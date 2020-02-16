ROXBURY – This past Sunday, a handful of members on both the Wilmington High School boys and girls track teams participated in the 'Last Chance to Qualify Meet' held at the Reggie Lewis Center. This meet is to give athletes one last time to qualify for the state meets which will take place this upcoming weekend, and it also gives the runners, throwers and jumpers another meet to improve on their seed places.
Starting with the boys, Brian Elderd and Sean Riley both had the best performances out of both teams as Elderd was fourth in the 600-meters with a time of 1:26.17 and Riley was also fourth in the 1,000 meters at 2:42.53.
Aiden McGrath ended up sixth in the 400 at 52.77 and Sam Juergens was 10th in the high jump clearing 5-8.
Other competitors include Sean Lydon taking 13th in the 1,000 meters at 2:45.89, Joe Lydon and Alex Boehm finishing 16th and 18th in the two-mile with times of 10:39.21 and 10:52.25. Richie Stuart was 19th in the 200 at 26.200 seconds, Nehemiah Camara finished 33rd in the same event at 26.20 and then Nolan Kennedy was 36th in the mile at 4:53.86.
At this Saturday morning's (10:30 am) Division 4 Eastern Mass Meet, Greg Adamek is seeded fourth in the mile with his time of 4:31.24, Elderd and McGrath are seeded 8th and 9th in the 600 and Pat O'Mahony and Riley are also seeded 8th and 9th but in the 1,000 meters. Also both the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams are seeded fourth.
On the girls side, the top performance came from the 4x800 relay team of Katherine McLaughlin, Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo, Maggie Bourgeois and Amber Flynn finished third at 10:30.66.
Three athletes took part in multiple individual events. Kaitlyn Doherty was 9th in the 200 at 28.16 and 11th in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.49. Anja Jensen was 13th in the 400 at 1:05.77 and 55th in the 300 at 48.76 and then Aaliyah Abel was 23rd in the 400 at 1:08.69 and 61st in the 300 at 49.40.
Other competitors include Amanda Broussard, who was seventh in the 400 at 1:03.75, Madison Mulas (11th at 28.55) and Hannah LaVita (19th at 29.74) in the 200, Kari Wells was 28th in the 400 at 1:09.88, Gianna Misuraca was 47th in the mile at 5:56.25, Shea Cushing was 55th in the 1,000 at 3:34.04 and Nokomis Bramantecohen was 59th in the 300 at 48.76.
This weekend at the Divisional Meet, LaVita is seeded fourth in the high jump with a seeded jump of 5-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.