on film and I tell you we are an inch away from batting it down,” said Turner. “They say it's a game of inches and we were really close on making some big plays.
“And down here late in the game, we get the quarterback sacked and looks like we were going to get the ball back, but we are called for a facemask penalty, but how can you put that on the kids because he's going after the quarterback, so it's not like it was a dumb penalty.”
Fennell added a late score in the fourth quarter, on an 18-yard run coming with 1:32 left in the game.
Smolinsky finished the game with 91 rushing yards and the 31 receiving yards, while Erickson and Misuraca combined for 84 rushing yards.
“Offensively, I thought we played well,” said Turner. “We want to control the clock and hold on to the ball. We only punted once. It's always going to be tough for us when we are trailing. We should've gotten some points before the half, we were driving and turned the ball over.
“We certainly had a ton of chances, a ton of chances. This will hurt for a day, but I can't say enough how proud I am of the effort and how they all played today.
“I'm just really proud of the kids because they played so hard. We really challenged them. We knew that this was going to be tough and against a really good team. I really think that we are building to that point — I really do. We're going to be a tough crew the next few years.”
Wilmington will host Watertown on Saturday beginning at 1:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.