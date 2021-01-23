WILMINGTON — On Saturday night, Wilmington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand announced that Wilmington High as well as the North Intermediate and Woburn Street Schools would switch to remote learning for the period of Tuesday, January 19th to Friday, January 29th.
“We now have almost thirty new positive cases (of COVID-19) in the District and Wilmington is experiencing for the first time in reality that our total new positive case count is greater for the community's youth as compared to adult cases,” wrote Brand in the letter to the community.
About 12 hours after that letter was emailed to parents, another one surfaced from first-year WHS Athletic Director Mia Muzio, who informed the public that high school athletics would be put on pause, also for a two week period.
“Due to the decision made to move to a fully remote model for the high school, our interscholastic winter athletics program will be suspended for two weeks starting on Sunday, January 17th and ending on Friday, January 29th. During this time there will not be any practices or competitions.
“Athletics may resume beginning on Saturday, January 30th. We cannot stress enough the important role that families must take to carefully monitor themselves for COVID‐related symptoms and to get their student-athletes tested if there are any concerns about their health or that they may be positive,” said Muzio in her letter.
The Town Crier spoke to Dennis Ingram and Jessica Robinson, the respective coaches of the WHS Boys and Girls Basketball teams and asked them about this decision.
“It’s just extremely disappointing. That’s not us pointing fingers at anyone or anything like that. We know what’s going on in the world, but for 15 or 16-year-old kids it has to be frustrating," said Ingram. "To me, the greatest thing in the world is to be part of a team. The camaraderie and the atmosphere of being with your team, there is just nothing better. So, for these kids to be shut down for a second time, it has to be hard to stay engaged.
“I feel really bad for the kids. They have been part of athletics their whole lives, with the goal of competing at the high school level, and now that is taken away from them. Again, we understand it, but it has to be tough for them.
“We will have a Google classroom and we will post workouts for them, but that is tough. It is also the middle of January, so that is hard for the kids. I mean, how many baskets can you shoot outside? But we will do the best we can to stay ready and hopefully start up again on January 30th.”
Robinson also spoke about her disappointment and frustration.
“I am really disappointed in the decision to suspend athletics for two weeks. The girls in our basketball program have gone above and beyond the safety regulations put in place and have sacrificed so much outside of basketball to try and have a season without any more interruptions. I personally don’t understand why athletics can’t continue while in a remote learning model, as that’s how the fall season started.
“If we had instances of team members spreading the virus within the team, I would completely understand the need to shut down, but that’s just not the case. I just wish decision makers would put themselves in the student-athletes position, then maybe they’d realize what they’re taking away from these kids.
“Regardless of me not agreeing with the decision, the goal over these two weeks is to stay positive, and keep moving forward. We are going to do what we can to keep the teams working together and building chemistry during the two week suspension, and hope we can resume activity on January 30th and reschedule the three games that fall in the two week suspension.”
On Monday, a handful of Wilmington High students and student-athletes, along with some parents and members of the community, stood outside of WHS with signs, protesting the decision of both going remote and postponing sports and extra-curricular activities. Channel-4 news caught up with the protests, airing it on the evening news.
Late Tuesday. Dr. Brand issued a letter to the community. In regard to athletics being paused for two weeks he said, “As a Superintendent, I made the decision to temporarily suspend athletics during our transition to a fully remote learning model at the high school as it is a response currently recommended jointly by both the DESE and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) when a high school is operating remotely. It should be noted that the decision did not fall to either Ms. Peters (WHS Principal) or Ms. Muzio (WHS Athletic Director).”
