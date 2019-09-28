WILMINGTON — Over the last few weeks, the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team has been making a concerted effort to score early in games, so the 'Cats can set the tone for the game.
And recently that has worked and in Wilmington's favor.
The Wildcats scored a goal in the first minute of their game with Burlington last Wednesday and cruised the rest of the way to a 6-1 win. Then three days later, home against Wakefield, the 'Cats scored at the five minute mark and went on to beat the Warriors, 4-0, helping Wilmington improve its record to 4-2-0 and 4-1-0 in the Middlesex League.
"We are doing some of the little things better," said head coach Sue Hendee. "One of the things that we have been trying to improve on is to score early in games. We want to do that to set the pace of the game and also if you're on the other side of that, it can be demoralizing. We have been pretty successful at it lately. We even did it in the Winchester game."
Wilmington scored the game's first goal against Winchester back on Sept 12th but ended getting defeated by the reigning Division 2 state champions, 4-1.
The 'Cats then came back to win these two games this past week by a combined score of 10-1. In the win over Burlington, Alyssa Granara paced the offense with a goal and two assists, while, Annie Wingate had two goals and Kaitlyn Maguire had two helpers. Olivia Spizuoco, Madison Grace and Jenna Moore had one goal each, while, Amanda Broussard and Kali Almeida had one assist each.
In the 4-0 win over Wakefield, Granara again had the hot foot with two goals, while Wingate and Almeida had one each. Jenna Sweeney, Amber Flynn and Aly Colantuoni had one assist each.
Hendee is pleased with the team’s start through the third of the season mark, but said like every soccer team, there’s still more to work and improve upon.
“We’re still working on playing a full 80-minute game,” she said. “And that’s always a hard thing to do. Sometimes you can play great for 78 minutes and be on the losing end of the game. We’re still always going to be working on that. I’ve been impressed with the way the younger kids have been playing and at this point of the season, I’m happy with how things are going.”
Wilmington faced Stoneham on Wednesday night with results not known as of presstime. This game featured the annual home-and-home doubleheader 'Kick Cancer Fundraiser' games along with the Wilmington and Stoneham boys teams.
This will mark the eighth year that Wilmington and Stoneham High School girls' soccer programs have partnered to raise awareness and funds in honor of breast cancer patients.
During the first three years, the funds went to the Susan G. Komen for a Cure Foundation. For the last four years the funds have gone to Wilmington's own Hope and Friendship Metastatic Breast Cancer Foundation, a non-profit volunteer organization enhancing the lives of men and women with metastatic (stage IV) breast cancer and their families in the North Shore, Merrimack Valley, and southern NH areas.
Hope and Friendship supports metastatic breast cancer-specific research and offers all of their programs and services at no cost — hopeandfriendship.org.
After that contest, Wilmington will travel to face Watertown on Friday afternoon beginning at 4:15 pm, before coming home next Wednesday to face Melrose for a 7:00 pm start.
