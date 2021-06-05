We continue our series on legendary coaches at WHS and No. 1 of all-time is Mr. Kelley. This story has appeared several times in previous issues, most recently after his passing in January of 2016.
WILMINGTON – When he was enshrined into the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991, the opening sentence of his biography read “Frank Kelley is the Father of Wilmington High School Track.” Those words have forever been so true, and will forever stay true in the future days as the town of Wilmington that Kelley loved so much will always remember the long time teacher/coach and most of all dear friend. Kelley at the age of 87, passed away on Friday.
The overview of his coaching career is extremely long and impressive and we'll probably barely scratch the surface of it in this article. Kelley started the WHS outdoor track program in the spring of 1958, before starting the cross-country program that fall, before the indoor track program was started by the legend himself formally in 1968. Kelley coached 36 years and over 83 seasons between the three sports, won league and state titles and also had individuals win class titles.
He was inducted into both the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame and then the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 1990. For the past 15 years, there's been up to 12 student-athletes across the state who have received the “Frank Kelley Adversity Award”, while the MSTCA organizes the “Frank Kelley Invitational Cross-Country Meet” every fall.
His wins as a coach were never counted or kept. He never, once for a single second every cared about that. All he ever cared about were the lives of the Wilmington High School kids. It didn't matter if they ran cross-country or track, played basketball, played the drums in the band, were off smoking in the bathroom, were flunking his math class, or were the students he never coached or taught, he made sure he knew who you were and he made sure you stayed on the right path all the while hearing some long story he told, some corny jokes he told but more importantly he made sure that every single person he came across felt important.
“All I can say is that (Mr. Kelley) cared about everyone the same,” said former cross-country captain Paul Maiella. “That is what I will always admire most. He walked the halls everyone September looking for kids to try running. It didn't matter there background or what type of athlete they were. He was more than a great coach. His passion for his kids was so obvious. Over 30 years later since my first cross-country practice in September of 1984 is a day I always think about. I ran to the Wildwood School and back with a pair of high-top basketball sneakers, shorts and a polo shirt because I didn't have anything else.
“I know he affected hundreds of students and I am no different. He lived an amazing life and will be deeply missed. The other thing that I was always amazed by was he never forgot a name. Even years later seeing him around town at the local races and half marathon. He always knew your name and remembered everything. He remembered my injury my junior year and always talked about it when he saw me. Who does that? He was special as you know.”
CROSS-COUNTRY
Kelley started up the cross-country program in 1958 and served as the head coach until the mid 1990s, except missing one year with school administration duties. The program started out with just boys until girls joined up in the early 1970s, according to the WHS Hall of Fame program. In the first meet back in 1958, Wilmington faced Woburn in downpour rainy conditions and were defeated 15-50. But two years later, Kelley's work with the program was evident as Ronnie and Dixon Knight finished fourth and ninth in the State Class Meet.
That progress continued through the 1970s as the team finished in second place in both the league and State Class C standings. The highlights during the 1980s decade included second place finishes in the league standings in both 1984 and 1985, and then on the female side, the emergence of Hall of Fame Athletes Mary McNaughton and Andrea Hayden, who broke numerous records and were well known across the state for their excellence. In 1990, Kelley was named
Kelley stayed on as coach of the cross-country programs through the early 1990s before Bob Cripps and then Tom Bradley took over the reigns.
“I had the 'pleasure"'of driving Frank to and from practice for four to five years,” recalled Bradley. “For driving Frank, I received a terrific coach at a bargain price to work with throwers and anyone else that needed help. On days I felt like things were piling up on me, I just had to look at Frank at his age and with his impediments still make it to practice and work with the team and love every minute of it. I heard at least a one thousand stories of Frank and athletes at Wilmington through the years and wish I had ten percent of the dedication and stamina he had for Wilmington sports.”
INDOOR TRACK
The indoor track program wasn't formally accepted by the school committee until 1968 but before that Kelley organized informal teams and those teams competed in informal meets. Wilmington competed in the Northern Essex League before the Merrimack Valley Conference was formed. Among the coaching highlights for Kelley came in 1975 when he led the Wildcats to a Northern Area Championship Title, as well as the program's first Class Championship led behind athletes like Rick McCully, Tim Nee, Ian MacInnis, Doug Spring, Jim Busby, Robert Sferrazza, Tony Gravellese, Dana Roueche, Bob Reid, Don Capone, Steve Conville, Mark Blaisdell, Dave Cain, among many others. McCully and Sferrazza would later join Kelley into the WHS Hall of Fame.
The 1986 boys squad also had a successful season behind Eric and Kevin Cripanuk. Then on the female side, 1983 team won the MVC Small School Championship title.
“My father (Hugh) introduced me to Mr. Kelley when I was 14 (years old) and about to enter high school,” recalled another fellow WHS Hall of Fame Athlete Heidi Wiberg Hastings. “My dad and I were both excited about me joining the track team. I remember meeting (Mr. Kelley) and wasn't sure how I felt about his foreboding persona at first, but soon learned there was a jokester underneath. He recommended I run cross-country to get in shape for the sprints I so desperately wanted to run. So after a grueling fall cross-country season, I approached him an anxiously asked when sign ups were for the girls Winter Track team. Much to my shock, he informed me that there wasn't a girls Winter Track team, only a boys team! But after seeing the completely look of disappointment on my face and hearing how badly I wanted to run the 50-yard dash, he looked at me with that real serious look he often gave the kids, and said, 'Well, Heidi, if you come to all the boy's practices and do all the boy's workouts, I'll let you compete on the team.' And I did, and he kept his promise and I became the first girl on the boys Winter Track team.
“I competed in the 50 despite a lot of strange looks from all the other boys. I always came in last, but my dad told me that's because the boys were so scared to lose to a girl that I made them run faster. I didn't care - I just loved sprinting more than anything, and I've always been grateful that Mr. Kelley gave me that chance.”
Kelley was the coach from 1968 and again through the mid 1990s before Cripps took over as the boys coach, while the girls program had a number of different coaches over the years. A few years before he stepped down as coach, Kelley coached Jennifer Caira Bolanos in all three programs, cross-country, and indoor and outdoor track. The strong relationship started before she graduated from WHS in 1992 and stood to present before his passing.
“Mr. Kelley had such a special way about him,” she said. “Playing a sport in high school was certainly nothing I ever considered, but he was able to convince me to give it a try. It turned out to be one of the best decisions I made. I still enjoy going out for a run today. Mr. Kelley treated everyone on his team equally. He worked to bring out the best in everyone. I distinctly remember running the anchor leg in a winter track meet. People were leaving the field house and getting ready to board buses. Our team had been lapped and I was still running. Mr. Kelley stood and cheered for me as if I were winning the race. He was truly a special person who always had a story to share or a joke to tell. He left an indelible mark on Wilmington. It was a privilege to be a member of his track team.”
OUTDOOR TRACK
The spring teams is where Kelley really made a mark, in terms of team and individual success. The boys program started in the spring of 1958 with an opening meet against Bedford. Wilmington lost that meet but later that season beat the same Bedford team by over 30 points. Frank Monroe was the first elite athlete back then before Jon Fairfield became the program's first state and New England Champion in the early 1960s.
Then in the mid 1970s, Wilmington Track went to another level. The Wildcats first stopped Andover's unbeaten streak of 93 wins during the 1974 season before going on to win the Class Championship Meet and finishing second at the All-State Meet to Brockton, losing by a single point. The Wildcats captured the Class Championship once again in 1975.
Later on, in 1986, Matty Phillips finished in the top ten nationally in the javelin, while that '86 team went on to win the MVC Small School Division title.
On the female side, McNaughton, Hayden, Wiberg and Margaret Mooney were some of the elite runners to go through the program during the 1980s and in the field events Janet O'Reilly set the school record in the javelin in 1978 only to have her sister Deidre break it in 1982. Then in 1983 Cheryl Branscombe set the school record in the shot put and discus, winning the class meet in the district before the 1990s came when current Hall of Famer Jennifer Rago won multiple Class Titles in the javelin.
KELLEY COACHED THEM ALL
Certainly Kelley coached his share of champions – no doubt about it. But really he coached everyone. Sure coaches are supposed to coach “all of their student-athletes” but in track-and-field that's impossible but Kelley made sure he coached all of his athletes, as well as opposing athletes too.
“In the 1980's I was head outdoor coach of the Tewksbury Boys Track and Field Team,” said Steve Levine. “We were at Wilmington in a spring dual meet. During the Javelin event, Mr. Kelley was standing there observing the competition as head coach of Wilmington. My javelin thrower, who was pretty good, was having a bad day. He fouled his first toss and threw way below his potential on his second. I noticed after his second toss that Mr. Kelley had approached him and began talking to him. A few minutes later, our thrower nailed his third toss and with that toss won the competition. After the event, I talked to our thrower to find out what the conversation was about. (The thrower) told me that the Wilmington Coach, who he really did not know, told him that he wasn't approaching the toss aggressively enough. (Mr Kelley) told me (the thrower) that I had to be confident in my abilities and enjoy the competition. I asked the thrower if he thanked him after the competition and he said that the Wilmington Coach came over and congratulated him on the win and that is where I thanked him.
“That is what Mr. Kelley was always all about. It did not have to be just his kids that he coached, but he was happy when ever he had the chance to help any student or student/athlete succeed. The words I CAN'T did not exist in Mr. Kelley's vocabulary, but that whether I failed or succeeded, it wasn't because I didn't try.”
Before Levine retired as the longtime TMHS track-and-field coach, he told several stories about Kelley, saying that he had such a huge impact on Levine's coaching career. One day in the mid 1980s, Levine left a track meet and was driving home when he noticed Kelley was at the side of the road, his car was broken down. Levine recognized him and picked him up. On the way home, the two started a conversation about coaching, and Levine uttered the words, ‘I’m trying to win” and Kelley interrupted and gave Levine a lesson he’ll never forget.
“That car ride home that day — it was in my first year coaching track in 1984 — I'll never forget,” recalled Levine. “I said to him 'I'm trying to be a good coach and I'm trying to win as much as I can' and he immediately shot me down. What he basically said to me was 'Steve you're going to learn that there's not a single kid out there who doesn't want to succeed. It isn't about wins and losses, it's about having every single kid leave your team with their heads held high, with a sense of self esteem and self respect because they know that you care about them, and that wins and losses are not important to them'.
“I drove him home and when we go to his house, we sat there talking for a long, long, long time. This is guy is so much about kids — Wilmington, Weston and Reading, anyone that has had him — he may not be a coach anymore but the way he interacts with the kids and making them feel important, I have learned that, and if I want to be a good coach, I had to realize that. He told me that every kid who goes out for a sport and goes out to be on a team wants to succeed and if I put winning and losing in front of that kid, than I would be a bad coach.
“(Mr. Kelley) has had the biggest impact on me of anyone I've met in my lifetime. I told him that day I was frustrated about not getting success out of certain individuals. He asked me why I was only talking about my best kids. He told me I should be concerned about kids scoring points in life, not in a meet."
This writer called Levine on Friday moments to share the unfortunate news about Kelley's passing. Levine was officiating the Division 4 Class Relay Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. Levine like everyone else, was very saddened about the news. Quickly the two of us ended the phone conversation and minutes later on social media, were posts referring to Kelley's passing and the note that the meet honored him with a moment of silence.
“Many people have many great memories of Mr. Kelley, as do I,” said Levine. “But they mean more to each individual he impacted than the public may understand. I believe that in essence Frank lived his life the way he meant to and as we all know, for all the right reasons. Frank loved to teach, educate, and above all, make kids understand that failure was the first step in success; something to improve on to help make us all better individuals; to appreciate our strengths and work on our weaknesses.
“Mr. Kelley was always there for the kids he taught and coached and many of them today credit a large part of who they are today to Mr. Kelley. I am a retired coach of forty-one years and now a track and field official in Massachusetts. A large part of my accomplishments and the person and coach I was and am today, I thank Mr. Kelley for. Mr. Kelley will never die in our hearts.”
No, he never will. After all he's the 'Father of Wilmington Track' but most importantly was a father to every student he ever came across.
