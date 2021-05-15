WILMINGTON — Last Thursday, the Wilmington High School wrestling team opened its season with a meet against Winchester and fell just short, 34-29.
Five members of the Wildcats' team took home victories including Joe Ganley (138) with a 15-0 win over Kieran Bell, Julien Cella (145) with his first varsity victory, as he pinned Joey Testa, Dylan Clerico at 160, Stephen Smolinsky pinned George Jia at 182-pounds and Shane Penney won by forfeit at 132 pounds. That was his 99th career win. On Tuesday night he won his 100th and the Town Crier will have more on that in next week's edition.
"It was great to be able to get wrestle — plain and simple," said coach Joel McKenna. "Getting approved only a few weeks ago to having practice almost the next week, to competition less than ten days later has been an awesome undertaking. The kids are excited, coaching staff is excited.
"It was a great way to start the season — this was a great dual meet. There was a lot of energy in the gym. We looked to Shane, Joe, Stephen and Dylan Clerico to set the tone and they did. They bumped away from Shane, the other three got some solid wins. They were a great influence on the younger kids like Julien Cella who came away with a pin in his first varsity match."
At 120 pounds, Winchester's Anthony Donlan pinned Luke Vitale. At 126 pounds, Noah Caffery defeated Wilmington's Adam Lopez, 10-2. At 170 pounds, Nick Doyle was pinned by Winchester's Steven Rozamanith. At 195 pounds, Winchester's Napoleon Juderman pinned Nick Sullivan. Lastly, Brian Duggan (152) and Dempsey Murphy (220) both put forth strong efforts but were both pinned.
"Brian Duggan went up for the first time and took down a state place finisher in his first match. When he learns more of the sport, Brian is going to be tough as nails. He’s not afraid of getting physical, and that can be a big obstacle for some.
“Dempsey's got a great attitude and is looking to make an impact last year. He’s another one that isn’t afraid of getting physical with his opponent. Kids with that type of mindset can be hard to find nowadays, but they can make a big difference.”
On Tuesday night, Wilmington defeated Belmont, 42-24, to even the team's record out to 1-1. Picking wins via pins included Vitale at 120 over AJ Sweet, Penney for his 100th win over Jaden O'Connor and Cella at 152 pounds over Oleg Polin, while, Adam Lopez, Joe Ganley, Joe Kullman and Stephen Smolinsky all won by forfeit.
Dylan Clerico and Nick Sullivan were defeated in their matches.
“It was great to get win number one of this short season,” said McKenna. “Some of these guys kept the win train going. Penney, Ganley, Smolinsky all came out on top. Julien Cella had a great match. He ended up pinning his opponent after bumping up a weight class. Julien is an incredible athlete. He can make things happen when you least expect it. Bumping up in weight isn’t the easiest thing to do as a freshman, but he’s not afraid of the challenge. Also picking up some wins were Luke Vitale, And Joe Kullman. Nick Sullivan also battled hard coming out on the short end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.