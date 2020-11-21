The Town Crier started a new series, republishing or writing stories on WHS Fall Athletic teams – minus football – that won championships or enjoyed deep state tournament runs. The first week we featured the WHS Golf program, which was followed by the 1980 WHS Field Hockey team and then last week was the 2013 WHS Girls Soccer team.
Below is a story on a terrific run by the WHS Boys Soccer team, mainly from 1972 to 1975. The ‘75 team advanced to the Eastern Mass semi-finals.
WILMINGTON — If you back through the sports history here in Wilmington, the 1970s was truly a remarkable decade. The football team enjoyed three Merrimack Valley Conference championship titles, including the '76 team which lost in the Super Bowl. The boys track teams won back-to-back Class C Titles, the baseball team lost in the Eastern Mass Final in '77 and the field hockey team won six MVC Championship titles.
Flying completely under the radar of all of that success was the boys' soccer team. After being a club sport from 1964-'68, the Wildcats officially began as a varsity team in 1969, playing in the Northern Soccer League.
The Wildcats won three league championships in that decade, 1972, '73 and '75, made seven straight state tournament appearances, had two players selected to the Massachusetts All-State team and four others named to the All Eastern Mass team.
Frank Lentine was the first head coach in the program's history and from 1969 to '77, he compiled an incredible record of 95-25-19, which included three league titles and six state tournament appearances. His assistant through those years was Bill Peabody, who took over after Lentine retired and served for five years until Dick Scanlon took over, and then he was followed by his son Steve.
Lentine, who passed away in 2017, is a member of both the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame and as part of the 1957 Fitchburg State University Men's team, became an Industrial Arts teacher in Wilmington in 1960. Four years later he asked then Athletic Director Larry Cushing about the possibility of organizing soccer as a club sport and the answer was yes. The first year 17 players signed up. It wasn't long after the first few years as a Club Team before going Varsity, that Wilmington was regarded as one of top elite teams in the area, year-after-year.
“The most successful teams start with coaches who develop players first as people and second as athletes,” said Tom Stewart, a member of the '75 team and also a member of the Hall of Fame. “Coach Lentine and Coach Peabody instilled values into the lives of their athletes while focusing on conditioning, fundamentals, team play while challenging everyone to achieve individual and team success. After achieving success both coaches would praise and celebrate with you. The first question of the next day was always “Are you going to rest on your laurels?
“Frank Lentine and Bill Peabody were the best coaching tandem I’ve ever experienced — life lessons were far ahead of soccer success. There is a little bit of Frank Lentine and Bill Peabody in every part of my day and I know many of my teammates feel the same way. Coach Lentine and Coach Peabody taught us always to think of our team and teammates first.”
Peabody was a longtime history teacher in the Wilmington Public School system, retiring in 2000. He said that working with Lentine was a perfect match.
“Frank was a goalie when he played so he was really defense-oriented so he would work with the defense and I took the offense and we developed different strategies to try to win games,” said Peabody. “That was how we did things and our partnership really worked well for years. Frank was always the voice of the team as I was always the assistant so I took a back seat that way and didn't speak up really until I took over the team for the five years after he stopped. That was our way of running things.
“We were very much in an agreement in our way of teaching kids how to play soccer and getting kids to learn about the game of soccer. Frank was the conditioning expert. He put a lot of effort into conditioning which of course is very important in the game of soccer. I was more on the skills department. It was just a very even relationship and a great relationship. We worked well together, we were good friends and we saw a lot of each other.”
Throughout the decade, the Wildcats had a number of absolutely outstanding players including All-State selections Barry Aruda and Dan Burns, the Eastern Mass selections Ralph Decker, Mark Kalkanajian, Chris DiCecca and Paul Marasco. Then later on in the decade Dave Sousa was a talented goal scorer.
“(Those aforementioned players) were just really good athletes and really coachable. If you showed them a skill and talked to them about it, they would work on it until they got it,” said Peabody. “Ballhandling in soccer is an entirely different thing than kids are used to because we play most games with our hands like baseball, football and basketball — that sort of thing. Back in those days, there weren't a lot of sports for kids where they had to use their feet. Then all of a sudden you are in a position with these kids and they are coming along. You try to teach them how to put in a little bit of a spin on the ball, or how to place the ball in the upper left hand corner or the upper right hand corner, how to settle a ball before you hit it, how to kick it with the instep of their foot rather than the toe of their foot, how to make a pass with the instep of their foot and those are things that American kids didn't know then and they do now, but not then. Even myself, when I was playing (at Lexington) high school and (at Gordon) college, I played with steal-toed shoes and hard spikes like you used to see on a football player.”
Besides Lentine, there's three players during the 70s run also enshrined into the Hall of Fame including Dan Burns, Tom Stewart, John Harrison and Steve Winchell.
EARLY YEARS
The '72 team started the run of successful teams. The Wildcats clinched their first ever state tournament appearance with a 3-1 win over Lynn Classical, while also winning the program's first ever NL crown with a 10-1-3 record.
In that win over LC, Decker headed in a pass from Tom Aprile for the first goal, Bob Swisher scored the eventual game winner and then DiCecca added the third.
The members of that team included: tri-captains Bob Swisher, Ralph Decker and Tom Aprile, and assistant captain Wayne Croswell. The rest of the team included: Doug Harrison, Rick Spinney, Tim Swisher, Danny Moore, Phil Kritter, John Kaminski, Bruce McDonald, Chuck Wood, Bobby Pidgeon, Bruce Terricone, Ron Lawrenson, Dave Maloney, Keith Roueche, Danny Burns, Rick Virtus, Ed Tweedy, Peter Kritter, Barry Aruda, Mark Kalkanajian, Rick DeVeau, Chris DiCecca, Roy Meyer, Rick Diehl, Mark Yankowski, Mike Walsh, Steve Winston, Gary Smith, Howie Coombs, Fred Perry and Paul Morrasco.
The '73 team finished 11-1-2 in the regular season which included nine shut out victories, led by an excellent keeper, Chuck Wood. It was incredible in the team's 3-0 win over Billerica, making 13 saves to help the 'Cats capture their second straight league title.
Wilmington then entered the state tournament and were defeated by Nauset Regional, 2-1, in a quarterfinal game held in Duxbury. Wilmington trailed 1-0 and thought they had tied it on a Harrison goal, but it was nullified on an off-sides call. Nauset then scored to make it 2-0 before Dave Maloney got the 'Cats on the board on a set up by Kalkanajian.
Aruda led the team in scoring with 16 goals and DiCecca was second with nine goals and three assists.
Mark Kalkanajian and Barry Aruda were the captains. Harrison, Kalkanajian and Aruda were named Northern League All-Stars. Kalkanajian was selected as an EMass All-Star and Aruda was named to the All-State Team.
The members of that team included: Ron Deveau, Kenny Sullivan, Chuck Wood, Chris DiCecca, Matt Donaly, Craig Fullerton, Mark Kalkanajian, Billy Forestall, Keith Rouche, John Kaminski, Scott Lane, Jim Logan, Howie Coombs, Ron Lawrenson, Barry Aruda, Roy Meyer, Steve Leverone, John Harrison, Steve Winchell, Paul Marasco, Fred Perry, Bruce Terricone, Dave Maloney, Mark Yankowski, Bruce McDonald, Steve Grecoe, Alan Jensen, Bob Pigeon, Bruce Bishop, Dan Burns and Rick Spinney.
The '74 team finished 9-2-3 in the regular season which included a six-game winning streak and Wood registering five straight shut outs to start the season coming against Lawrence (7-0), St. John's Prep (1-0), Shawsheen Tech (5-0), Methuen (1-0) and Lawrence again (3-0).
Members of that team included: Mark Yankowski, Ronald DeVeau, Richard Spinney, Paul Marasco, Bruce McDonald, Chuck Wood, Eastern Mass All-Star Chris DiCecca, Dave Maloney, Robert Pidgeon, Danny Burns, Steve Winchell, Eric Wood, Tom Ellsworth, Dave McMillan, Mike Marini, Paul Trickett, Jeff Cote, Scot Lane, Dave Sousa, Mark West, Jim Logan, Matt Donally, Sheldon Maga, Mike Mose, Kris Hinxman, Alan Jensen, Tommy Stewart, Jimmy Doyle, Craig Wood, Bill Beliveau, Brian Murphy and John Kaminski.
1975 SEASON
After three successful seasons, the '75 team continued that but went a bit further. The Wildcats won the Northern League for the third time in four years, finishing with an overall record of 14-1-1, which included state tournament wins over Harwich (2-1) and Hamilton-Wenham (3-2) before losing in the Eastern Mass semi-finals to Nauset Regional, 2-1.
“The 1975 team made the longest run in the state tournament of any team to that date — our dream season ended in the semifinals,” said Stewart. “The upper classmen were role models and treated us with respect. The leadership of that team brought us all along teaching and guiding us as teammates. Learning the system under seniors Danny Burns, Rick Spinney, Ron Deveau, Jeff Cote, Paul Morrasco and Shelly Maga — they all brought us along. I’ve always said Shelly Maga was the best teammate any of us ever had — working hard while patiently bringing the underclassmen along.”
In the 2-1 win over Harwich, which was played at Tabor Academy in Marion, the 'Cats made it 13 wins in a row thanks to Marasco converting on a penalty shot and Burns made it 2-0 at the 7:33 mark of the third quarter on an assist from Stewart. Harwich got on the board at the 15 minute mark of the fourth quarter, but the 'Cats hung on behind goalie Dave McMillan, who was exceptional all game, and Jeff Cote, who was filling in as a fullback.
That win put the 'Cats into the next round against HW and that marked the first time that Wilmington would play on AstroTurf with the game held at Boston University's Nickerson Field. The Generals outplayed the Wildcats throughout most of the game, including a 14-6 edge in shots, but McMillan was stellar again with 12 saves. Trailing 1-0, Winchell scored to tie the game up after he put in his own rebound coming off a throw-in.
Wilmington went up 2-1 as Ron Deveau converted off a corner kick taken by Scott Lane. Burns added an unassisted goal before HW closed it again to a one-goal game coming at the 15 minute mark of the third quarter.
Wilmington's magical season then ended with a 2-1 loss to Nauset. Burns, who finished his career with 30 goals and 25 assists, was named to the Eastern Mass team along with Marasco.
Stewart said that the success of that '75 team, and more importantly, all of the teams, was again duo to the coaching that those teams received with Lentine and Peabody.
“Believe me when I say when we lost a game — and that was a rare event — the next practice was faced with extreme challenges,” he said. “It was back to the fundamentals of conditioning, skills and team play. Those practices were grueling. The intensity of practices made some games a relaxed atmosphere.”
Stewart added that those teammates he had back then have remained his teammates still to this day.
“When inducted into the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998, I dedicated the award to two of our WHS teammates from the 1977 season who left us far too young — Paul Souza and Mark Lanni. Wilmington High School soccer taught us to be teammates for life.
“When Coach Lentine passed was in 2017, I was driving back from my family cottage in Prince Edward Island. I was in a low cell area. My phone starting blowing up and I eventually connected with Dave Souza in real time. It was a solemn moment for us all.”
It's been 45 years since that incredible 1975 season and almost 50 years since that decade of excellence began in '72.
“It was a very team-oriented group of guys back then and I think a lot of that came from Frank and I because we bonded so well together,” Peabody said. “Those kids played hard and when they got off the field, they celebrated together. It was just a great group of guys (over those years). We would always have our break-up dinner at Frank's house. It would be a big italian meal and we just had a great time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.