WILMINGTON – When COVID-19 struck in March, it cancelled all sports, including baseball. Shortly after that it was announced that the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association would allow a fall season to take place, assuming it would be safe to play. This Sunday, the Wilmington team, headed up by head coach Marc Gallucci and his assistants Lou Piazza, Shawn Roque and Pat Toomey, will take part in the first of six contests with a road trip to face Lowell Catholic to be held at Tyngsboro High School.
For Gallucci, even though this is just a short season, lasting until late October, he said getting back on the field is important for the 15 kids on his roster.
"Absolutely, (we are looking forward to the season)," he answered. "We will have our first indoor practice on Wednesday, so it'll probably be cage work and stuff like that, so I'll have a chance to talk to the kids on the team then. I know personally, my kids are excited about getting back on the field. There's a lot of good kids on the team, so we're looking forward to the season."
A handful of the kids on this roster were part of the summer Northeast League team which captured the league championship title. That team consisted of several kids who had graduated this past June, and Gallucci said those kids won't be eligible to play for this fall team.
"It's for kids who are still in high school and not for the kids who graduated," he said. "They got their opportunity thankfully during the summer to play where they missed their senior year. They all got a lot of playing time, they got to have a season and it was good as they won the Northeast League Championship title so it was fun time for them and a little different than it was in past years."
While there will be changes in terms of social distancing, there's other new rules in terms of the actual games.
"They have changed it to a nine-inning game and from what I understand the rules are pretty open to get as many hitters in the line-up as you want," said Gallucci. "It's a short season so we want to get everybody batting and try to get some kids some solid playing time. We won't have to worry about giving kids just one or two at-bats in games because you have to move kids in and out.
“These new rules will make it a little bit easier to get kids the at bats, to move them around to play a couple of different positions as right now we're not sure where they are all going to play."
As for the roster, Gallucci said there's a mix of some kids with varsity experience, others who excelled during the summer league as well as younger kids with lots of potential.
"We've got the four kids who were sophomores together the last time we actually had high school baseball season (in 2018) including my sons Drew and Derek Gallucci, Nico Piazza and Jimmy McCarron are all returning," he said. "We have eight seniors and then the other seven guys are younger. We have 15 kids on the team and we have some decent experience.
"We have four kids with varsity experience and some of the juniors we have are definitely quality players. We have Joey Dynan, who pitched great during the summer. Jack Toomey played for us during the summer. We've got kids like Nate Packer, who is a good, quick outfielder. Then we have a couple of younger guys, who are just good, solid ballplayers from what I saw (from the summer) including Jacob Roque and Burke Zimmer, who are both incoming sophomores."
Gallucci added that one of the team's strengths should be on the mound including Dynan, who was the playoff hero for the Northeast team.
"Jimmy McCarron and Joey Dynan should be our top two pitchers. After that, just going on what I have seen as I have not coached these kids in the past, we have Brook Zimmer, is a solid pitcher. He's a good left-hander so that gives us a couple of left-handers as Jimmy McCarron is one also.
“I'm not totally sure if Jacob Roque is a pitcher – he did pitch in the summer. I'm not sure if he's a consistent pitcher or not, but he does have a strong arm so I know he can pitch."
The entire team will consist of seniors: Drew and Derek Gallucci, Nico Piazza, Jimmy McCarron, Garrett Moretto, Peter DiAdamo and DJ Ricupero; juniors Joey Dynan, Jack Toomey, Nate Packer, Joe Cornish, Matt Vinal and Brian Curdo; and then sophomores Jacob Roque and Burke Zimmer.
Wilmington will play six games, all on the road, all to be held on Sunday mornings at 10:00 am. After the game with Lowell Catholic this Sunday, the other five games include Methuen, Billerica, Tyngsboro, Tewksbury and Methuen for the second time.
"It should be an interesting tune-up here in the fall. It'll be fun for the kids and it'll give them some opportunities to face other high school teams," said Gallucci. "There's certain kids that we know where they will be playing based on where they came off of their sophomore years and where they are going between Piazza catching, Derek Gallucci playing center field, Drew Gallucci playing second base, Jimmy McCarron pitching and also playing some infield and outfield so it'll be interesting how they fill out all of the positions.
“We have a couple of kids who can play shortstop between Dynan and Roque, who can both pitch. I think the need is going to be outfielders, mostly the corner spots."
