WESTFORD — It was a valiant effort put forth in the best two-of-three Northeast League Championship series, but Wilmington fell short, settling for the runner-up trophy.
Top-seed Westford, which was a late arrival to the league earlier this summer, dealt No. 3 Wilmington an 8-2 defeat in the finale last Tuesday, to claim a second straight championship. Wilmington last celebrated a title in 2020.
In the tournament opener, the Westford offense proved formidable, easily outpacing Wilmington, 12-0. But just when it looked like the Wildcats would face early elimination, this stubborn group stormed back with a clutch 4-3 win on Monday to send the series to a third and deciding game.
“Going into the playoffs, the Wildcats were the number three seed,” said Wilmington Coach Rick Hill. “We knocked off second-seed North Reading to take on Westford in the League Championship.”
Actually, there was more to the story. Prior to the 7-5 upset of North Reading in the opening round, Wilmington handed Westford their second defeat of the regular season in a grueling 11-10 marathon staged on July 20th. That win, coupled with the defeat of nemesis North Reading days later, provided Wilmington with the momentum to set aside a lopsided defeat to Westford in the first playoff meeting.
With the playing fields at Wilmington High School under renovation, the venue for Tuesday’s contest was moved to the North Intermediate School. The game plan, as always, was early offense. Leading off the second inning, Eric Spinney, first-pitch swinging, delivered a basehit to centerfield. Burke Zimmer, who was third on the team this summer batting .364, lifted a double to right. With a pair of runners in scoring position, Patrick Stokes singled to drive in Spinney and Lars Ostebo added an RBI when Zimmer crossed on his grounder to make it 2-0.
Austin Harper started and did not disappoint, allowing just one hit while striking out a pair in the first three frames. Harper handed the lead to his offense which added two more runs in the bottom of the third. Zimmer, at the top of the order, led off with a walk and later advanced to third on a double from slugger Ayden Balter, who led the Wildcats this season with a .429 average. Zimmer scored his second run of the game on a Harper basehit and making it 4-0 was Balter, reaching on an Ostebo sacrifice fly.
Westford halved the deficit with a pair of runs in the fourth but Harper found a second wind to prevent further damage through the sixth. He was relieved by Zimmer. Westford picked up a late run off an infield error but Zimmer was on a mission, fanning two of the four batters he faced to record the save and prolong the season.
The series returned to Westford on Tuesday and once again, Wilmington was first to score. At the outset, Jacob Roque was hit by a pitch, stole second, and was soon sent home off a basehit from Harper, whose .414 was second on the team this season. Westford wasted little time tying the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning.
A pitcher’s duel materialized, with Ostebo and Westford’s Kevin Fitzgerald matching efforts with three scoreless stanzas. In the bottom of the fourth, however, the Westford potent bats added offense with three runs, including a two-run homer from Anthony Guiggio.
Trailing 4-1 into the sixth, Wilmington’s Michael Dynan cut into the lead but it proved too little, too late. Westford jumped on the Wildcats with four to notch the Championship.
“We finished the season with an overall record of 6-10, which included the regular season and the playoffs,” said Hill. “After a slow start, the team really started to gel over the last two weeks and into the playoffs.”
Hill added that significant contributions on the mound came from Harper, Balter, Ostebo, Zimmer, Stokes, Dynan, and Kyle Gabaree. Leading the Wildcats defensively were Brennan Walsh, Brett Gallucci, Brett Ebert, Joe Gronemeyer, and Andrew Almeda. Behind the plate, the tandem of Spinney and Noah Spencer, who batted .316, were solid throughout.
