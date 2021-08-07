WILMINGTON – The Wilmington 13-16 Americans picked up their first win of the Northeast Massachusetts Baseball League summer schedule recently, when the downed their crosstown rivals, the Wilmington 13-16 Nationals by a score of 2-1 in extra innings at the North Intermediate School back on July 25.
The Americans, who have battled hard against much more experienced competition all summer were thrilled to finally get one in the win column, especially in such dramatic fashion.
“It was a great game and it was a lot of fun,” American manager Joe Cavanaugh said. “Both teams played really well and the kids all knew each other, so that made it a lot of fun.”
The Americans got the game winning hit in the bottom of the eighth. Like the big leagues, teams start extra innings with a runner at second, with Ethan LaConte starting at second for the Americans. LaConte wasted little time in stealing third base, and one batter later Timmy Watson ripped a single to left to snap the1-1 tie and give the Americans the victory.
The game was a pitcher’s duel throughout, with Ronin Uftring, striking out 15 batters for the Nationals in a dominant performance. But the Americans Brendan Fitzgerald matched Uftring pitch for pitch, allowing only one run, which scored on a sacrifice fly by the Nationals Ryan Gray.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Americans tied it up when Luke Kitanov doubled and came around to score on an RBI single by Fitzgerald. Riley Rich then came on to pitch the seventh inning for the Americans, and quickly got into a bases loaded jam with nobody out, before skillfully working his way out of trouble.
After the Americans failed to score in the bottom of the seventh, the Nationals once again loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, but once again could not capitalize, setting up the dramatic bottom of the seventh for the Americans.
Things did not go quite as well for the Americans this past Sunday when they suffered a 6-3 loss on the road to Stoneham. Despite the loss, Kitanov had a great day at the plate for the Americans, going 4-for-4 on the day, while Riley Rich had a hit and two runs scored, John Haggerty had a double, and Joseph Gronemeyer had a hit and an RBI.
Haggerty also had a good day on the mound, striking out four over four innings, while falling victim to some bloop hits. Joseph Cavanaugh meanwhile, pitched the final two innings of the game, striking out three batters.
With just one game left on their schedule, the won-loss record has not been exactly what manager Cavanaugh or his players would have preferred, he has been very pleased with their effort and has seen plenty of improvement from his team, which is largely made up of 13-year olds, while many of their opponents have rosters filled with 16-year olds.
“We have seen a huge improvement over the season, and now we are starting to get some players back, so we ae getting better,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s too bad it is such a short season, but this is something they can build on going forward.”
WILMINGTON 16U
The Wilmington 16U Northeast Massachusetts Baseball League team meanwhile, has won their past two games, defeating Dracut in each of their games, taking a 6-4 win on Friday at the North Intermediate School, and following that up with a 4-0 road win on Monday night in Dracut.
In Friday’s win, Luca Gabardi picked up the win for the Wildcats, pitching 6-plus innings and allowing four runs while striking out four batters. Gabardi also helped his own cause at the plate with a double and two runs scored, while Cam Kelley had two hits and two runs. Jacob Doherty meanwhile was 1-for-4 with a run scored, while Andrew Almeida was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Trevor Sullivan had a great defensive game behind the plate.
Wilmington was once again firmly in control on Monday night one their way to their 4-0 win, behind a pair of strong pitching performances, with Cam Kelley picking up the win after going 4-plus innings, allowing only one hit, while Ryan Quamme got the save after pitching two scoreless innings.
Quamme got some help from a great defensive play at first base by Patrick Hounsell, who snared a line drive for a big out in the sixth inning. Offensively, the Wildcats were led by Jake Carr, who was 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Kelley was 2-for-2 with two runs score. Quamme, Doherty, and Sullivan also each added hits to aid in the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.