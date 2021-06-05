SOMERVILLE/WILMINGTON – The last time Jared Venezia made the front page of this sports section, was in the February 26th, 2020 issue when he jumped up off the ice onto the glass before hundreds of fans after helping the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team upset Marblehead in the first round of the state tournament.
Come this Saturday, he will be jumping around again in front of loud, screaming fans – but this time in a boxing ring.
Venezia, 19, wasn't sure the direction he wanted to go into after graduating in 2020. He thought about playing Jr. Hockey, he thought about going to college and he thought about just entering the work field. He decided on the latter, working in HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). Once he started doing that, he still had athletics and competition on his mind and his heart.
“I was still athletic and I was always in the weight room,” he said. “My friend Andrew Rivera told me that his dad (Alex) and grandfather (Norm Stone of Wilmington) were part of the Somerville Boxing Club, so I went down there for a workout. I thought I was just going to go there and use the weights and get some workouts in, but ever since I have gone down there, I just fell in love (with boxing). It's just a family type atmosphere there.
“Ever since I got into it, I haven't missed a day and I have gone from more workouts to training for fighting. Now I have been able to spar and I'm looking forward to my first fight on Saturday.”
Both Venezia and Rivera, a sophomore at WHS, are scheduled to fight this Saturday as part of the USA Boxing New England series. As of Monday morning, the time, place and opponent for each of them have yet to be announced, except it's expected to be held in New Hampshire.
Rivera fought for the first time two years ago at Dillbough Stadium in Somerville and he defeated his opponent in the second of three rounds. This Saturday will be three rounds of three minutes each, and Venezia is pretty excited to make his debut and is also hoping to come away with the 'W'.
“I know I'm going to walking in there as nervous as anything, but once I get in the ring, throw my first punch or take the first punch, I think I'll be warmed up and ready to go,” he said.
Venezia started his quest last October. He was supposed to have an exhibition fight last month but it got canceled, and now with COVID restrictions lifted, his coach/trainer Alex Rivera said it's go-time.
“Jared came to the gym a few months ago. He was a little bit overweight and stuff like that, but that kid works all day, then comes to the gym and his commitment to what he is doing in the gym is just incredible,” said Rivera. “I put him through a very, very tough workout which I do with my professional fighters. Everyday he is on it, he works so hard, he never says no and if I say one more round, he's the first one to say OK. Plus outside of that, he's a great kid, great human being and that makes it a lot easier to work with him because of the way he carries himself.
“Jared is very strong, very, very strong. He is new yes, but is meeting the sport of boxing head on. He's not afraid, there's no worries with him, he listens to what I tell him and he applies it. He is strong, he is very strong.”
When Jared first started going to the Somerville Boxing Club, he weighed over 200 pounds. He is down almost 30 pounds.
“When I started boxing, I was around 205 pounds. I dropped some weight just from the boxing workouts, but once I found out that I was going to have a fight coming up, I dropped down to the 176-weight class and maybe I'll drop down to the 168 or 165-pound class (for Saturday),” he said.
Venezia said that he trains six days a week, taking Sundays off. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, he works with the heavy bag, does some power hitting and works on his defense. The other three days he spends most of the time sparring.
“I'm definitely not where I want to be, but I look back at my first day and I remember being halfway though the first and second round (of a spar session) and I was gassed out,” he said. “Now I don't get that way, but there's always something you can improve and work on. Being around so many guys, you learn so much. Rashidi Ellis (a highly regarded welterweight boxer) is there and I watch his work ethic and it's just so motivational.”
Venezia was asked to describe his style as an amateur boxer.
“I use my jab and keep my distance and when I see an opening, I'll go at it. I try to pick my punches (and spots) and not waste anything. That's tough to learn because when you first get into the ring, you are so anxious and you just want to throw, throw and throw and you get halfway through the round and you tire yourself out,” he said.
Regardless of the outcome on Saturday, Venezia said win or lose, this isn't a one-time event for him.
“I definitely want to continue to do it (regardless of the outcome) and just see where it takes me. Even if I lose, it'll be such a learning experience from my first fight. I'll be able to gain so much knowledge and just take it into my next one,” he said.
