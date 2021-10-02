WILMINGTON – As difficult as it has been for the Wilmington High Golf team to get into the win column, they know they have to take advantage of opportunities to pick up wins when they can. Which is why their 41.5-30.5 loss last Wednesday to Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Watertown at Hillview Golf Course hurt more than most.
While there are some matches in the Middlesex League where both Wilmington and Watertown are simply overmatched, when they face each other, it is generally a competitive match.
Watertown has obviously had the upper hand in recent years, but the matches have been close, and with Watertown coming to Hillview for the first time in several years, the Wildcats thought Wednesday was a good opportunity to pick up a win.
But it was not to be, as the Wildcats fell to 0-5 on the season.
“Normally we play Watertown over at Oakley Country Club (in Watertown) because it is a nice treat for our kids,” Wilmington coach Steve Lynch said. ‘But they have a new coach, so we thought this would be a good time to have them come to our place.
“It was a disappointing result for me and certainly the kids. We lost a close one at Oakley last year, and I think we felt with them never having seen our course that we would have the advantage. But the results were not what I, or the players, expected.”
It wasn’t that the Wildcats necessarily played badly. They just did not play well enough, and Watertown played better than expected.
“Watertown has improved significantly,” Lynch said. “We had some good wins, but even though we were on our home course, we let it slip away.”
Senior captain Matt Vinal was one of those good wins for the Wildcats, shooting a 42 to pick up a 6-3 win as their number one player. Senior captain Rhiannon Dyment shot a 44 and picked up a 5-4 win as the Wildcats number four player, while number five, senior Joseph Dynan shot a 40 to take a 6.5-2.5 win.
“Joe played very well and he is somebody we may move further up the lineup to shake things up a bit,” Lynch said. “We had three players play very well, but we need a concerted effort from one through eight. We need to find a way to get some points in the bottom four of our lineup as well.”
The Wildcats will look to break into the win column when they take on Middlesex League rival Reading at Hillview next Monday, with a 3:30 start.
