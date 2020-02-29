On Wednesday evening as this paper is hitting the streets, the Wilmington High School girls' hockey team will have traveled 88 miles to Falmouth to compete in the program's first state tournament game in 11 years.
The No. 21 seed Wildcats (7-10-3) took on the No. 12 seed Falmouth (10-4-5) in a Division 2 state preliminary round game with the winner getting a date with No. 5 Sandwich (17-5) which will also be back on the Cape most likely on Saturday or Sunday.
Last year Falmouth was the No. 15 seed and defeated No. 18 seed Scituate, 6-3, before losing to No. 2 seed Dennis-Yarmouth, 5-4. This season the team has been led by a strong scoring attack from Samantha McKenzie (22-12-34), Ryann McDonald (17-14-31) and Megan Azzato (7-13-20). The team has outscored its opponents 68-40 this season, including 62-26 in their wins and ties. Wilmington has been outscored 33-31 this season.
This will be Wilmington's first appearance in the tournament since the 2008-'09 season. That season under then head coach Joe McMahon, the team finished 8-8-4 overall and qualified for the Division 1 tournament and were defeated by Lexington, 5-1.
The last tournament win came in the 2006-'07 season when McMahon guided the team to the Division 2 State semi-finals. The Wildcats advanced to the Final-4 and were defeated by Barnstable, 3-2 in a shoot-out, which came after beating Notre Dame of Hingham, 6-1, and then Franklin, 3-1.
That season was the last winning season for the program as they finished 19-3-1.
ALL-STATE TRACK
Five members of the WHS Boys Track-and-Field team competed in this past Saturday's All-State Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. Senior Greg Adamek finished 15th in the mile at 4:33.80 and Sean Riley was 17th in the 1,000 meters at 2:39.43, and then Adamek joined Pat O'Mahony, Owen Surette and Brian Elderd to finish 17th in the 4x800 relay race with a time of 8:22.89, which was almost 15 full seconds better than their seed time of 8:37.13.
